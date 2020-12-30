Fantasy football commissioner dies, wins league after gesture in championship round

A fantasy football player bypassed a chance at a championship to honor the longtime commissioner of his league.

Twitter user @TillThiccle posted the story on Monday. His uncle was the commissioner of his league for more than a decade. He died late in the season, but his team carried on and somehow advanced through the playoffs and into the championship round.

When his team Dumpster Diver reached the title round, his opponent conceded. The team that changed its name to Rest in Power sat all of its starters, leaving Dumpster Diver as champion.

My uncle passed in October. He was the all time commissioner for the 10 plus years I’ve been playing. He somehow made it to the championship and the other guy did this. You go out a champ, love you Chuck pic.twitter.com/3cnNvK1cMN — Tilla (@TillThiccle) December 29, 2020

So how did Dumpster Diver advance? That part’s not clear.

The screenshot shows that Dumpster Diver started at least two injured players in the championship round, Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson and Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker. So it doesn’t look like somebody took over to manage the lineup. It sounds like the team just went on a hot run.

Fantasy community applauds move

However it happened, the gesture gained the attention of the fantasy community, which largely lauded the move.

Amazing gesture 😢 https://t.co/BWGiNgYCop — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) December 29, 2020

Though one user was not here for it. Thankfully, he got a laugh out of the original poster.

The fantasy football community applauded a move to honor a late commissioner. (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

