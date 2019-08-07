Fantasy Football 2019: Full Rankings and Auction Prices for the Top 200 Players

With the preseason now officially underway, it’s great to have football back—even if we have to wait another month for the real games to begin.

My positional rankings were posted last week, with blurbs written for the top 35 QBs, 70 RBs, 70 WRs, 35 TEs and 15 K/DST each. Now it’s time to release my top-200 overall fantasy football cheat sheet. These rankings are bound to change as unsettled position battles get settled, injuries and/or roster cuts lead to movement up or down depth charts, holdouts end (or extend), etc. Therefore, the plan is to keep them up-to-date leading up to the start of the season.

One player bumped up compared to his positional ranking last week is Houston’s Lamar Miller, who went from RB28 to RB23. The Texans cut running back D’Onta Foreman Sunday morning as the Houston Chronicle’s John McClain notes the Texans “weren’t happy with [Foreman’s] work habits.”

Could Houston be in the market for Chargers holdout Melvin Gordon? McClain shot that possibility down as well. Without the threat of Foreman pushing him for snaps and touches, it’s now more likely that whichever back emerges as Miller’s backup turns out to be a true backup.

With Foreman missing almost all of 2018, Miller finished as fantasy’s RB22. Not the most exciting player to roster, Miller has been steady over his three seasons in Houston—finishing 19, 16 and 22 at the position. Before that, he was a top-10 fantasy back in his last two seasons in Miami (2014-2015).

Note: Rankings and references are based on half-PPR scoring with auction values assuming a $200 budget and 12-team league size.

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.