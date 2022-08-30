  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fantasy football draft cheat sheet: Top players for 2022, ranked by position

Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
·12 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Taylor Heinicke
    Taylor Heinicke
    American football player (born 1993)
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jalen Hurts
    Jalen Hurts
    American football quarterback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Patrick Mahomes
    Patrick Mahomes
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jameis Winston
    Jameis Winston
    American football and baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Derrick Henry
    Derrick Henry
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Sam Darnold
    Sam Darnold
    American football quarterback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Najee Harris
    Najee Harris
    American-football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Joe Mixon
    Joe Mixon
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nick Chubb
    Nick Chubb
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

When drafting your fantasy football team, it's important to understand the relative depth at each position. Whether you're in a snake draft or a salary cap (or auction) format, having a cheat sheet with all players listed by position is an essential part of your draft prep.

Here's how the players stack up for the 2022 season in a point-per-reception scoring format, according to FantasySharks.com. Auction values (AV) are based on 12 teams and a $200 cap.

Tip: Check out the auction values column to see how players at each position can be separated into tiers. Players with similar dollar values are often interchangeable in drafts, so be aware of where each tier ends and the next one begins.

FANTASY FOOTBALL: Rookies to watch

UNDER THE RADAR: Undervalued players to target

FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS:  Top 200 overall players

DO YOU LIKE FOOTBALL? Then you'll enjoy getting our NFL newsletter delivered to your inbox

QUARTERBACK

The NFL’s premier dual-threat quarterback, Buffalo's Josh Allen has finished as the fantasy QB1 each of the past two seasons.
The NFL’s premier dual-threat quarterback, Buffalo's Josh Allen has finished as the fantasy QB1 each of the past two seasons.

Rk    Player    Tm    Bye    AV

1    Josh Allen    BUF    7    $36

2    Patrick Mahomes    KC    8    $35

3    Justin Herbert    LAC    8    $21

4    Russell Wilson    DEN    9    $20

5    Kyler Murray    ARI    13    $20

6    Lamar Jackson    BAL    10    $19

7    Aaron Rodgers    GB    14    $20

8    Tom Brady    TB    11    $18

9    Dak Prescott    DAL    9    $18

10    Joe Burrow    CIN    10    $17

11    Jalen Hurts    PHI    7    $16

12    Derek Carr    LV    6    $16

13    Kirk Cousins    MIN    7    $16

14    Matthew Stafford    LAR    7    $13

15    Ryan Tannehill    TEN    6    $15

16    Tua Tagovailoa    MIA    11    $11

17    Matt Ryan    IND    14    $11

18    Jameis Winston    NO    14    $10

19    Davis Mills    HOU    6    $10

20    Mac Jones    NE    10    $9

21    Trey Lance    SF    9    $10

22    Carson Wentz    WAS    14    $8

23    Justin Fields    CHI    14    $8

24    Trevor Lawrence    JAC    11    $7

25    Mitchell Trubisky    PIT    9    $7

26    Baker Mayfield    CAR    13    $8

27    Geno Smith    SEA    11    $7

28    Daniel Jones    NYG    9    $7

29    Drew Lock    SEA    11    $7

30    Jared Goff    DET    6    $7

31    Marcus Mariota    ATL    14    $7

32    Zach Wilson    NYJ    10    $6

33    Andy Dalton    NO    14    $6

34    Jimmy Garoppolo    SF    9    $4

35    Jacoby Brissett    CLE    9    $3

36    Taylor Heinicke    WAS    14    $3

37    Tyler Huntley    BAL    10    $3

38    Deshaun Watson    CLE    9    $3

39    Sam Darnold    CAR    13    $1

40    Teddy Bridgewater    MIA    11    $1

RUNNING BACK  

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards last season, 552 more than runner-up Nick Chubb.
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards last season, 552 more than runner-up Nick Chubb.

Rk    Player    Tm    Bye    AV

1    Jonathan Taylor    IND    14    $39

2    Austin Ekeler    LAC    8    $35

3    Christian McCaffrey    CAR    13    $35

4    Derrick Henry    TEN    6    $35

5    Dalvin Cook    MIN    7    $31

6    Nick Chubb    CLE    9    $30

7    Najee Harris    PIT    9    $29

8    Joe Mixon    CIN    10    $27

9    Rashaad Penny    SEA    11    $28

10    Saquon Barkley    NYG    9    $27

11    Alvin Kamara    NO    14    $27

12    Ezekiel Elliott    DAL    9    $24

13    DAndre Swift    DET    6    $26

14    Aaron Jones    GB    14    $26

15    Leonard Fournette    TB    11    $25

16    James Conner    ARI    13    $25

17    Cam Akers    LAR    7    $23

18    David Montgomery    CHI    14    $25

19    Javonte Williams    DEN    9    $21

20    Josh Jacobs    LV    6    $21

21    Devin Singletary    BUF    7    $22

22    Antonio Gibson    WAS    14    $17

23    Clyde Edwards-Helaire    KC    8    $17

24    Elijah Mitchell    SF    9    $16

25    Travis Etienne    JAC    11    $15

26    Cordarrelle Patterson    ATL    14    $12

27    Damien Harris    NE    10    $12

28    J.K. Dobbins    BAL    10    $12

29    Miles Sanders    PHI    7    $11

30    Chase Edmonds    MIA    11    $11

31    Kenneth Walker III    SEA    11    $10

32    AJ Dillon    GB    14    $10

33    Breece Hall    NYJ    10    $11

34    Kareem Hunt    CLE    9    $10

35    Marlon Mack    HOU    6    $9

36    Rhamondre Stevenson    NE    10    $8

37    Melvin Gordon    DEN    9    $9

38    Tony Pollard    DAL    9    $8

39    James Robinson    JAC    11    $8

40    J.D. McKissic    WAS    14    $8

41    Darrel Williams    ARI    13    $7

42    Michael Carter    NYJ    10    $7

43    Gus Edwards    BAL    10    $6

44    Rex Burkhead    HOU    6    $7

45    Kenneth Gainwell    PHI    7    $6

46    Jerick McKinnon    KC    8    $6

47    Nyheim Hines    IND    14    $5

48    Jamaal Williams    DET    6    $6

49    Alexander Mattison    MIN    7    $5

50    Darrell Henderson    LAR    7    $5

51    Dontrell Hilliard    TEN    6    $5

52    Mark Ingram    NO    14    $5

53    Sony Michel    MIA    11    $4

54    D'Onta Foreman    CAR    13    $4

55    Boston Scott    PHI    7    $5

56    Myles Gaskin    MIA    11    $4

57    Jeffery Wilson    SF    9    $4

58    Rachaad White    TB    11    $4

59    Chuba Hubbard    CAR    13    $3

60    Mike Davis    BAL    10    $3

61    Brandon Bolden    LV    6    $3

62    Ronald Jones    KC    8    $3

63    Ty Johnson    NYJ    10    $3

64    Zack Moss    BUF    7    $3

65    Raheem Mostert    MIA    11    $2

66    Isaiah Spiller    LAC    8    $2

67    Matt Breida    NYG    9    $2

68    Samaje Perine    CIN    10    $2

69    James Cook    BUF    7    $2

70    D'Ernest Johnson    CLE    9    $2

71    Brian Robinson    WAS    14    $2

72    Tevin Coleman    NYJ    10    $2

73    Khalil Herbert    CHI    14    $1

74    Ameer Abdullah    LV    6    $2

75    Justin Jackson    DET    6    $1

76    Travis Homer    SEA    11    $1

77    DeeJay Dallas    SEA    11    $1

78    Salvon Ahmed    MIA    11    $1

79    Kyle Juszczyk    SF    9    $1

80    Giovani Bernard    TB    11    $1

81    Trey Sermon    SF    9    $1

82    Jaret Patterson    WAS    14    $1

83    Ty Montgomery    NE    10    $1

84    KeShawn Vaughn    TB    11    $0

85    Zamir White    LV    6    $1

86    Craig Reynolds    DET    6    $0

87    Joshua Kelley    LAC    8    $0

88    Damien Williams    ATL    14    $0

89    JaMycal Hasty    SF    9    $0

90    Michael Burton    KC    8    $0

91    Demetric Felton    CLE    9    $0

92    Benny Snell    PIT    9    $0

93    Duke Johnson    BUF    7    $0

94    Kene Nwangwu    MIN    7    $0

95    Dare Ogunbowale    HOU    6    $0

96    Eno Benjamin    ARI    13    $0

97    Qadree Ollison    ATL    14    $0

98    Phillip Lindsay    IND    14    $0

99    Isiah Pacheco    KC    8    $0

100    Lamical Perine    NYJ    10    $0

WIDE RECEIVER              

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp led the NFL with 1,947 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns in 2021, and was named MVP of Super Bowl 56.
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp led the NFL with 1,947 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns in 2021, and was named MVP of Super Bowl 56.

Rk    Player    Tm    Bye    AV

1    Cooper Kupp    LAR    7    $34

2    Justin Jefferson    MIN    7    $33

3    Davante Adams    LV    6    $32

4    Deebo Samuel    SF    9    $27

5    Tyreek Hill    MIA    11    $25

6    JaMarr Chase    CIN    10    $26

7    Stefon Diggs    BUF    7    $25

8    Keenan Allen    LAC    8    $25

9    CeeDee Lamb    DAL    9    $24

10    Mike Evans    TB    11    $23

11    Michael Pittman    IND    14    $19

12    Diontae Johnson    PIT    9    $21

13    Brandin Cooks    HOU    6    $18

14    A.J. Brown    PHI    7    $17

15    Amon-Ra St. Brown    DET    6    $16

16    Michael Thomas    NO    14    $17

17    Jaylen Waddle    MIA    11    $16

18    Darnell Mooney    CHI    14    $16

19    Amari Cooper    CLE    9    $18

20    DK Metcalf    SEA    11    $15

21    Adam Thielen    MIN    7    $17

22    Allen Robinson    LAR    7    $15

23    Terry McLaurin    WAS    14    $16

24    D.J. Moore    CAR    13    $16

25    Mike Williams    LAC    8    $17

26    Tee Higgins    CIN    10    $14

27    Chris Godwin    TB    11    $14

28    JuJu Smith-Schuster    KC    8    $14

29    Gabriel Davis    BUF    7    $13

30    D.J. Chark    DET    6    $13

31    Tyler Lockett    SEA    11    $13

32    Marquise Brown    ARI    13    $12

33    Hunter Renfrow    LV    6    $11

34    Courtland Sutton    DEN    9    $11

35    DeVante Parker    NE    10    $12

36    Allen Lazard    GB    14    $11

37    Marvin Jones    JAC    11    $10

38    Chase Claypool    PIT    9    $11

39    Robert Woods    TEN    6    $10

40    Corey Davis    NYJ    10    $9

41    Rashod Bateman    BAL    10    $10

42    Christian Kirk    JAC    11    $9

43    Jerry Jeudy    DEN    9    $9

44    Brandon Aiyuk    SF    9    $8

45    Kendrick Bourne    NE    10    $8

46    Drake London    ATL    14    $9

47    Jakobi Meyers    NE    10    $7

48    Mecole Hardman    KC    8    $6

49    Michael Gallup    DAL    9    $6

50    Tyler Boyd    CIN    10    $7

51    Robbie Anderson    CAR    13    $7

52    Christian Watson    GB    14    $7

53    Bryan Edwards    ATL    14    $7

54    DeAndre Hopkins    ARI    13    $6

55    A.J. Green    ARI    13    $6

56    Jarvis Landry    NO    14    $5

57    Marquez Callaway    NO    14    $5

58    Elijah Moore    NYJ    10    $5

59    Kadarius Toney    NYG    9    $4

60    Nick Westbrook-Ikhine    TEN    6    $4

61    Donovan Peoples-Jones    CLE    9    $4

62    Jalen Tolbert    DAL    9    $4

63    Sterling Shepard    NYG    9    $3

64    DeVonta Smith    PHI    7    $4

65    Jamison Crowder    BUF    7    $4

66    K.J. Osborn    MIN    7    $4

67    Van Jefferson    LAR    7    $3

68    Devin Duvernay    BAL    10    $3

69    Russell Gage    TB    11    $3

70    Parris Campbell    IND    14    $3

71    Byron Pringle    CHI    14    $3

72    Chris Olave    NO    14    $3

73    Zay Jones    JAC    11    $2

74    TreQuan Smith    NO    14    $3

75    Kenny Golladay    NYG    9    $2

76    Olamide Zaccheaus    ATL    14    $2

77    Rondale Moore    ARI    13    $1

78    Julio Jones    TB    11    $2

79    KJ Hamler    DEN    9    $2

80    Braxton Berrios    NYJ    10    $2

81    Nico Collins    HOU    6    $2

82    Quez Watkins    PHI    7    $2

83    Curtis Samuel    WAS    14    $2

84    George Pickens    PIT    9    $1

85    Laviska Shenault    JAC    11    $1

86    Deonte Harty    NO    14    $1

87    Josh Palmer    LAC    8    $1

88    Jahan Dotson    WAS    14    $1

89    Khalil Shakir    BUF    7    $2

90    Sammy Watkins    GB    14    $1

91    Jauan Jennings    SF    9    $1

92    Kalif Raymond    DET    6    $1

93    Cedrick Wilson    MIA    11    $1

94    Marquez Valdes-Scantling    KC    8    $1

95    Jalen Guyton    LAC    8    $0

96    Laquon Treadwell    JAC    11    $0

97    Skyy Moore    KC    8    $0

98    Alec Pierce    IND    14    $0

99    Garrett Wilson    NYJ    10    $0

100    Freddie Swain    SEA    11    $0

TIGHT END              

Travis Kelce of the Chiefs had been the No. 1 fantasy tight end for five consecutive seasons before being bumped to No. 2 last year by the Ravens' Mark Andrews.
Travis Kelce of the Chiefs had been the No. 1 fantasy tight end for five consecutive seasons before being bumped to No. 2 last year by the Ravens' Mark Andrews.

Rk    Player    Tm    Bye    AV

1    Travis Kelce    KC    8    $23

2    Mark Andrews    BAL    10    $21

3    Darren Waller    LV    6    $16

4    Dalton Schultz    DAL    9    $14

5    George Kittle    SF    9    $13

6    Dallas Goedert    PHI    7    $12

7    Kyle Pitts    ATL    14    $8

8    T.J. Hockenson    DET    6    $8

9    Mike Gesicki    MIA    11    $8

10    Zach Ertz    ARI    13    $8

11    Noah Fant    SEA    11    $8

12    Dawson Knox    BUF    7    $7

13    David Njoku    CLE    9    $8

14    Cameron Brate    TB    11    $7

15    Taysom Hill    NO    14    $5

16    Hunter Henry    NE    10    $6

17    Hayden Hurst    CIN    10    $6

18    Albert Okwuegbunam    DEN    9    $6

19    Gerald Everett    LAC    8    $6

20    Logan Thomas    WAS    14    $5

21    Pat Freiermuth    PIT    9    $5

22    Irv Smith Jr.    MIN    7    $5

23    Cole Kmet    CHI    14    $5

24    Tyler Higbee    LAR    7    $5

25    Robert Tonyan    GB    14    $5

26    Daniel Bellinger    NYG    9    $5

27    Adam Trautman    NO    14    $4

28    Evan Engram    JAC    11    $4

29    Austin Hooper    TEN    6    $3

30    Brevin Jordan    HOU    6    $3

31    Tyler Conklin    NYJ    10    $3

32    C.J. Uzomah    NYJ    10    $3

33    Mo Alie-Cox    IND    14    $3

34    Anthony Firkser    ATL    14    $3

35    Foster Moreau    LV    6    $3

36    Harrison Bryant    CLE    9    $2

37    Durham Smythe    MIA    11    $2

38    Zach Gentry    PIT    9    $3

39    Dan Arnold    JAC    11    $2

40    Ryan Griffin    CHI    14    $2

41    Geoff Swaim    TEN    6    $2

42    Jonnu Smith    NE    10    $2

43    Donald Parham    LAC    8    $2

44    Will Dissly    SEA    11    $2

45    Kyle Rudolph    TB    11    $1

46    Greg Dulcich    DEN    9    $1

47    Maxx Williams    ARI    13    $1

48    John Bates    WAS    14    $1

49    Marcedes Lewis    GB    14    $1

50    Pharaoh Brown    HOU    6    $1

KICKER              

No one attempted or made more field goals last season than the Raiders' Daniel Carlson.
No one attempted or made more field goals last season than the Raiders' Daniel Carlson.

Rk    Player    Tm    Bye    AV

1    Daniel Carlson    LV    6    $6

2    Matt Gay    LAR    7    $4

3    Evan McPherson    CIN    10    $4

4    Justin Tucker    BAL    10    $4

5    Tyler Bass    BUF    7    $4

6    Nick Folk    NE    10    $4

7    Ryan Succop    TB    11    $4

8    Younghoe Koo    ATL    14    $3

9    Harrison Butker    KC    8    $3

10    Dustin Hopkins    LAC    8    $2

11    Chris Boswell    PIT    9    $2

12    Brett Maher    DAL    9    $2

13    Rodrigo Blankenship    IND    14    $2

14    Cairo Santos    CHI    14    $2

15    Robbie Gould    SF    9    $2

16    Greg Joseph    MIN    7    $2

17    Riley Patterson    DET    6    $2

18    Jason Sanders    MIA    11    $2

19    Jason Myers    SEA    11    $2

20    Joey Slye    WAS    14    $2

21    Matt Prater    ARI    13    $2

22    Randy Bullock    TEN    6    $2

23    Jake Elliott    PHI    7    $2

24    Wil Lutz    NO    14    $1

25    Graham Gano    NYG    9    $2

26    Brandon McManus    DEN    9    $1

27    Zane Gonzalez    CAR    13    $1

28    Kaimi Fairbairn    HOU    6    $1

29    Greg Zuerlein    NYJ    10    $1

30    Mason Crosby    GB    14    $1

31    Cade York    CLE    9    $1

32    James McCourt    JAC    11    $1

33    Austin Seibert    DET    6    $1

34    Quinn Nordin    NE    10    $0

35    Tristan Vizcaino    NE    10    $0

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS              

Led by defensive rookie of the year Micah Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys topped all defenses in fantasy points in 2021.
Led by defensive rookie of the year Micah Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys topped all defenses in fantasy points in 2021.

Rk    Team    Bye    AV  

1    Los Angeles Rams    7    $6  

2    Buffalo Bills    7    $11  

3    Dallas Cowboys    9    $5  

4    San Francisco 49ers    9    $6  

5    Tennessee Titans    6    $4  

6    Minnesota Vikings    7    $5  

7    Tampa Bay Buccaneers    11    $6  

8    New England Patriots    10    $6  

9    New Orleans Saints    14    $6  

10    Green Bay Packers    14    $4  

11    Pittsburgh Steelers    9    $4  

12    Miami Dolphins    11    $4  

13    Philadelphia Eagles    7    $6  

14    Kansas City Chiefs    8    $5  

15    Indianapolis Colts    14    $4  

16    Cleveland Browns    9    $4  

17    Los Angeles Chargers    8    $4  

18    Cincinnati Bengals    10    $4  

19    Washington Commanders    14    $4  

20    Chicago Bears    14    $4  

21    Houston Texans    6    $3  

22    Baltimore Ravens    10    $5  

23    New York Giants    9    $3  

24    Denver Broncos    9    $5  

25    Arizona Cardinals    13    $3  

26    Atlanta Falcons    14    $3  

27    Carolina Panthers    13    $3  

28    Seattle Seahawks    11    $3  

29    Detroit Lions    6    $3  

30    New York Jets    10    $2  

31    Jacksonville Jaguars    11    $2  

32    Las Vegas Raiders    6    $3  

AV — Auction values from FantasySharks.com, based on 12 teams and a $200 cap.

Win your fantasy football league! The Huddle has you covered -- Sleepers, custom rankings & much more. TAKE 20% OFF* with code sleeper22. *New customer offer, cannot combine offers. Expires 9/30/22.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football rankings: Top NFL players for 2022 by position

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson hospitalized after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds

    Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson sustained multiple gunshot wounds in his lower body during an attempted robbery in Washington, D.C.

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Zaretsky has best reason to be late for university enrolment - an LPGA Tour event

    OTTAWA — Most freshmen spend their first week of university buying books and meeting new people. Lauren Zaretsky is playing in her first LPGA Tour event. The 18-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., delayed her arrival at Texas Tech by a week so she could play at the CP Women's Open. Betting on herself has paid dividends as Zaretsky is the only Canadian amateur to make the cut at the national women's golf championship. "It just brings good momentum coming in," said Zaretsky of playing the LPGA event be

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can't travel to States

    NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive s

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the