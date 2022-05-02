Fantasy football draft rankings for 2022 NFL season

  • Oops!
This NFL offseason has been a whirlwind and the draft followed suit. And with that, there's no better time to talk 2022 fantasy football rankings!

Jonathan Taylor looks set to be the No. 1 overall pick of 2022, but for the first time in a long while, there are a ton of question marks behind him. In fact, while all our analysts agree on Taylor at No. 1, there is absolutely no consensus for who should go after him!

Of course, that could all change in the coming days, weeks, months, but there's no denying that at this stage in the offseason, we have a lot more questions than answers.

Which of the elite running backs — Austin Ekeler, Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook or Christian McCaffrey — deserves to follow Taylor with the second pick? Should it even be any of those guys?

Or, are you thinking Cooper Kupp — coming off an amazing season and Super Bowl victory — deserves the No. 2 slot, especially now that Davante Adams will be on a new team.

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams is a fantasy star
Should Cooper Kupp be the No. 2 pick in fantasy football drafts? (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Is the Javonte Williams' first-round hype train stopped now that Melvin Gordon is back in Denver? Does another receiver (or receivers) belong in the first round? How about a tight end?

The questions will be plenty, but don't worry: Liz Loza, Matt Harmon, Dalton Del Don, Scott Pianowski and Andy Behrens will provide quality fantasy draft analysis to help you make the best decisions.

The first round of fantasy drafts will look incredibly different this season in comparison to previous years, but our analysts' rankings can help you make the best decision when you're on the clock. Check them out below and be sure to bookmark them as you ramp up your draft prep for the season.

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros

