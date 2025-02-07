The NBA trade deadline has come and gone for another season and although the final hours were relatively quiet, the days prior were loaded with significant player moves. As is always the case, people love to find out who the winners and losers are when it comes to either players moved or left behind. Hence, we have a few new names to consider when projecting fantasy basketball value. Let's dive into six players who are currently rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues.

Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards (49% rostered)

Although Coulibaly has been playing a relatively consistent role all season, the removal of Kyle Kuzma from the equation could clear the path a little more. The addition of Khris Middleton could present some minor challenges but there is also a chance the two can coexist quite well. Through 46 games, Coulibaly has managed to put up serviceable averages of 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 combined steals and blocks in 33.1 minutes per game. While his numbers may not increase significantly, he will almost certainly continue to play a sizable role, even later in the season when the team is playing for lottery balls. Assuming you can absorb the bad with the good, Coulibaly should really be rostered in all formats moving forward.

Dalton Knecht, Charlotte Hornets (29% rostered)

Viewed as one of the biggest winners this trade deadline, Knecht now finds himself in Charlotte, where he will likely start alongside LaMelo Ball. Despite a couple of strong performances during his short stint in Los Angeles, Knecht was buried for the most part, playing behind Austin Reaves and LeBron James. Knecht ended with averages of 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 3-pointers in 20.7 minutes per game. Now suiting up for a team with very little to play for, Knecht's playing time could theoretically surpass 30 minutes on a nightly basis. While his overall game is somewhat limited, there is certainly a chance he could flirt with 20 points per game the rest of the way. If that fills a need for you, he is worth considering as a speculative pickup.

Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls (25% rostered)

Even prior to the trade deadline, Buzelis had been trending in the right direction. He has played at least 26 minutes in four straight games, a number that can probably be considered his floor moving forward. In that time, he averaged 15.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 2.0 3-pointers in 28.0 minutes per game. Fantasy managers have been calling for Buzelis to play more minutes for most of the season, something it appears we are finally about to receive. Unlike Knecht, Buzelis has a relatively fantasy-friendly game, something that should ensure his rest-of-season value is safe enough to warrant rostering across all leagues.

Max Christie, Dallas Mavericks (23% rostered)

Christie was another player with whom the Lakers parted ways, moving him to Dallas where he will suit up alongside Anthony Davis. The Mavericks are a team hunting for immediate success and although he is unlikely to start, Christie should still play a meaningful role off the bench. In his first two games as a Maverick, Christie played 30 and 32 minutes respectively, averaging 15.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 three-pointers. There is certainly an element of risk when considering Christie, given we are yet to see him play when the roster is fully healthy. Based on what we have seen from him thus far this season, he should be able to provide Dallas with serviceable contributions on both ends of the floor. As a team building its reputation on defense, Chrisite should slot in nicely, making him a viable backend target in fantasy.

Moussa Diabate, Charlotte Hornets (24% rostered)

Following the trade of Mark Williams to the Lakers, Diabate was seen as one of the hottest pickups going around. However, a deal that went down just prior to the deadline saw Jusuf Nurkić traded to Charlotte. Initial thoughts were that Nurkić would come in and play as the starting center, meaning Diabate would remain in a backup role, much like he has been for the majority of the season. Those who were quick to add him may have been starting to rethink their decision. Fast forward a few hours and we got word from the Hornets that Diabate would indeed be serving as the starter, with Nurkić coming off the bench. Whether this is a long-term move remains to be seen but for now, it should ensure Diabate has a shot at putting up fantasy value based on his ability to crash the glass and protect the rim.

Day'Ron Sharpe, Brooklyn Nets (4% rostered)

Sharpe is the odd man out on this list, given the Nets were weirdly quiet at the deadline. Many had hoped that Brooklyn would look to move some pieces, freeing up some playing time for the likes of Sharpe. Now, while this didn't come to fruition, it's not all doom and gloom for those keeping an eye on Sharpe. Even with a healthy Nic Claxton, Sharpe has managed to put up top-75 value in category leagues over the past two weeks, averaging 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in just 17.3 minutes per game. Even though the Nets didn't make any substantial moves, their trajectory remains the same. At this point, Sharpe is doing just enough to be rostered in category leagues and common sense would tell us that there will come a point in the season when the coaching staff decides to move him into a more sizable role.