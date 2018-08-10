Fantasy fallout: Derrius Guice will miss rookie season following ACL tear



Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice’s season is over before it began. The rookie suffered a torn ACL in Thursday’s preseason opener against the New England Patriots.

It’s obviously a brutal blow for Washington, which took Guice in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. For fantasy players who already drafted Guice, it might feel like your season is already over. Liz Loza can relate.

I mean… I just… ugh https://t.co/2Xgcmu3R8V — Liz Loza (@LizLoza_FF) August 10, 2018





But that’s not the case! Every team has to deal with injuries throughout the season, so there’s plenty of time to adjust and find players who will emerge to fill the void.

In fact, our analysts feel that’s exactly what Washington will do, with multiple gurus predicting that the team’s leading rusher is not on the current roster.

Could the #Redskins make a trade after the Derrius Guice injury?@andybehrens thinks it's a possibility. pic.twitter.com/gYsZt2gwi8 — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) August 10, 2018





The gross inefficiencies of Rob Kelley and Samaje Perine puts Washington into a terrible position. Chris Thompson also isn't healthy. Have to wonder if they attempt to lure DeMarco out of retirement, sign AP or chase a trade. Mark Ingram, anyone? — Brad Evans (@YahooNoise) August 10, 2018

Nothing earth-shattering to say about Derrius Guice. Obviously this sucks; he's talented and was exactly what Washington needed. Thompson isn't built for an expanded role. Other holdover backs so ordinary. They'll be proactive adding a released back and/or exploring trades. — scott pianowski (@scott_pianowski) August 10, 2018





.@MattHarmon_BYB gives you the fantasy spin on the injury news about #Redskins rookie RB Derrius Guice. pic.twitter.com/RtlyKvcoVk — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) August 10, 2018



