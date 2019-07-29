Fantasy Football 2019: QB Rankings and Auction Prices

Welcome to my 2019 fantasy football positional rankings series. This week SI will be rolling out my projected rankings for each position, starting with the QBs on Monday. Check SI's 2019 fantasy draft page and follow @SI_Fantasy on Twitter to make sure you don't miss any.

Below you'll see my rankings for the top 35 fantasy quarterbacks. The basis for my rankings are my full-season statistical projections, but you should know that the gap in projected fantasy points from one quarterback to the next can be quite narrow. As an example, the projected difference between Baker Mayfield (QB8) and Jameis Winston (QB9) is a mere 0.02 fantasy points. And that's for the entire season—not per game.

Therefore, I've grouped players into tiers and added auction values based on 12-team, half-PPR scoring formats with $200 budgets. As you'll notice, both Mayfield and Winston fall into the same tier and have the same suggested auction value.

For blurbs on each player, and more information to defend my rankings, check out the full post here.

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.