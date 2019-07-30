Fantasy Football 2019: RB Rankings and Auction Prices

Welcome to my 2019 fantasy football positional rankings series. This week SI will be rolling out my projected rankings for each position, starting with the QBs on Monday. Check SI's 2019 fantasy draft page and follow @SI_Fantasy on Twitter to make sure you don't miss any.

Below you'll see my rankings for the top 70 fantasy running backs. The basis for my rankings are my full-season statistical projections based on 12-team, half-PPR scoring formats with $200 budgets. I've also grouped players into tiers and added auction values​.

The first tier of my rankings will be the top four picks in almost every draft this summer, even if the order may vary. On average, eight of the 12 first-round picks will be running backs based on average draft position (ADP) from Fantasy Football Calculator. Below them, you'll see flex players, handcuffs and deep sleepers who may have an impact this year.

For blurbs on each player, and more information to defend my rankings, check out the full post here.

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.