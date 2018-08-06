Fantasy Football ADP Report: RB questions have players moving up, down in early mock drafts
As Week 1 of the NFL season -- and fantasy football season -- fast approaches, we will spend time every week exploring and highlighting the average draft position (ADP) of key players, as well as looking at the overall player movement trends in early mock drafts, particularly the differences in standard season-long leagues and best-ball formats. As is the case with rankings, the data below will certainly change in the coming weeks -- even the end of the day -- so checking back for weekly updates is crucial as you ready your cheat sheets for your draft.
Please note that the NFFC ADP columns below are for seasonal players who love the classic, managerial aspect of fantasy football, while the RTSports ADP columns are geared toward those getting into the emerging best-ball format.
Let’s start talking some interesting early trends in the ADP of several noteworthy fantasy assets!
Rookie RBs vary in season-long, best-ball ADPs
Rookie RBs in potentially favorable spots often come at steep prices in fantasy drafts, which is why the ADPs for rookies are almost always higher in seasonal formats compared to best-ball setups. Selecting a rookie in the third round of a best-ball draft to be your RB1 or RB2 is more than a little risky, but drafting a rookie in the third round of your season-long draft and hoping his upside wins out is a little more doable.
We know the Seahawks want to run, so getting their potential bell cow seems smart. But is it Chris Carson or rookie Rashaad Penny? In seasonal formats, Penny is going to cost you a third- or fourth-round pick, but in best-ball formats, his ADP is closer to the fifth round. Conversely, Tampa's Ronald Jones is coming off the board four picks earlier in seasonal formats. Here’s a glance at the ADPs of more notable rookie running backs:
Player
NFFC ADP
RTSports ADP
Rashaad Penny
37.64
49.43
Derrius Guice
39.34
39.04
Sony Michel
48.08
55.07
Ronald Jones
51.37
47.32
Royce Freeman
55.65
61.7
The trend of rookie RBs commonly having higher ADPs in season-long league doesn't always hold true, but it certainly makes sense. Watching the ADP for these rookies will be fascinating, as they are sure to rise and fall based on preseason results
Mock Draft ADP: Boom-or-bust WRs all over the board
In best-ball drafts, taking a chance on more boom-or-bust receivers makes sense. Trusting those players in seasonal formats can be referred to as "dancing with the devil" because they typically are more inconsistent. For every 20-burger they put up, they have just as many two-point duds. Often, deep-threat, big-play wide receivers will cost higher draft capital in best-ball formats compared to season-long setups.
We see this with San Francisco’s Marquise Goodwin. His ADP in the best-ball formats over at RTSports is seven picks earlier than in NFFC formats. Goodwin’s ADP will likely continue to rise because of positive reports from camp about the Jimmy Garoppolo-to-Goodwin connection. If you extrapolated Goodwin's performance with Garoppolo last year over a full season, he would total 88 receptions and 1,232 yards. Goodwin can break off the big one at any point, which is what makes him so appealing in all formats.
Similarly, Houston’s Will Fuller is going off the board 15 picks -- over two rounds -- earlier in best-ball formats compared to season-long setups. When Deshaun Watson was under center last year, Fuller was a monster, racking up fantasy points in bunches. In four games with Watson, Fuller caught seven TDs. At last season’s pace with a full year of Watson, Fuller would have amassed 52 receptions for 1,116 yards and a whopping 28 touchdowns. Obviously he won't get into the end zone that many times, but he still has tremendous upside. Fuller bulked up this offseason, and reports from Texans camp are that his routes are incredibly crisp and he’s giving the corners fits. Fuller’s ADP will likely continue to rise as a Watson-led offense could be incredibly profitable in fantasy football this season. It’s DeAndre Hopkins and Fuller in that offense, and everyone else is a distant third and beyond.
LeSean McCoy Suspension: Uncertainty affecting mock draft ADP
About a month ago, McCoy seemed primed to be a late-first or early-second-round pick. However, when news broke of his alleged involvement in a domestic violence incident, substance abuse, and animal cruelty, many fantasy owners were scared to draft him. He isn’t out of the woods yet, as investigations continue. Given the severity of the accusations, he could face a lengthy suspension, leaving fantasy owners without their RB1 or RB2 for an unspecified amount of time. Since the start of June, his ADP has fallen nearly six picks, or over half of a round in 12-team formats. At his current ADP, McCoy will cost you a third-round pick.
The near plummeting of McCoy’s stock completely explains the surge from teammate Chris Ivory. Over at RTSports, Ivory’s ADP in June was 232, but it’s now 206.48. The McCoy news boosted Ivory’s appeal in best-ball formats because if McCoy were to miss time, Ivory is a steal and in line for heavy usage. In seasonal formats, Ivory remains just a handcuff, but in best ball, Ivory could be much more valuable at his current price. If he doesn’t pan out in best ball, so be it, but in seasonal formats where each roster spot is crucial, using that spot on a handcuff may not be as appealing as another wide receiver in line for consistent targets.
If your league has a late draft, there will certainly be more clarity on this situation, but drafting McCoy at this point seems like the fantasy version of Russian roulette. At any given moment, something new could drop, potentially derailing McCoy’s 2018 fantasy value.
2018 Fantasy Football Mock Draft ADP Report
21 Mike Evans TB WR 22.26 23.44 -1.18 22.72 23.4 -0.68
Rank
Player
Team
Pos.
NFFC ADP
RTSports ADP
NFFC vs. RTS
RTS June ADP
RTS July ADP
Trend
1
Todd Gurley
LA
RB
1.24
1.47
-0.23
1.28
1.29
-0.01
2
Le'Veon Bell
PIT
RB
2.3
2.31
-0.01
2.15
2.2
-0.05
3
Ezekiel Elliott
DAL
RB
3.61
3.76
-0.15
3.66
3.56
0.1
4
David Johnson
ARZ
RB
3.68
3.12
0.56
3.73
3.68
0.05
5
Alvin Kamara
NO
RB
5.35
5.24
0.11
6.08
6.05
0.03
6
Antonio Brown
PIT
WR
6.01
5.72
0.29
5.32
5.31
0.01
7
Saquon Barkley
NYG
RB
6.75
8.02
-1.27
8.06
7.85
0.21
8
DeAndre Hopkins
HOU
WR
8.45
8.81
-0.36
7.61
7.91
-0.3
9
Kareem Hunt
KC
RB
8.95
8.63
0.32
8.92
9.28
-0.36
10
Odell Beckham
NYG
WR
11.04
11.33
-0.29
10.72
10.84
-0.12
11
Leonard Fournette
JAX
RB
11.57
11.67
-0.1
11.48
11.53
-0.05
12
Melvin Gordon
LAC
RB
12.25
10.39
1.86
11.77
11.23
0.54
13
Dalvin Cook
MIN
RB
12.66
13.73
-1.07
14.11
13.95
0.16
14
Julio Jones
ATL
WR
13.75
13.84
-0.09
13.86
13.76
0.1
15
Michael Thomas
NO
WR
14.49
15.36
-0.87
15.12
15.28
-0.16
16
Keenan Allen
LAC
WR
16.35
17.05
-0.7
17.05
16.97
0.08
17
Christian McCaffrey
CAR
RB
17.51
16.26
1.25
18.6
18.58
0.02
18
Davante Adams
GB
WR
17.88
21.13
-3.25
20.15
19.69
0.46
19
A.J. Green
CIN
WR
19.69
21
-1.31
20.76
20.8
-0.04
20
Devonta Freeman
ATL
RB
21.96
20.42
1.54
21.52
21
0.52
21
Mike Evans
TB
WR
22.26
23.44
-1.18
22.72
23.4
-0.68
22
Jerick McKinnon
SF
RB
22.37
22.03
0.34
27.6
25.08
2.52
23
Joe Mixon
CIN
RB
23.48
25.15
-1.67
26
25.52
0.48
24
Rob Gronkowski
NE
TE
24.73
23.23
1.5
23.84
22.85
0.99
25
Doug Baldwin
SEA
WR
27.92
30.01
-2.09
30.97
29.66
1.31
26
Adam Thielen
MIN
WR
28.4
30.01
-1.61
30.74
30.69
0.05
27
LeSean McCoy
BUF
RB
28.54
32.79
-4.25
21.2
27.17
-5.97
28
Tyreek Hill
KC
WR
29.32
28.6
0.72
28.03
28.86
-0.83
29
Jordan Howard
CHI
RB
29.72
28.38
1.34
27.1
27.05
0.05
30
Travis Kelce
KC
TE
29.77
28.15
1.62
25.7
25.96
-0.26
31
T.Y. Hilton
IND
WR
29.8
35.26
-5.46
35.23
34.16
1.07
32
Stefon Diggs
MIN
WR
32.94
41.36
-8.42
38.11
37.28
0.83
33
Kenyan Drake
MIA
RB
35.75
35.94
-0.19
37.27
38.12
-0.85
34
Amari Cooper
OAK
WR
36.82
40.01
-3.19
39.26
38.88
0.38
35
Aaron Rodgers
GB
QB
37.18
33.76
3.42
41.39
40.8
0.59
36
Rashaad Penny
SEA
RB
37.64
49.43
-11.79
50.07
47.39
2.68
37
Larry Fitzgerald
ARZ
WR
38.1
37.99
0.11
41.89
39.96
1.93
38
Derrick Henry
TEN
RB
38.51
44.96
-6.45
36.6
39.49
-2.89
39
Derrius Guice
WAS
RB
39.34
39.04
0.3
41.78
40.42
1.36
40
Zach Ertz
PHI
TE
39.4
34.13
5.27
32.61
32.58
0.03
41
JuJu Smith-Schuster
PIT
WR
41.2
46.94
-5.74
47.31
46.66
0.65
42
Demaryius Thomas
DEN
WR
42.32
47.36
-5.04
49.31
47.93
1.38
43
Allen Robinson
CHI
WR
42.37
51.88
-9.51
44.79
45.75
-0.96
44
Josh Gordon
CLE
WR
43.18
44.58
-1.4
43.75
43.48
0.27
45
Brandin Cooks
LA
WR
46.24
48.83
-2.59
45.55
47.1
-1.55
46
Golden Tate
DET
WR
46.29
46.69
-0.4
53
51.91
1.09
47
Sony Michel
NE
RB
48.08
55.07
-6.99
54.5
53.33
1.17
48
Jay Ajayi
PHI
RB
48.29
42.79
5.5
45.26
45.22
0.04
49
Mark Ingram
NO
RB
50.21
49.36
0.85
40.7
44.47
-3.77
50
Alex Collins
BAL
RB
51.05
41.2
9.85
49.22
46.24
2.98
51
Ronald Jones
TB
RB
51.37
47.32
4.05
62.24
60.53
1.71
52
Deshaun Watson
HOU
QB
52.45
47.44
5.01
55.78
56.83
-1.05
53
Alshon Jeffery
PHI
WR
52.68
62.36
-9.68
51.14
52.62
-1.48
54
Jarvis Landry
CLE
WR
53.23
48.67
4.56
51.9
54.76
-2.86
55
Dion Lewis
TEN
RB
55.48
56.28
-0.8
56.13
57.27
-1.14
56
Royce Freeman
DEN
RB
55.65
61.7
-6.05
73.62
68.36
5.26
57
Marvin Jones
DET
WR
57.16
66.37
-9.21
58.84
59.43
-0.59
58
Russell Wilson
SEA
QB
59.87
53.93
5.94
60.28
61.33
-1.05
59
Tom Brady
NE
QB
62.22
64.36
-2.14
71.32
72.46
-1.14
60
Tarik Cohen
CHI
RB
62.27
76.52
-14.25
76.96
75
1.96
61
Evan Engram
NYG
TE
63.18
70.66
-7.48
57.49
60.46
-2.97
62
Jimmy Graham
GB
TE
63.95
55.41
8.54
57.58
57.2
0.38
63
Sammy Watkins
KC
WR
64.57
87.5
-22.93
71.47
70.12
1.35
64
Corey Davis
TEN
WR
65.5
70.78
-5.28
77.07
72.51
4.56
65
Michael Crabtree
BAL
WR
66.71
78.39
-11.68
70.93
70.42
0.51
66
Tevin Coleman
ATL
RB
69.17
68.64
0.53
66.08
66.47
-0.39
67
Lamar Miller
HOU
RB
70.59
63.51
7.08
61.81
60.17
1.64
68
Julian Edelman
NE
WR
70.8
75.71
-4.91
69.37
72.28
-2.91
69
Greg Olsen
CAR
TE
71.52
64.1
7.42
61.4
61.15
0.25
70
Chris Hogan
NE
WR
74.19
82.36
-8.17
89.66
82.73
6.93
71
Carson Wentz
PHI
QB
74.38
71.86
2.52
79.77
80.89
-1.12
72
Kerryon Johnson
DET
RB
75.35
87.91
-12.56
98.09
93.24
4.85
73
Devin Funchess
CAR
WR
76.09
79.8
-3.71
72.02
75.78
-3.76
74
Pierre Garcon
SF
WR
76.43
82.4
-5.97
86.25
84.63
1.62
75
Cam Newton
CAR
QB
77.78
67.29
10.49
74.22
73.68
0.54
76
Will Fuller
HOU
WR
78.88
63.98
14.9
82.21
78.54
3.67
77
Drew Brees
NO
QB
79.31
81.74
-2.43
87.65
88.1
-0.45
78
Cooper Kupp
LA
WR
79.41
103.68
-24.27
88.58
90.34
-1.76
79
Chris Thompson
WAS
RB
81.49
77.89
3.6
78.79
81.89
-3.1
80
Delanie Walker
TEN
TE
81.73
75.86
5.87
75.22
74.57
0.65
81
Emmanuel Sanders
DEN
WR
83.07
88.84
-5.77
90.14
86.4
3.74
82
Jamison Crowder
WAS
WR
83.94
85.02
-1.08
94.51
91.25
3.26
83
Robert Woods
LA
WR
84.19
90.1
-5.91
79.28
81.67
-2.39
84
Kirk Cousins
MIN
QB
87.31
95.9
-8.59
96.07
96.98
-0.91
85
Rex Burkhead
NE
RB
89.19
88.66
0.53
88.33
84.43
3.9
86
Duke Johnson
CLE
RB
89.92
84.25
5.67
86.34
90.43
-4.09
87
DeVante Parker
MIA
WR
89.99
95.16
-5.17
98.31
96.64
1.67
88
Kyle Rudolph
MIN
TE
90.43
79.87
10.56
78.31
77.33
0.98
89
Marshawn Lynch
OAK
RB
91.12
91.71
-0.59
88.36
84.32
4.04
90
Randall Cobb
GB
WR
92.26
106.77
-14.51
104.99
101.27
3.72
91
Nick Chubb
CLE
RB
93.36
99.59
-6.23
87.25
90.36
-3.11
92
Carlos Hyde
CLE
RB
94.37
84.92
9.45
64.53
73.8
-9.27
93
Matthew Stafford
DET
QB
94.62
89.71
4.91
104.11
104.6
-0.49
94
Jimmy Garoppolo
SF
QB
96.08
107.32
-11.24
101.59
104.48
-2.89
95
Jamaal Williams
GB
RB
97.07
103.07
-6
95.3
89.96
5.34
96
Ben Roethlisberger
PIT
QB
97.57
101.52
-3.95
111.84
111.92
-0.08
97
Marquise Goodwin
SF
WR
98.29
91.16
7.13
89.85
90.93
-1.08
98
Marlon Mack
IND
RB
99.25
90.94
8.31
89.42
88.54
0.88
99
Trey Burton
CHI
TE
100.38
89.79
10.59
93.7
90.3
3.4
100
Aaron Jones
GB
RB
100.59
98.14
2.45
93.03
97.06
-4.03
101
Nelson Agholor
PHI
WR
101.9
117.48
-15.58
103.76
107.46
-3.7
102
Philip Rivers
LAC
QB
102.78
111.21
-8.43
118.29
117.9
0.39
103
Jordan Reed
WAS
TE
103.34
75.36
27.98
88.8
85.95
2.85
104
Sterling Shepard
NYG
WR
103.56
117.38
-13.82
111.4
110.69
0.71
105
Isaiah Crowell
NYJ
RB
104.89
87.84
17.05
93.23
91.79
1.44
106
Andrew Luck
IND
QB
105.11
102.99
2.12
114.87
113.1
1.77
107
Matt Ryan
ATL
QB
106
110.44
-4.44
121.2
120.74
0.46
108
Patrick Mahomes
KC
QB
107.5
115.31
-7.81
119.93
118.94
0.99
109
C.J. Anderson
CAR
RB
108.97
95.38
13.59
104.79
104.19
0.6
110
Jared Goff
LA
QB
109.09
122.65
-13.56
114.25
118.25
-4
111
Robby Anderson
NYJ
WR
111.94
102.39
9.55
107.6
105.17
2.43
112
Marcus Mariota
TEN
QB
113.58
130.38
-16.8
129.23
129.78
-0.55
113
Jordy Nelson
OAK
WR
114.06
109.43
4.63
91.54
99.77
-8.23
114
George Kittle
SF
TE
117.27
118.88
-1.61
113.61
110.58
3.03
115
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
TDSP
117.85
103.25
14.6
114.62
113.57
1.05
116
Kelvin Benjamin
BUF
WR
119.28
125.58
-6.3
120.04
119.4
0.64
117
Ty Montgomery
GB
RB
122.15
123.08
-0.93
121.22
118.19
3.03
118
Dez Bryant
FA
WR
124.06
134.81
-10.75
105.16
117.34
-12.18
119
Jack Doyle
IND
TE
124.38
120.07
4.31
109.66
111.41
-1.75
120
Alex Smith
WAS
QB
124.4
142.28
-17.88
182.85
182.51
0.34
121
Marqise Lee
JAX
WR
125.36
150.49
-25.13
132.77
133.43
-0.66
122
Derek Carr
OAK
QB
126.89
136.13
-9.24
141.47
142.81
-1.34
123
Nyheim Hines
IND
RB
126.95
117.29
9.66
149.75
139.48
10.27
124
Jameis Winston
TB
QB
127.19
149.94
-22.75
137.72
146.39
-8.67
125
Allen Hurns
DAL
WR
127.25
116.16
11.09
137.45
127.11
10.34
126
D'Onta Foreman
HOU
RB
128.91
105
23.91
108.65
112.63
-3.98
127
Devontae Booker
DEN
RB
129.11
114.59
14.52
124.25
124.74
-0.49
128
Kenny Stills
MIA
WR
130.33
142.28
-11.95
133.63
130.68
2.95
129
Giovani Bernard
CIN
RB
130.93
136.88
-5.95
135.39
130.97
4.42
130
Corey Clement
PHI
RB
132.17
131.92
0.25
138.25
134.3
3.95
131
Rishard Matthews
TEN
WR
133.69
150.81
-17.12
143.36
139.61
3.75
132
James White
NE
RB
134.15
134.57
-0.42
137.45
138.05
-0.6
133
Los Angeles Rams
LA
TDSP
134.45
126.43
8.02
134.83
134.25
0.58
134
Calvin Ridley
ATL
WR
135.85
123.04
12.81
133.83
133.6
0.23
135
Dak Prescott
DAL
QB
136.32
138.25
-1.93
138.41
141.36
-2.95
136
O.J. Howard
TB
TE
137.52
154.57
-17.05
125.17
129.38
-4.21
137
D.J. Moore
CAR
WR
139.82
125.86
13.96
141.43
134.67
6.76
138
Mitchell Trubisky
CHI
QB
140.48
151.77
-11.29
158.53
157.3
1.23
139
Josh Doctson
WAS
WR
140.51
163.31
-22.8
144.65
146.14
-1.49
140
David Njoku
CLE
TE
140.52
136.27
4.25
128.05
126.17
1.88
141
Kenny Golladay
DET
WR
141.83
157.69
-15.86
150.85
146.67
4.18
142
Cameron Meredith
NO
WR
146.87
113.31
33.56
136.26
135.27
0.99
143
Eli Manning
NYG
QB
147.64
153.52
-5.88
171.07
170.81
0.26
144
Tyler Eifert
CIN
TE
149.17
149.3
-0.13
130.33
136.63
-6.3
145
Mike Williams
LAC
WR
149.6
138.48
11.12
163.94
157.29
6.65
146
Martavis Bryant
OAK
WR
150.3
150.14
0.16
133.49
142.42
-8.93
147
Tyler Lockett
SEA
WR
154.84
170.16
-15.32
166.25
161.72
4.53
148
Blake Bortles
JAX
QB
155.03
152.21
2.82
170.29
170.11
0.18
149
Cameron Brate
TB
TE
155.79
159.99
-4.2
143.69
147.25
-3.56
150
Theo Riddick
DET
RB
156.2
130.63
25.57
136.41
137.46
-1.05
151
Vance McDonald
PIT
TE
156.58
160.49
-3.91
163.55
160.86
2.69
152
Case Keenum
DEN
QB
158.99
155.52
3.47
169.29
171.96
-2.67
153
Eric Ebron
IND
TE
159.06
170.29
-11.23
149.53
150.88
-1.35
154
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
TDSP
159.66
151.57
8.09
163.59
161.89
1.7
155
Greg Zuerlein
LA
K
160.09
152.69
7.4
157.88
158.98
-1.1
156
Latavius Murray
MIN
RB
161
164.94
-3.94
151.55
151.02
0.53
157
DeSean Jackson
TB
WR
161.49
166.99
-5.5
152.85
155.59
-2.74
158
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
TDSP
162.65
141.41
21.24
155.02
153.78
1.24
159
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
TDSP
163.44
136.13
27.31
155.5
151.64
3.86
160
Matt Breida
SF
RB
164.15
163.45
0.7
170.2
167.84
2.36
161
Austin Ekeler
LAC
RB
164.77
163.2
1.57
179.87
179.46
0.41
162
Stephen Gostkowski
NE
K
165.55
151.66
13.89
159.09
158.13
0.96
163
Chris Carson
SEA
RB
166.28
116.06
50.22
137.96
136.83
1.13
164
Paul Richardson
WAS
WR
166.98
151.7
15.28
158.18
157.14
1.04
165
Justin Tucker
BAL
K
167.25
161.87
5.38
163.4
165.37
-1.97
166
Doug Martin
OAK
RB
168.06
133.06
35
159.41
156.2
3.21
167
Michael Gallup
DAL
WR
173.27
138.29
34.98
172.07
167.31
4.76
168
Anthony Miller
CHI
WR
177.26
168.21
9.05
200.84
191.68
9.16
169
Andy Dalton
CIN
QB
177.57
148.64
28.93
178.51
180.29
-1.78
170
Ted Ginn
NO
WR
178.07
195.54
-17.47
168.33
172.97
-4.64
171
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
TDSP
178.62
162.4
16.22
167.62
167.88
-0.26
172
Charles Clay
BUF
TE
181.51
164.71
16.8
188.7
186.82
1.88
173
Benjamin Watson
NO
TE
181.75
175.46
6.29
197.4
193.41
3.99
174
Jared Cook
OAK
TE
181.8
166.94
14.86
164.24
163.38
0.86
175
LeGarrette Blount
DET
RB
182.31
159.81
22.5
159.58
160.23
-0.65
176
Houston Texans
HOU
TDSP
182.93
160.39
22.54
178.01
175.56
2.45
177
Mohamed Sanu
ATL
WR
183.53
181.55
1.98
167.29
172.2
-4.91
178
Bilal Powell
NYJ
RB
183.91
166.64
17.27
147.69
154.67
-6.98
179
Harrison Butker
KC
K
184.99
175.14
9.85
188.99
189.6
-0.61
180
Dede Westbrook
JAX
WR
185.24
157.78
27.46
177.18
180.03
-2.85
181
Denver Broncos
DEN
TDSP
185.6
159.54
26.06
182.7
180.21
2.49
182
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
JAX
TE
185.71
133.31
52.4
151.26
151.13
0.13
183
Wil Lutz
NO
K
186.76
178.24
8.52
186.85
186.83
0.02
184
Tyrell Williams
LAC
WR
187.61
173.57
14.04
191.6
187.27
4.33
185
Kenneth Dixon
BAL
RB
189.08
169.83
19.25
188.16
185.86
2.3
186
Austin Hooper
ATL
TE
190.26
172
18.26
170.43
172.57
-2.14
187
New Orleans Saints
NO
TDSP
194.94
176.58
18.36
190.88
189.32
1.56
188
Peyton Barber
TB
RB
195.26
184.17
11.09
173.98
177.08
-3.1
189
Jordan Wilkins
IND
RB
195.41
175.42
19.99
208.73
199.58
9.15
190
Tyrod Taylor
CLE
QB
196.54
159.3
37.24
187.18
187.8
-0.62
191
Matt Bryant
ATL
K
196.67
184.89
11.78
192.75
193.16
-0.41
192
Ricky Seals-Jones
ARZ
TE
197.8
171.7
26.1
184.15
177.78
6.37
193
Matt Prater
DET
K
198.03
193.19
4.84
206.1
206.37
-0.27
194
Jake Elliott
PHI
K
198.29
185.64
12.65
191.82
190.97
0.85
195
Mike Gesicki
MIA
TE
198.79
182.76
16.03
182.71
183.09
-0.38
196
Danny Amendola
MIA
WR
201.27
188.88
12.39
204.07
205.68
-1.61
197
Chris Boswell
PIT
K
201.52
187.48
14.04
204.97
204.73
0.24
198
T.J. Yeldon
JAX
RB
202.71
161.6
41.11
202.45
195.36
7.09
199
Chris Godwin
TB
WR
203.21
207.04
-3.83
199.87
203.71
-3.84
200
Robbie Gould
SF
K
204.12
186.47
17.65
196.99
199.23
-2.24
201
Ryan Tannehill
MIA
QB
204.46
156.86
47.6
200.99
200.79
0.2
202
Donte Moncrief
JAX
WR
208.17
205.67
2.5
208.88
211.01
-2.13
203
Jordan Matthews
NE
WR
213.18
164.03
49.15
196.07
191.3
4.77
204
Dan Bailey
DAL
K
214.2
192.84
21.36
212.96
214.06
-1.1
205
Kalen Ballage
MIA
RB
215.47
167.34
48.13
194.51
191.67
2.84
206
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
TDSP
215.48
187.86
27.62
206.39
204.97
1.42
207
Keelan Cole
JAX
WR
217.4
163.17
54.23
190.56
189.39
1.17
208
Christian Kirk
ARZ
WR
218.58
185.02
33.56
187.26
187.19
0.07
209
Hayden Hurst
BAL
TE
219.78
158.94
60.84
179.82
178.53
1.29
210
Carolina Panthers
CAR
TDSP
222.15
189.03
33.12
201.11
201.03
0.08
211
Chicago Bears
CHI
TDSP
223.76
194.2
29.56
215.38
215.7
-0.32
212
Graham Gano
CAR
K
224.19
193.47
30.72
236.79
228.7
8.09
213
New England Patriots
NE
TDSP
224.42
185.68
38.74
212.2
209.25
2.95
214
Ryan Succop
TEN
K
224.77
193.5
31.27
219.85
222.16
-2.31
215
Mike Wallace
PHI
WR
225.98
205.86
20.12
219.77
221.62
-1.85
216
Geronimo Allison
GB
WR
226.31
192.72
33.59
232.12
218.44
13.68
217
Chris Ivory
BUF
RB
228.74
157.46
71.28
232
206.48
25.52
218
Javorius Allen
BAL
RB
229.09
174.26
54.83
203
200.22
2.78
219
Quincy Enunwa
NYJ
WR
230.99
189.56
41.43
219.73
217.45
2.28
220
Mason Crosby
GB
K
231.22
200.13
31.09
217.52
220.03
-2.51
221
John Ross
CIN
WR
234.25
211.23
23.02
228.81
228.69
0.12
222
Detroit Lions
DET
TDSP
235.96
208.05
27.91
227.28
228.64
-1.36
223
Frank Gore
MIA
RB
236.21
189.5
46.71
197.59
196.33
1.26
224
Albert Wilson
MIA
WR
236.46
194.79
41.67
218.8
217.21
1.59
225
James Washington
PIT
WR
243.4
206.78
36.62
221.16
220.62
0.54
226
Spencer Ware
KC
RB
244.31
179.22
65.09
204.66
198.92
5.74
227
Joe Flacco
BAL
QB
244.61
156.21
88.4
214.13
212.74
1.39
228
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
TDSP
246.93
185.68
61.25
215.76
214.74
1.02
229
Josh Lambo
JAX
K
249.56
193.5
56.06
270.25
235.24
35.01
230
Adam Vinatieri
IND
K
250.24
196.25
53.99
249.56
254.78
-5.22