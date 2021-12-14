Fantasy Football Bad Beats: Playoff bye week goes bye-bye

Did you suffer a crushing loss in Week 14, by way of a last-second defeat or a blowout?

Well, we here at Yahoo Fantasy are here for you, yet again, and always. We want to know all about it (so we can laugh at you) so we can help you get through it. Judge Andy Behrens can assist you through these troubled times, in Week 14 and every week of the 2021 fantasy football season.

Speaking of Week 14, one can only imagine how many players suffered terrible bad beats on the road to the fantasy playoffs. Yet, sometimes the worst bad beats aren't the ones you see coming or the ones that slowly build — it's the ones that come out of nowhere.

Such was the case of a fantasy player named Jamie, who had locked up a playoff spot in his league but Week 14 still held major importance for him. You see, Jamie was playing for a bye week, and to his fortune, his Week 14 matchup came against the player in 10th place, who looked like he had checked out of the season.

Indeed, Jamie's opponent didn't even set a complete lineup, which even featured Jonnu Smith (on a Week 14 bye). Jamie was projected to score a whopping 172.14 to his opponent's 121.79. It should've been easy, right?

You probably see where this is going. Watch the video above to see how badly things ended up for Jamie in the end.