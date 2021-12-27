Fantasy Booms and Busts: Josh Allen, Joe Burrow rise to occasion in Week 16

The stakes were high for Josh Allen and Joe Burrow this week. Both quarterbacks were facing the most important regular-season games of their lives, playing de-facto divisional championship games.

And let’s not forget, the pressure of the fantasy football semifinals.

Allen and the Bills needed to make amends for the messy, windy loss against New England three weeks ago. Although Buffalo won the AFC East last year, there’s been a big brother/little brother vibe between these teams for a long time, a tone the Bills desperately wanted to change.

Burrow already had a Baltimore win on his 2021 card, but the Bengals wanted to signal that they’ve truly arrived, that they can be counted on to be consistently productive. They’ve had trouble maintaining success at times thus year, losing to a few sketchy teams. Would that be a problem Sunday, up against an injury-ravaged Baltimore club?

Well, the grades are in, and they’re top of the class. A-plus for Allen, A-plus for Burrow, and fantasy superlatives all around. Anyone who stacked Buffalo or Cincinnati angles for Week 16 is dancing between hundred-dollar bills.

Let’s start with Allen, because a domination of the Patriots defense is especially impressive. Allen and the Bills imposed their will on Bill Belichick and Company, racking up 28 first downs and 428 total yards. Buffalo never punted, and to be fair, the 33-21 final score feels a bit misleading. This was a statement game, and a beatdown.

Allen beat New England with his arm (314 yards, three touchdowns), with his legs (64 yards rushing on 12 scrambles) and with his efficiency (no sacks or interceptions). Often it was creative play design (take a bow, OC Brian Daboll) that fueled Buffalo’s success at Foxboro, but Allen also made several winning plays out-of-structure. The Bills also played to win, converting 3-of-4 attempts on fourth down. Is it too late for Allen to get back into the MVP race?

Allen dragged most of his teammates to fantasy glory. Stefon Diggs didn’t smash the Patriots into 100 pieces, but 7-85-1 is a tasty line for any receiver. Isaiah McKenzie stepped into the Gabriel Davis void and dominated, securing 11-of-12 looks, good for 125 yards and a touchdown. Devin Singletary (78 total yards, touchdown) was useful, and Dawson Knox bailed out with a late touchdown, though he had an earlier score called back by penalty. It was a good day to hang in a Buffalo stance.

Josh Allen posted 30.96 fantasy points in a win over the Patriots. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

The Bengals had a much easier assignment, facing a Baltimore defense that’s been destroyed by injury. While the Bills were 1-point underdogs at New England, Cincinnati was a 7.5-point choice over the Ravens. This was a game Cincinnati was expected to control.

But the Bengals didn’t merely control this game — Burrow and mates took the Ravens behind the woodshed.

Burrow posted the second-best passing game in Bengals history — for fantasy purposes — chucking for 525 yards and four touchdowns. And when Burrow goes off, you know other fantasy stars are going to smash; Cincinnati has one of the narrowest usage trees in the league. Tee Higgins was a clinic against the makeshift Baltimore coverage (12-194-2, on 13 targets), Ja’Marr Chase racked up 125 yards, and Tyler Boyd had a 68-yard touchdown catch-and-run. A second Boyd touchdown was wiped out by penalty.

Joe Mixon averaged a modest 3.6 a carry against Baltimore’s staunch run defense, but no matter. He still collected 65 yards rushing, another 70 yards receiving, and two total touchdowns. When the smoke cleared at the end of Sunday’s early window, the Bengals were sitting on the No. 1 quarterback (Burrow), the No. 1 wideout (Higgins), and the No. 2 running back (Mixon). Les Nessman must be going out of his mind.

Buffalo’s the more likely repeat story if we look ahead to Week 17 — Atlanta is a dream draw. Cincinnati, meanwhile, hosts Kansas City, and a defense that’s turned into a nasty unit over the last two months. But we’ll worry about Week 17 matchups tomorrow. For now, let’s savor the glorious pinball Buffalo and Cincinnati played Sunday, a late-but-welcome holiday present for anyone needing them in fake football.

Justin Jackson comes through

The shocker of the early window was the Chargers losing at Houston, 41-29. The LAC entered as a 13.5-point favorite. Both teams moved the ball effortlessly — the game featured 854 yards of offense — but the Chargers coughed up three turnovers, while the Texans didn’t have any. Steady Houston rookie QB Davis Mills (9.4 YPA, two touchdowns) has been one of the underreported great breakouts of the year.

Despite the loss, the Chargers still put some holiday joy under the tree. Fill-in running back Justin Jackson — heartily endorsed by Austin Ekeler during the week — came through for the fake footballers, collecting 162 total yards, eight receptions, and two rushing scores. He did lose one fumble, but his juicy day still went for 30.20 points in standard Yahoo formats, grabbing the No. 1 spot on the running back board.

Houston’s defense had a say in Jackson’s breakout. The Texans entered the week ranked 27th in DVOA rush defense, but a solid 10th in DVOA pass defense. When you see this type of disparity — it’s called a funnel defense — you like to act proactively. Kudos to anyone who snapped up Jackson as a waiver claim, and thanks to our buddy Ekeler, who pitched the angle to everyone (both on Twitter and in his weekly spot with Yahoo colleague Liz Loza). Even when Ekeler can’t help our fantasy interests directly, he’s always looking out for us.