Fantasy Football ADP Report: RB questions have players moving up, down in early mock drafts

It's mock draft season for fantasy football owners, and knowing the ADP of key players is crucial when putting together rankings and sleeper lists. Whether you're in a season-long or best-ball league, you'll want to see the biggest risers and fallers.

As Week 1 of the NFL season -- and fantasy football season -- fast approaches, we will spend time every week exploring and highlighting the average draft position (ADP) of key players, as well as looking at the overall player movement trends in early mock drafts, particularly the differences in standard season-long leagues and best-ball formats. As is the case with rankings, the data below will certainly change in the coming weeks -- even the end of the day -- so checking back for weekly updates is crucial as you ready your cheat sheets for your draft.

Please note that the NFFC ADP columns below are for seasonal players who love the classic, managerial aspect of fantasy football, while the RTSports ADP columns are geared toward those getting into the emerging best-ball format.

Let’s start talking some interesting early trends in the ADP of several noteworthy fantasy assets!

Rookie RBs vary in season-long, best-ball ADPs

Rookie RBs in potentially favorable spots often come at steep prices in fantasy drafts, which is why the ADPs for rookies are almost always higher in seasonal formats compared to best-ball setups. Selecting a rookie in the third round of a best-ball draft to be your RB1 or RB2 is more than a little risky, but drafting a rookie in the third round of your season-long draft and hoping his upside wins out is a little more doable.

We know the Seahawks want to run, so getting their potential bell cow seems smart. But is it Chris Carson or rookie Rashaad Penny? In seasonal formats, Penny is going to cost you a third- or fourth-round pick, but in best-ball formats, his ADP is closer to the fifth round. Conversely, Tampa's Ronald Jones is coming off the board four picks earlier in seasonal formats. Here’s a glance at the ADPs of more notable rookie running backs:

Player

NFFC ADP

RTSports ADP

Rashaad Penny

37.64

49.43

Derrius Guice

39.34

39.04

Sony Michel

48.08

55.07

Ronald Jones

51.37

47.32

Royce Freeman

55.65

61.7

The trend of rookie RBs commonly having higher ADPs in season-long league doesn't always hold true, but it certainly makes sense. Watching the ADP for these rookies will be fascinating, as they are sure to rise and fall based on preseason results

Mock Draft ADP: Boom-or-bust WRs all over the board

In best-ball drafts, taking a chance on more boom-or-bust receivers makes sense. Trusting those players in seasonal formats can be referred to as "dancing with the devil" because they typically are more inconsistent. For every 20-burger they put up, they have just as many two-point duds. Often, deep-threat, big-play wide receivers will cost higher draft capital in best-ball formats compared to season-long setups.

We see this with San Francisco’s Marquise Goodwin. His ADP in the best-ball formats over at RTSports is seven picks earlier than in NFFC formats. Goodwin’s ADP will likely continue to rise because of positive reports from camp about the Jimmy Garoppolo-to-Goodwin connection. If you extrapolated Goodwin's performance with Garoppolo last year over a full season, he would total 88 receptions and 1,232 yards. Goodwin can break off the big one at any point, which is what makes him so appealing in all formats.

Similarly, Houston’s Will Fuller is going off the board 15 picks -- over two rounds -- earlier in best-ball formats compared to season-long setups. When Deshaun Watson was under center last year, Fuller was a monster, racking up fantasy points in bunches. In four games with Watson, Fuller caught seven TDs. At last season’s pace with a full year of Watson, Fuller would have amassed 52 receptions for 1,116 yards and a whopping 28 touchdowns. Obviously he won't get into the end zone that many times, but he still has tremendous upside. Fuller bulked up this offseason, and reports from Texans camp are that his routes are incredibly crisp and he’s giving the corners fits. Fuller’s ADP will likely continue to rise as a Watson-led offense could be incredibly profitable in fantasy football this season. It’s DeAndre Hopkins and Fuller in that offense, and everyone else is a distant third and beyond.

LeSean McCoy Suspension: Uncertainty affecting mock draft ADP

About a month ago, McCoy seemed primed to be a late-first or early-second-round pick. However, when news broke of his alleged involvement in a domestic violence incident, substance abuse, and animal cruelty, many fantasy owners were scared to draft him. He isn’t out of the woods yet, as investigations continue. Given the severity of the accusations, he could face a lengthy suspension, leaving fantasy owners without their RB1 or RB2 for an unspecified amount of time. Since the start of June, his ADP has fallen nearly six picks, or over half of a round in 12-team formats. At his current ADP, McCoy will cost you a third-round pick.

The near plummeting of McCoy’s stock completely explains the surge from teammate Chris Ivory. Over at RTSports, Ivory’s ADP in June was 232, but it’s now 206.48. The McCoy news boosted Ivory’s appeal in best-ball formats because if McCoy were to miss time, Ivory is a steal and in line for heavy usage. In seasonal formats, Ivory remains just a handcuff, but in best ball, Ivory could be much more valuable at his current price. If he doesn’t pan out in best ball, so be it, but in seasonal formats where each roster spot is crucial, using that spot on a handcuff may not be as appealing as another wide receiver in line for consistent targets.

If your league has a late draft, there will certainly be more clarity on this situation, but drafting McCoy at this point seems like the fantasy version of Russian roulette. At any given moment, something new could drop, potentially derailing McCoy’s 2018 fantasy value.

2018 Fantasy Football Mock Draft ADP Report

NFFC ADP for season-long leagues; RTSports ADP for best-ball leagues

Rank

Player

Team

Pos.

NFFC ADP

RTSports ADP

NFFC vs. RTS

RTS June ADP

RTS July ADP

Trend

1

Todd Gurley

LA

RB

1.24

1.47

-0.23

1.28

1.29

-0.01

2

Le'Veon Bell

PIT

RB

2.3

2.31

-0.01

2.15

2.2

-0.05

3

Ezekiel Elliott

DAL

RB

3.61

3.76

-0.15

3.66

3.56

0.1

4

David Johnson

ARZ

RB

3.68

3.12

0.56

3.73

3.68

0.05

5

Alvin Kamara

NO

RB

5.35

5.24

0.11

6.08

6.05

0.03

6

Antonio Brown

PIT

WR

6.01

5.72

0.29

5.32

5.31

0.01

7

Saquon Barkley

NYG

RB

6.75

8.02

-1.27

8.06

7.85

0.21

8

DeAndre Hopkins

HOU

WR

8.45

8.81

-0.36

7.61

7.91

-0.3

9

Kareem Hunt

KC

RB

8.95

8.63

0.32

8.92

9.28

-0.36

10

Odell Beckham

NYG

WR

11.04

11.33

-0.29

10.72

10.84

-0.12

11

Leonard Fournette

JAX

RB

11.57

11.67

-0.1

11.48

11.53

-0.05

12

Melvin Gordon

LAC

RB

12.25

10.39

1.86

11.77

11.23

0.54

13

Dalvin Cook

MIN

RB

12.66

13.73

-1.07

14.11

13.95

0.16

14

Julio Jones

ATL

WR

13.75

13.84

-0.09

13.86

13.76

0.1

15

Michael Thomas

NO

WR

14.49

15.36

-0.87

15.12

15.28

-0.16

16

Keenan Allen

LAC

WR

16.35

17.05

-0.7

17.05

16.97

0.08

17

Christian McCaffrey

CAR

RB

17.51

16.26

1.25

18.6

18.58

0.02

18

Davante Adams

GB

WR

17.88

21.13

-3.25

20.15

19.69

0.46

19

A.J. Green

CIN

WR

19.69

21

-1.31

20.76

20.8

-0.04

20

Devonta Freeman

ATL

RB

21.96

20.42

1.54

21.52

21

0.52

21

Mike Evans

TB

WR

22.26

23.44

-1.18

22.72

23.4

-0.68

22

Jerick McKinnon

SF

RB

22.37

22.03

0.34

27.6

25.08

2.52

23

Joe Mixon

CIN

RB

23.48

25.15

-1.67

26

25.52

0.48

24

Rob Gronkowski

NE

TE

24.73

23.23

1.5

23.84

22.85

0.99

25

Doug Baldwin

SEA

WR

27.92

30.01

-2.09

30.97

29.66

1.31

26

Adam Thielen

MIN

WR

28.4

30.01

-1.61

30.74

30.69

0.05

27

LeSean McCoy

BUF

RB

28.54

32.79

-4.25

21.2

27.17

-5.97

28

Tyreek Hill

KC

WR

29.32

28.6

0.72

28.03

28.86

-0.83

29

Jordan Howard

CHI

RB

29.72

28.38

1.34

27.1

27.05

0.05

30

Travis Kelce

KC

TE

29.77

28.15

1.62

25.7

25.96

-0.26

31

T.Y. Hilton

IND

WR

29.8

35.26

-5.46

35.23

34.16

1.07

32

Stefon Diggs

MIN

WR

32.94

41.36

-8.42

38.11

37.28

0.83

33

Kenyan Drake

MIA

RB

35.75

35.94

-0.19

37.27

38.12

-0.85

34

Amari Cooper

OAK

WR

36.82

40.01

-3.19

39.26

38.88

0.38

35

Aaron Rodgers

GB

QB

37.18

33.76

3.42

41.39

40.8

0.59

36

Rashaad Penny

SEA

RB

37.64

49.43

-11.79

50.07

47.39

2.68

37

Larry Fitzgerald

ARZ

WR

38.1

37.99

0.11

41.89

39.96

1.93

38

Derrick Henry

TEN

RB

38.51

44.96

-6.45

36.6

39.49

-2.89

39

Derrius Guice

WAS

RB

39.34

39.04

0.3

41.78

40.42

1.36

40

Zach Ertz

PHI

TE

39.4

34.13

5.27

32.61

32.58

0.03

41

JuJu Smith-Schuster

PIT

WR

41.2

46.94

-5.74

47.31

46.66

0.65

42

Demaryius Thomas

DEN

WR

42.32

47.36

-5.04

49.31

47.93

1.38

43

Allen Robinson

CHI

WR

42.37

51.88

-9.51

44.79

45.75

-0.96

44

Josh Gordon

CLE

WR

43.18

44.58

-1.4

43.75

43.48

0.27

45

Brandin Cooks

LA

WR

46.24

48.83

-2.59

45.55

47.1

-1.55

46

Golden Tate

DET

WR

46.29

46.69

-0.4

53

51.91

1.09

47

Sony Michel

NE

RB

48.08

55.07

-6.99

54.5

53.33

1.17

48

Jay Ajayi

PHI

RB

48.29

42.79

5.5

45.26

45.22

0.04

49

Mark Ingram

NO

RB

50.21

49.36

0.85

40.7

44.47

-3.77

50

Alex Collins

BAL

RB

51.05

41.2

9.85

49.22

46.24

2.98

51

Ronald Jones

TB

RB

51.37

47.32

4.05

62.24

60.53

1.71

52

Deshaun Watson

HOU

QB

52.45

47.44

5.01

55.78

56.83

-1.05

53

Alshon Jeffery

PHI

WR

52.68

62.36

-9.68

51.14

52.62

-1.48

54

Jarvis Landry

CLE

WR

53.23

48.67

4.56

51.9

54.76

-2.86

55

Dion Lewis

TEN

RB

55.48

56.28

-0.8

56.13

57.27

-1.14

56

Royce Freeman

DEN

RB

55.65

61.7

-6.05

73.62

68.36

5.26

57

Marvin Jones

DET

WR

57.16

66.37

-9.21

58.84

59.43

-0.59

58

Russell Wilson

SEA

QB

59.87

53.93

5.94

60.28

61.33

-1.05

59

Tom Brady

NE

QB

62.22

64.36

-2.14

71.32

72.46

-1.14

60

Tarik Cohen

CHI

RB

62.27

76.52

-14.25

76.96

75

1.96

61

Evan Engram

NYG

TE

63.18

70.66

-7.48

57.49

60.46

-2.97

62

Jimmy Graham

GB

TE

63.95

55.41

8.54

57.58

57.2

0.38

63

Sammy Watkins

KC

WR

64.57

87.5

-22.93

71.47

70.12

1.35

64

Corey Davis

TEN

WR

65.5

70.78

-5.28

77.07

72.51

4.56

65

Michael Crabtree

BAL

WR

66.71

78.39

-11.68

70.93

70.42

0.51

66

Tevin Coleman

ATL

RB

69.17

68.64

0.53

66.08

66.47

-0.39

67

Lamar Miller

HOU

RB

70.59

63.51

7.08

61.81

60.17

1.64

68

Julian Edelman

NE

WR

70.8

75.71

-4.91

69.37

72.28

-2.91

69

Greg Olsen

CAR

TE

71.52

64.1

7.42

61.4

61.15

0.25

70

Chris Hogan

NE

WR

74.19

82.36

-8.17

89.66

82.73

6.93

71

Carson Wentz

PHI

QB

74.38

71.86

2.52

79.77

80.89

-1.12

72

Kerryon Johnson

DET

RB

75.35

87.91

-12.56

98.09

93.24

4.85

73

Devin Funchess

CAR

WR

76.09

79.8

-3.71

72.02

75.78

-3.76

74

Pierre Garcon

SF

WR

76.43

82.4

-5.97

86.25

84.63

1.62

75

Cam Newton

CAR

QB

77.78

67.29

10.49

74.22

73.68

0.54

76

Will Fuller

HOU

WR

78.88

63.98

14.9

82.21

78.54

3.67

77

Drew Brees

NO

QB

79.31

81.74

-2.43

87.65

88.1

-0.45

78

Cooper Kupp

LA

WR

79.41

103.68

-24.27

88.58

90.34

-1.76

79

Chris Thompson

WAS

RB

81.49

77.89

3.6

78.79

81.89

-3.1

80

Delanie Walker

TEN

TE

81.73

75.86

5.87

75.22

74.57

0.65

81

Emmanuel Sanders

DEN

WR

83.07

88.84

-5.77

90.14

86.4

3.74

82

Jamison Crowder

WAS

WR

83.94

85.02

-1.08

94.51

91.25

3.26

83

Robert Woods

LA

WR

84.19

90.1

-5.91

79.28

81.67

-2.39

84

Kirk Cousins

MIN

QB

87.31

95.9

-8.59

96.07

96.98

-0.91

85

Rex Burkhead

NE

RB

89.19

88.66

0.53

88.33

84.43

3.9

86

Duke Johnson

CLE

RB

89.92

84.25

5.67

86.34

90.43

-4.09

87

DeVante Parker

MIA

WR

89.99

95.16

-5.17

98.31

96.64

1.67

88

Kyle Rudolph

MIN

TE

90.43

79.87

10.56

78.31

77.33

0.98

89

Marshawn Lynch

OAK

RB

91.12

91.71

-0.59

88.36

84.32

4.04

90

Randall Cobb

GB

WR

92.26

106.77

-14.51

104.99

101.27

3.72

91

Nick Chubb

CLE

RB

93.36

99.59

-6.23

87.25

90.36

-3.11

92

Carlos Hyde

CLE

RB

94.37

84.92

9.45

64.53

73.8

-9.27

93

Matthew Stafford

DET

QB

94.62

89.71

4.91

104.11

104.6

-0.49

94

Jimmy Garoppolo

SF

QB

96.08

107.32

-11.24

101.59

104.48

-2.89

95

Jamaal Williams

GB

RB

97.07

103.07

-6

95.3

89.96

5.34

96

Ben Roethlisberger

PIT

QB

97.57

101.52

-3.95

111.84

111.92

-0.08

97

Marquise Goodwin

SF

WR

98.29

91.16

7.13

89.85

90.93

-1.08

98

Marlon Mack

IND

RB

99.25

90.94

8.31

89.42

88.54

0.88

99

Trey Burton

CHI

TE

100.38

89.79

10.59

93.7

90.3

3.4

100

Aaron Jones

GB

RB

100.59

98.14

2.45

93.03

97.06

-4.03

101

Nelson Agholor

PHI

WR

101.9

117.48

-15.58

103.76

107.46

-3.7

102

Philip Rivers

LAC

QB

102.78

111.21

-8.43

118.29

117.9

0.39

103

Jordan Reed

WAS

TE

103.34

75.36

27.98

88.8

85.95

2.85

104

Sterling Shepard

NYG

WR

103.56

117.38

-13.82

111.4

110.69

0.71

105

Isaiah Crowell

NYJ

RB

104.89

87.84

17.05

93.23

91.79

1.44

106

Andrew Luck

IND

QB

105.11

102.99

2.12

114.87

113.1

1.77

107

Matt Ryan

ATL

QB

106

110.44

-4.44

121.2

120.74

0.46

108

Patrick Mahomes

KC

QB

107.5

115.31

-7.81

119.93

118.94

0.99

109

C.J. Anderson

CAR

RB

108.97

95.38

13.59

104.79

104.19

0.6

110

Jared Goff

LA

QB

109.09

122.65

-13.56

114.25

118.25

-4

111

Robby Anderson

NYJ

WR

111.94

102.39

9.55

107.6

105.17

2.43

112

Marcus Mariota

TEN

QB

113.58

130.38

-16.8

129.23

129.78

-0.55

113

Jordy Nelson

OAK

WR

114.06

109.43

4.63

91.54

99.77

-8.23

114

George Kittle

SF

TE

117.27

118.88

-1.61

113.61

110.58

3.03

115

Jacksonville Jaguars

JAX

TDSP

117.85

103.25

14.6

114.62

113.57

1.05

116

Kelvin Benjamin

BUF

WR

119.28

125.58

-6.3

120.04

119.4

0.64

117

Ty Montgomery

GB

RB

122.15

123.08

-0.93

121.22

118.19

3.03

118

Dez Bryant

FA

WR

124.06

134.81

-10.75

105.16

117.34

-12.18

119

Jack Doyle

IND

TE

124.38

120.07

4.31

109.66

111.41

-1.75

120

Alex Smith

WAS

QB

124.4

142.28

-17.88

182.85

182.51

0.34

121

Marqise Lee

JAX

WR

125.36

150.49

-25.13

132.77

133.43

-0.66

122

Derek Carr

OAK

QB

126.89

136.13

-9.24

141.47

142.81

-1.34

123

Nyheim Hines

IND

RB

126.95

117.29

9.66

149.75

139.48

10.27

124

Jameis Winston

TB

QB

127.19

149.94

-22.75

137.72

146.39

-8.67

125

Allen Hurns

DAL

WR

127.25

116.16

11.09

137.45

127.11

10.34

126

D'Onta Foreman

HOU

RB

128.91

105

23.91

108.65

112.63

-3.98

127

Devontae Booker

DEN

RB

129.11

114.59

14.52

124.25

124.74

-0.49

128

Kenny Stills

MIA

WR

130.33

142.28

-11.95

133.63

130.68

2.95

129

Giovani Bernard

CIN

RB

130.93

136.88

-5.95

135.39

130.97

4.42

130

Corey Clement

PHI

RB

132.17

131.92

0.25

138.25

134.3

3.95

131

Rishard Matthews

TEN

WR

133.69

150.81

-17.12

143.36

139.61

3.75

132

James White

NE

RB

134.15

134.57

-0.42

137.45

138.05

-0.6

133

Los Angeles Rams

LA

TDSP

134.45

126.43

8.02

134.83

134.25

0.58

134

Calvin Ridley

ATL

WR

135.85

123.04

12.81

133.83

133.6

0.23

135

Dak Prescott

DAL

QB

136.32

138.25

-1.93

138.41

141.36

-2.95

136

O.J. Howard

TB

TE

137.52

154.57

-17.05

125.17

129.38

-4.21

137

D.J. Moore

CAR

WR

139.82

125.86

13.96

141.43

134.67

6.76

138

Mitchell Trubisky

CHI

QB

140.48

151.77

-11.29

158.53

157.3

1.23

139

Josh Doctson

WAS

WR

140.51

163.31

-22.8

144.65

146.14

-1.49

140

David Njoku

CLE

TE

140.52

136.27

4.25

128.05

126.17

1.88

141

Kenny Golladay

DET

WR

141.83

157.69

-15.86

150.85

146.67

4.18

142

Cameron Meredith

NO

WR

146.87

113.31

33.56

136.26

135.27

0.99

143

Eli Manning

NYG

QB

147.64

153.52

-5.88

171.07

170.81

0.26

144

Tyler Eifert

CIN

TE

149.17

149.3

-0.13

130.33

136.63

-6.3

145

Mike Williams

LAC

WR

149.6

138.48

11.12

163.94

157.29

6.65

146

Martavis Bryant

OAK

WR

150.3

150.14

0.16

133.49

142.42

-8.93

147

Tyler Lockett

SEA

WR

154.84

170.16

-15.32

166.25

161.72

4.53

148

Blake Bortles

JAX

QB

155.03

152.21

2.82

170.29

170.11

0.18

149

Cameron Brate

TB

TE

155.79

159.99

-4.2

143.69

147.25

-3.56

150

Theo Riddick

DET

RB

156.2

130.63

25.57

136.41

137.46

-1.05

151

Vance McDonald

PIT

TE

156.58

160.49

-3.91

163.55

160.86

2.69

152

Case Keenum

DEN

QB

158.99

155.52

3.47

169.29

171.96

-2.67

153

Eric Ebron

IND

TE

159.06

170.29

-11.23

149.53

150.88

-1.35

154

Los Angeles Chargers

LAC

TDSP

159.66

151.57

8.09

163.59

161.89

1.7

155

Greg Zuerlein

LA

K

160.09

152.69

7.4

157.88

158.98

-1.1

156

Latavius Murray

MIN

RB

161

164.94

-3.94

151.55

151.02

0.53

157

DeSean Jackson

TB

WR

161.49

166.99

-5.5

152.85

155.59

-2.74

158

Philadelphia Eagles

PHI

TDSP

162.65

141.41

21.24

155.02

153.78

1.24

159

Minnesota Vikings

MIN

TDSP

163.44

136.13

27.31

155.5

151.64

3.86

160

Matt Breida

SF

RB

164.15

163.45

0.7

170.2

167.84

2.36

161

Austin Ekeler

LAC

RB

164.77

163.2

1.57

179.87

179.46

0.41

162

Stephen Gostkowski

NE

K

165.55

151.66

13.89

159.09

158.13

0.96

163

Chris Carson

SEA

RB

166.28

116.06

50.22

137.96

136.83

1.13

164

Paul Richardson

WAS

WR

166.98

151.7

15.28

158.18

157.14

1.04

165

Justin Tucker

BAL

K

167.25

161.87

5.38

163.4

165.37

-1.97

166

Doug Martin

OAK

RB

168.06

133.06

35

159.41

156.2

3.21

167

Michael Gallup

DAL

WR

173.27

138.29

34.98

172.07

167.31

4.76

168

Anthony Miller

CHI

WR

177.26

168.21

9.05

200.84

191.68

9.16

169

Andy Dalton

CIN

QB

177.57

148.64

28.93

178.51

180.29

-1.78

170

Ted Ginn

NO

WR

178.07

195.54

-17.47

168.33

172.97

-4.64

171

Baltimore Ravens

BAL

TDSP

178.62

162.4

16.22

167.62

167.88

-0.26

172

Charles Clay

BUF

TE

181.51

164.71

16.8

188.7

186.82

1.88

173

Benjamin Watson

NO

TE

181.75

175.46

6.29

197.4

193.41

3.99

174

Jared Cook

OAK

TE

181.8

166.94

14.86

164.24

163.38

0.86

175

LeGarrette Blount

DET

RB

182.31

159.81

22.5

159.58

160.23

-0.65

176

Houston Texans

HOU

TDSP

182.93

160.39

22.54

178.01

175.56

2.45

177

Mohamed Sanu

ATL

WR

183.53

181.55

1.98

167.29

172.2

-4.91

178

Bilal Powell

NYJ

RB

183.91

166.64

17.27

147.69

154.67

-6.98

179

Harrison Butker

KC

K

184.99

175.14

9.85

188.99

189.6

-0.61

180

Dede Westbrook

JAX

WR

185.24

157.78

27.46

177.18

180.03

-2.85

181

Denver Broncos

DEN

TDSP

185.6

159.54

26.06

182.7

180.21

2.49

182

Austin Seferian-Jenkins

JAX

TE

185.71

133.31

52.4

151.26

151.13

0.13

183

Wil Lutz

NO

K

186.76

178.24

8.52

186.85

186.83

0.02

184

Tyrell Williams

LAC

WR

187.61

173.57

14.04

191.6

187.27

4.33

185

Kenneth Dixon

BAL

RB

189.08

169.83

19.25

188.16

185.86

2.3

186

Austin Hooper

ATL

TE

190.26

172

18.26

170.43

172.57

-2.14

187

New Orleans Saints

NO

TDSP

194.94

176.58

18.36

190.88

189.32

1.56

188

Peyton Barber

TB

RB

195.26

184.17

11.09

173.98

177.08

-3.1

189

Jordan Wilkins

IND

RB

195.41

175.42

19.99

208.73

199.58

9.15

190

Tyrod Taylor

CLE

QB

196.54

159.3

37.24

187.18

187.8

-0.62

191

Matt Bryant

ATL

K

196.67

184.89

11.78

192.75

193.16

-0.41

192

Ricky Seals-Jones

ARZ

TE

197.8

171.7

26.1

184.15

177.78

6.37

193

Matt Prater

DET

K

198.03

193.19

4.84

206.1

206.37

-0.27

194

Jake Elliott

PHI

K

198.29

185.64

12.65

191.82

190.97

0.85

195

Mike Gesicki

MIA

TE

198.79

182.76

16.03

182.71

183.09

-0.38

196

Danny Amendola

MIA

WR

201.27

188.88

12.39

204.07

205.68

-1.61

197

Chris Boswell

PIT

K

201.52

187.48

14.04

204.97

204.73

0.24

198

T.J. Yeldon

JAX

RB

202.71

161.6

41.11

202.45

195.36

7.09

199

Chris Godwin

TB

WR

203.21

207.04

-3.83

199.87

203.71

-3.84

200

Robbie Gould

SF

K

204.12

186.47

17.65

196.99

199.23

-2.24

201

Ryan Tannehill

MIA

QB

204.46

156.86

47.6

200.99

200.79

0.2

202

Donte Moncrief

JAX

WR

208.17

205.67

2.5

208.88

211.01

-2.13

203

Jordan Matthews

NE

WR

213.18

164.03

49.15

196.07

191.3

4.77

204

Dan Bailey

DAL

K

214.2

192.84

21.36

212.96

214.06

-1.1

205

Kalen Ballage

MIA

RB

215.47

167.34

48.13

194.51

191.67

2.84

206

Pittsburgh Steelers

PIT

TDSP

215.48

187.86

27.62

206.39

204.97

1.42

207

Keelan Cole

JAX

WR

217.4

163.17

54.23

190.56

189.39

1.17

208

Christian Kirk

ARZ

WR

218.58

185.02

33.56

187.26

187.19

0.07

209

Hayden Hurst

BAL

TE

219.78

158.94

60.84

179.82

178.53

1.29

210

Carolina Panthers

CAR

TDSP

222.15

189.03

33.12

201.11

201.03

0.08

211

Chicago Bears

CHI

TDSP

223.76

194.2

29.56

215.38

215.7

-0.32

212

Graham Gano

CAR

K

224.19

193.47

30.72

236.79

228.7

8.09

213

New England Patriots

NE

TDSP

224.42

185.68

38.74

212.2

209.25

2.95

214

Ryan Succop

TEN

K

224.77

193.5

31.27

219.85

222.16

-2.31

215

Mike Wallace

PHI

WR

225.98

205.86

20.12

219.77

221.62

-1.85

216

Geronimo Allison

GB

WR

226.31

192.72

33.59

232.12

218.44

13.68

217

Chris Ivory

BUF

RB

228.74

157.46

71.28

232

206.48

25.52

218

Javorius Allen

BAL

RB

229.09

174.26

54.83

203

200.22

2.78

219

Quincy Enunwa

NYJ

WR

230.99

189.56

41.43

219.73

217.45

2.28

220

Mason Crosby

GB

K

231.22

200.13

31.09

217.52

220.03

-2.51

221

John Ross

CIN

WR

234.25

211.23

23.02

228.81

228.69

0.12

222

Detroit Lions

DET

TDSP

235.96

208.05

27.91

227.28

228.64

-1.36

223

Frank Gore

MIA

RB

236.21

189.5

46.71

197.59

196.33

1.26

224

Albert Wilson

MIA

WR

236.46

194.79

41.67

218.8

217.21

1.59

225

James Washington

PIT

WR

243.4

206.78

36.62

221.16

220.62

0.54

226

Spencer Ware

KC

RB

244.31

179.22

65.09

204.66

198.92

5.74

227

Joe Flacco

BAL

QB

244.61

156.21

88.4

214.13

212.74

1.39

228

Kansas City Chiefs

KC

TDSP

246.93

185.68

61.25

215.76

214.74

1.02

229

Josh Lambo

JAX

K

249.56

193.5

56.06

270.25

235.24

35.01

230

Adam Vinatieri

IND

K

250.24

196.25

53.99

249.56

254.78

-5.22

