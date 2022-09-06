Fantasy Football 2022: Week 1 RB rankings

It's the Return of the Elite Back in fantasy football this season. Probably. Maybe? Well, that depends on your confidence in the likes of Christian McCaffrey or Derrick Henry staying healthy and returning to form in 2022 after recovering from injuries last season.

[It's fantasy football season: Create or join a league now!]

In the case of Henry, the Tennessee Titans' workhorse had his regular season cut short by a broken bone in his foot, though he did return for the team's lone playoff game.

He finished as the RB14 in standard scoring despite just playing eight games. He led the NFL in rushing yards and carries in each of the two seasons prior.

Will we see the same Henry we've become accustomed to? It's a question some may have given the injury concern, his age (he turns 29 in January) and immense workload with the Titans.

Titans running back Derrick Henry has been a fantasy football stud. Will that continue in 2022? (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Still, Henry is a fantasy stud until he isn't. He is ranked third in our analysts' RB rankings for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season when the Titans take on the New York Giants.

Henry, however, does see the widest range from our analysts' individual rankings for the top three backs this week — including Jonathan Taylor and McCaffrey —checking in as high as No. 2 and as low as No. 7.

To ride Henry in fantasy, or not to ride Henry. It is a debate that will soon be settled.

Whether you have finished your drafting for the season or are working on final preparations for your last draft, our fantasy football analysts are determined to help prepare you for the all-important Week 1 matchups ahead.

Here we dive into the running back position — check out where Henry and the rest of the RBs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 1:

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

