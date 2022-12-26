Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups, Week 11: Add Landry Shamet, Donte DiVincenzo

Dan Titus
·Fantasy Analyst
·7 min read

Week 11 of the fantasy basketball season is upon us, and, like every Monday, I'll break down several players who are less than 50% of Yahoo fantasy basketball leagues.

But before we get to this week's waiver pickups, here are the games played by each team in Week 11.

Four games: 15 teams (Bulls, Clippers, Grizzlies, Heat, Hornets, Jazz, Kings, Nuggets, Pacers Pelicans, Pistons Rockets, Spurs, Timberwolves and Wizards)

Three games: 14 teams (76ers, Bucks, Cavaliers, Celtics, Hawks, Knicks, Lakers Magic, Nets, Mavericks, Raptors, Suns, Thunder and Warriors)

Two games: One team (Trail Blazers)

Okay, now that you know when teams play and when it might be best to utilize them, let's get to the pickups.

Priority Adds:

Landry Shamet, SG, Phoenix Suns (25% rostered)

Suns backup shooting guard Landry Shamet is a must-add this week. Devin Booker left Sunday's contest after four minutes with a groin injury — the same groin that kept him out of the Suns' previous three matchups. Since Booker aggravated a previous injury, it's not looking good for his availability in Week 11.

Enter Shamet, who has been spectacular for Phoenix recently. I know most will remember him for getting baptized by Aaron Gordon on Christmas Night, but Shamet's been putting in work, dropping at least 30 points with five assists and five three-pointers in two of his last three games.

Shamet provided third-round value in Week 10, and he could legitimately be the top-scoring option for the Suns ahead of Week 11. He's primarily known as a shooter, but in three games getting over 30 minutes, he's averaged almost four rebounds and four assists with a steal. There isn't enough sample size in this particular role to assume he'll continue to fill the box score beyond points and threes. But it's certainly worth the risk considering he can fill a major void with Booker out. I'd make him the top priority pickup for Week 11.

Advice: Add in all points and H2H leagues

Donte DiVincenzo, PG/SG, Golden State Warriors (42% rostered)

The Warriors have a challenging road ahead without Stephen Curry for the next several weeks, and the on/off-court numbers sans Curry are staggering.

Curry's absence causes a trickle-down effect, with Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson becoming the main scoring threats, followed by the Big Ragu, Donte DiVincenzo. The former two-time NCAA champion and one-time NBA champion is stepping up for the Dubs and fantasy managers, providing fifth-round value over the past two weeks. DiVincenzo is averaging 14.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.6 triples, 1.4 steals and 1.8 turnovers per game in his last five games, with 43/50/86 shooting splits.

His rostership was down at the end of last week so if he's available on waivers, pick him up now. He's starting and averaging almost 33 minutes per game over his last five contests, and with Curry still a ways away from returning to the court, DiVincenzo has enough sauce to warrant a roster spot.

Advice: Add in all points and H2H leagues

Mid-tier adds:

Quentin Grimes, SG/SF, New York Knicks (32% rostered)

I'm backing Grimes again because he's still under-rostered, considering the number of minutes he's playing for the Knicks and his fantasy potential. He finished 182 in per-game value last week, so there's a good chance he was dropped to waivers. He sprained his ankle a few games ago, causing him to miss one game, but he played 39 minutes in a loss to the Sixers on Christmas day (he finished with 10 points, three rebounds, six assists and two stocks).

However, despite that subpar week, Grimes is 115 in per-game value over the past month, averaging 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.2 threes and 1.5 stocks while shooting 49% from the field and 77% from the charity stripe. And it's not a coincidence that Pascal Siakam dropped a career-high 52 points against the Knicks on December 21, a game where Quentin Grimes was out. He's one of the Knicks' best perimeter defenders and shooters, so he will continue being a fixture of the starting lineup, getting heavy minutes going forward.

He's still fourth in the pecking order in usage, but his ability to showcase a little bit of everything is why he should be rostered in all 12-team H2H leagues.

Advice: Add in 12 team H2H leagues

New York Knicks Guard Quentin Grimes should be rostered in more fantasy leagues. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
New York Knicks Guard Quentin Grimes should be rostered in more fantasy leagues. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Short-term but worth a look:

Jeremy Sochan, PF, San Antonio Spurs (28% rostered)

Don't let the hair or the unorthodox free-throw shooting deter you from picking up Jeremy Sochan. His game is maturing, and in December, he's averaging 9.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Those marks are the highest of his young career, and he is earning the trust of Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.

Sochan is two games removed from having his best game as a pro, so if he continues playing 25+ minutes like his last two contests, he's worth adding in Week 11 with the Spurs playing four games in total, along with a Monday/Tuesday back-to-back set.

Advice: Stream in 12 team H2H leagues

Victor Oladipo, SG/SF, Miami Heat (20% rostered)

Oladipo has averaged over 31 minutes per game over his last four contests and should be a good source of threes and steals. The Heat play four games in Week 11, three of which are against fantasy-friendly teams (Timberwolves, Lakers and Nuggets).

He's only played in eight games this season, and while he's struggled from the field, he's steadily improving, and he should get more opportunities with Jimmy Butler battling knee and ankle injuries. Butler will undoubtedly miss one of the Heat's Friday/Saturday back-to-backs, so keep an eye on Oladipo as a viable streaming option in deeper leagues.

Advice: Stream in 12 team H2H leagues

Derrick White, PG/SG, Boston Celtics (45% rostered)

The Celtics play on Thursday and Sunday, the two smallest slates in Week 11. White has been streaky throughout the first three months of the season, but he's been solid the last couple of games, averaging 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists with 1.5 stocks and 1.0 turnovers in 31.3 minutes per contest.

Advice: Stream in 12 team points and H2H leagues.

Watch list:

Larry Nance Jr., PF/C, New Orleans Pelicans (32% rostered)

Nance Jr. has been listed as questionable on the injury report (soreness in Achilles) the previous three games but was ultimately ruled out near game-time. The Pelicans' injury report is looking ugly heading into Monday with Herb Jones out (health and safety protocols), Brandon Ingram (toe) out, and Zion Williamson doubtful after coming out of protocols for conditioning purposes.

Keep an eye on Nance Jr. because if he can suit up, he'll be in for a heavy workload on Monday. He's 74th in per-game value this season and is worth streaming when healthy.

If Nance doesn't play, fire up Naji Marshall because he'll also be in for an increased workload.

Advice: Stream in H2H leagues if he's active for Week 11.

Others to consider by my rankings:

Latest Stories

  • China to scrap COVID quarantine rule for inbound travellers

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday in a major step towards easing curbs on its borders, which have been largely shut since 2020. China's management of COVID-19 will also be downgraded to the less strict Category B from the current top-level Category A, the health authority said in a statement, as the disease has become less virulent and will gradually evolve into a common respiratory infection. Three years of zero-tolerance measures, from shuttered borders to frequent lockdowns, have battered China's economy, fuelling last month the mainland's biggest show of public discontent since President Xi Jinping took power in 2012.

  • James Harden back to Houston? Here’s how the Rockets can pull it off

    For the third year in a row, we are getting reports of James Harden setting his sights elsewhere. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Harden is seriously considering a return to the Rockets this offseason. This report comes on the eve of the ...

  • Alberta premier says she has to rebuild relations with First Nations people

    Alberta's premier says she will work to repair relationships with First Nations people after her landmark sovereignty act prompted outrage and pushback. "I regret that my relationship with the chiefs has started off on a bad foot and I know it can be repaired," Premier Danielle Smith said in a year-end interview with CBC News earlier this month. However, she said her "principal focus" will be ensuring Ottawa doesn't adopt more policies the newly minted premier perceives as harmful to Alberta. He

  • Bolsonaro's call to arms inspired foiled Brazil bomb plot, police are told

    A man arrested for attempting to set off a bomb in protest against Brazil's election result was inspired to build up an arsenal by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's call to arms, according to a copy of his police testimony seen by Reuters. George Washington de Oliveira Sousa was arrested on Saturday, the day after police said they foiled his plot to set off an explosive device near the Brasilia airport. The incident added a new dimension to post-election violence in Brazil, where tensions remain high after the most fraught election in a generation.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy seeks India PM Modi's help with 'peace formula'

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said he sought India's help with implementing a "peace formula" in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The conversation comes at a time when India is seeking to strengthen trade relations with Moscow while Western nations introduce new measures to limit Russia's funding of the war. "I had a phone call with PM Narendra Modi and wished a successful G20 presidency," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

  • Multiple incendiary devices found at Christmas murder-suicide shooting in Colorado Jehovah's Witnesses hall

    Three incendiary devices were found as police investigated a fire and apparent murder-suicide at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Colorado.

  • ‘Avatar 2’ Nears $900 Million Worldwide as ‘Babylon’ Bombs at Holiday Box Office

    "The Way of Water" was the only major ticket seller as Christmas Day totals hit a 20-year low

  • Israeli air force veterans say incoming government a danger

    Over 1,000 senior Israeli air force veterans, including a former Israeli chief of staff, on Monday urged the country’s top legal officials to stand tough against the incoming government. In a letter to the chief of Israel's Supreme Court and other top officials, they said the alliance of religious and ultranationalist parties threatens Israel’s future. “We come from all strata of society and from across the political spectrum,” the letter said.

  • How Sergei Shoigu went from Putin's wilderness bestie to the scapegoat for Russia's failures in Ukraine

    Sergei Shoigu was once touted to be Russia's next prime minister — until a series of problems in the Ukraine war made him a target of scathing criticism.

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • 13-1 Eagles lead the way with 8 players in Pro Bowl Games

    The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected for the first Pro Bowl Games. The league announced rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in weeklong skills competitions culminated with a flag football game on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September. Kansas City and Dallas each had seven players chosen for the

  • Nets' Irving out against Warriors with right calf tightness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving missed the Brooklyn Nets' game against Golden State on Wednesday because of right calf tightness. Coach Jacque Vaughn said after Irving arrived at the arena, he did some shooting and then reported his tightness. The Nets initially listed their point guard as questionable but then scratched him shortly after. Irving averaged 27.4 points in his last 10 games, including 38 in a victory over Detroit on Sunday. He has missed just one game since returning from an eight-gam

  • Horvat leads Canucks to 5-2 road win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists and J.T. Miller had a pair of goals as the Vancouver Canucks headed into the Christmas holiday break on a high note with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks (15-15-3) who have won two in a row. Derek Ryan and Connor McDavid responded with goals for the Oilers (18-15-2) who have lost four of their last five. The Oilers opened the scoring midway through the first period when Warren Foeg

  • Browns, Deshaun Watson eliminated from playoff chase

    CLEVELAND (AP) — On a freezing day for football, the Browns' most jarring chill came at the end. Unable to deliver the big play in the clutch, quarterback Deshaun Watson's second home game ended with him being sacked, perhaps a fitting conclusion for a Cleveland season grounded from the start. Watson threw three incompletions in the final minute — tight end David Njoku dropped a possible tying TD with 30 seconds left — before being thrown for a loss on Cleveland's final play as the Browns lost 1