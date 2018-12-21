Fantasy Basketball: Waiver Wire pickups for Week 11

By Nick Whalen, RotoWire

Special to Yahoo Sports

Looking ahead to Week 11, the waiver wire is populated by some impactful, young players who’ve struggled to produce consistently. Most have shuttled between rosters and waivers for much of the season but could be worth a closer look.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Lakers and Blazers are the only teams with four games in Week 11. Meanwhile, the Pacers and Grizzlies have just two games on the schedule.

That means players like Josh Hart or Zach Collins are more justifiable — if not uninspiring — streaming options, while Tyreke Evans and Cory Joseph are best left unclaimed.

[Play in our Week 16 DFS contest: $1M prize pool. $100K to first. Join now!]

Before we get to this week’s top adds, it’s worth noting that Eric Gordon is now a must-own for Week 11, and probably another week or two beyond, after the Rockets lost Chris Paul on Thursday night.

As of Friday morning it’s still unclear how much time Paul will miss, but given his recent history of hamstring issues, it’d be a surprise if he’s back before the end of December. Gordon played 38 minutes in a close game against Miami on Thursday, finishing with 20 points, including five made threes.

On the whole, Gordon’s shooting has been erratic this season, but he’s a virtual lock for 30-plus minutes — and probably closer to 35-plus on most nights — with Paul sidelined. Gordon is available in nearly a third of Yahoo leagues.

Story continues

One more note, this one on Jabari Parker. With Bobby Portis set to miss at least the next two weeks, Parker will likely be back in the Bulls’ rotation, but he’s not worth an add until he’s in another uniform. Prior to the Bulls handing the reins over to Jim Boylen, Parker was a decent points/rebounds producer. That said, he was in a near-best-case scenario as a big-minutes starter with the two players ahead of him on the depth chart both injured.

Even if he ends up in a similar basketball situation — like New York, for instance — Parker wouldn’t have the same offensive freedom, and it’s hard to imagine him simply picking up where he left off in November.

Reminder: While there are no games on Monday (Christmas Eve), many host sites still lock lineups Monday evening.

As always, we’ll focus on players available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Monte Morris, DEN (33% owned)

Given his production over the last three weeks — 13.4 PTS, 3.9 AST, 3.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.9 3PM — Morris should be owned in more than a third of Yahoo leagues. While he’s much more of a true point guard, Morris has ended up as the primary beneficiary with Gary Harris out of the lineup. He’s played at least 25 minutes in each of the last five games and has scored in double-digits in all but one contest since Nov. 27.

Morris isn’t the flashiest player, but he’s a steady source of assists and steals who almost never turns the ball over. Entering Friday, Morris’ turnover rate (6.9%) is by far the lowest in the NBA among qualified point guards.

Fred VanVleet, TOR (49% owned)

VanVleet hasn’t dipped under 27 minutes in any of his last six games, and he’s averaging 10 field goal attempts per game over that span. That’s translated to averages of 12.3 points, 2.7 made threes, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals. VanVleet topped out with 17 shot attempts Wednesday night, and while he made only four, that level of confidence is nonetheless encouraging. With Kyle Lowry battling a thigh injury, VanVleet could end up starting at least one game in Week 11, though the Raptors do get three full days off following Saturday’s game in Miami.

Fred VanVleet is the primary beneficiary to Kyle Lowry’s absence. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Tyler Johnson, MIA (40% owned)

The Heat have been without Goran Dragic for most of the last month, but after the team announced he’ll undergo surgery, the spectre of his return is now gone for the time being. Johnson has been among the beneficiaries of Dragic’s absence, averaging 27.8 minutes over the last four games. He’s scored at least 15 points in his last three games and has nine made threes in that span.

Johnson topped out with 19 points in Thursday’s win over Houston, though he didn’t hand out a single assist in 32 minutes. Derrick Jones, Jr. and Dwyane Wade could also see slight boosts in value with Dragic sidelined.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LAC (47% owned)

The rookie has been on and off the waiver wire for much of the season, and for good reason. Consistency has been an issue, as he’s yet to score in double-digits in consecutive games this month. Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off of a four-point, one-assist effort Thursday night. Prior to that he went off for a season-high 24 points in 38 minutes against Portland.

Those wild swings in production and playing time — only 19 minutes Thursday — are a drain on Gilgeous-Alexander’s value, but if you’re in need of a replacement at point guard, his high field goal percentage and potential for steals make him a reasonable choice.

Bam Adebayo, MIA (40% owned)

I understand the general aversion to Adebayo, given that he’s scored five or fewer points in each of the last four games. But if you’re in need of rebounds, blocks and assists (who isn’t?), Adebayo warrants a look. He made a string of starts earlier in the month with Hassan Whiteside out, but even with the big man back, Adebayo has still averaged 25 minutes per game over the last three contests.

In that span, he’s pulling down 8.7 rebounds to go with 4.7 assists and 1.0 blocks per game. The lack of scoring is an issue — he’s attempted just nine shots since moving back to the bench — but Adebayo offers unique contributions for a center-eligible player.

Kevin Huerter, ATL (14% owned)

After a slow start to the season, Huerter has emerged as a much bigger factor since the Hawks lost Taurean Prince to injury. The rookie has started the last 11 games, averaging just under 30 minutes per game in that span. Huerter is mostly a three-point specialist — 2.2 3PM, 48% 3PT over last 11 games — but he’s an underrated passer who doesn’t kill you in any one category. With Prince likely to return around the turn of the calendar, Week 11 is the time to capitalize on Huerter’s shooting, especially in deeper formats.

Reggie Bullock, DET (35% owned)

Like Huerter, much of Bullock’s value is derived from his three-point shooting. He’s coming off of his best game of the season — and probably his career — Wednesday night in Minnesota, when he hit seven threes en route to 33 points. The North Carolina product is locked into a starting role when healthy.

Since returning from a five-game absence he’s posted 24.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.3 made threes in just under 36 minutes per game. As the numbers suggest, Bullock won’t add much outside of points and threes, but nearly any player who attempts 29 threes over three games is worth a cursory look.

Robert Williams, BOS (23% owned)

I wouldn’t recommend adding Williams in most leagues, but in deeper formats his blocks upside is tough to ignore. Williams has 16 swats over the last five games, including two separate five-block outings. The Celtics lost Aron Baynes earlier in the week and Al Horford’s status remains murky at best. Williams’ window of opportunity should remain open for another week.

Other recommendations: P.J. Tucker, HOU (40% owned); Jeff Green, WAS (30% owned); Derrick Jones, Jr. (23% owned); Mason Plumlee, DEN (17% owned); Zach Collins, POR (10% owned)

Listen to the Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast