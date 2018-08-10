Fantasy fallout: Derrius Guice will miss rookie season following ACL tear

Yahoo Sports


Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice’s season is over before it began. The rookie suffered a torn ACL in Thursday’s preseason opener against the New England Patriots.

It’s obviously a brutal blow for Washington, which took Guice in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. For fantasy players who already drafted Guice, it might feel like your season is already over. Liz Loza can relate.


But that’s not the case! Every team has to deal with injuries throughout the season, so there’s plenty of time to adjust and find players who will emerge to fill the void.

In fact, our analysts feel that’s exactly what Washington will do, with multiple gurus predicting that the team’s leading rusher is not on the current roster.





