Fantasy Bundesliga: Scout squads for Matchday 7

Here are our Fantasy Bundesliga scout squads for Matchday 7.

Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Our Fantasy Bundesliga writers have each selected a squad of 10 outfield players for the seventh matchday.

In order to make our teams more variable, all formations are allowed, each squad cannot cost more than 120M and can only contain players owned by less than 20% of the Fantasy Bundesliga managers.

In addition, each manager is allowed to select a captain, who earns double points, and can only select up to three players from the same team.

Without further ado, here are our squads for the upcoming matchday:

Rune Gjerulff (price, ownership):

Nico Elvedi, Gladbach (10M, 11%)

Ramy Bensebaini, Dortmund (11M, 0%)

Mitchell Weiser, Werder Bremen (13M, 18%)

Jamie Gittens, Dortmund (10M, 8%)

Ritsu Doan, Freiburg (10M, 12%)

Granit Xhaka, Leverkusen (15M, 18%)

Kevin Stöger, Gladbach (15M, 13%)

Junior Adamu, Freiburg (6M, 12%)

Andrej Kramaric, Hoffenheim (10M, 17%)

Serhou Guirassy, Dortmund (19M, 8%) ©

IN TOTAL: 119M