Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Ranking the top adds for Week 15

Dan Titus
·Fantasy Analyst
·8 min read

Week 15 of the fantasy basketball season is upon us, and, like every Monday, I'll break down several players who are rostered in 50% or less of Yahoo leagues.

But before we get to this week's waiver pickups, here are the games played by each team in Week 15.

Four games: 13 teams (Bucks, Bulls, Cavaliers, Celtics, Clippers, Grizzlies, Hornets, Magic, Pacers, Pelicans, Rockets, Spurs and Timberwolves)

Three games: 14 teams (Hawks, Heat, Jazz, Kings, Knicks, Lakers, Mavericks, Nets, Nuggets, Pistons, Raptors, Suns, Trail Blazers and Wizards)

Two games: Three teams (76ers, Thunder and Warriors)

Okay, now that you know which teams to target for streaming, let's get to the pickups.

Priority adds in shallow leagues (10 teams or less)

Caris LeVert, SG/SF, Cleveland Cavaliers (50% rostered)

In eight games without Donovan Mitchell in the lineup this season, LeVert is averaging 19.0 points with 4.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists while earning over 33 minutes per contest. The Cavs play four games this week, and it appears that the Cavs are taking a conservative approach to Mitchell's return, so LeVert's value should remain intact for Week 15.

Derrick White, PG/SG, Boston Celtics (50% rostered)

The Celtics open up Week 15 with a back-to-back set against the Magic and Heat. Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons) and Marcus Smart (ankle) have been ruled out ahead of Monday's contest. That leaves a lot of available minutes for White, the only Celtics player who's played in every game this season.

He's been struggling from the field lately, shooting 39% over the past two weeks, but he's otherwise useful in category leagues for his high free-throw percentage, assists, steals and threes, while also being one of the best shot-blocking guards in the league. The Celtics play four games this week, and with a battered backcourt, White is worth streaming this week.

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is an intriguing fantasy pickup for Week 16. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is an intriguing fantasy pickup for Week 16. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Priority Adds in Deep Leagues (12+)

Josh Richardson, SG/SF, San Antonio Spurs (33% rostered)

Richardson has been a top-60 fantasy player over the past two weeks, and one could argue that he's auditioning for a potential trade. He'll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and his skill set is undoubtedly coveted by contending teams. Either way, that's good news for fantasy managers because he's incentivized to drive his value up — not only for a chance to get off a lottery-bound team but also to earn his next contract.

He's been an asset for both points and category leagues due to his efficiency, the volume of threes, scoring and stocks. He's playing close to 25 minutes per night in January, and even though he's not starting, I'd prefer rostering him over Romeo Langford right now. The Spurs play four games against tough opponents, but Richardson should be a viable option for fantasy managers.

Kenyon Martin Jr., SF/PF, Houston Rockets (25% rostered)

The Rockets are down two starters in Kevin Porter Jr (foot) and Jabari Smith Jr. (ankle), and Martin's minutes and production continue to rise. He's enjoying the best stretch of the season, playing over 27 minutes per game and averaging over 13 points and 6 rebounds. Those numbers also went up slightly over the past week, averaging 14 points with 7 boards and 1.3 threes in Week 14. Fantasy managers should ride this out as long as the Rockets are short-handed, but if or when Eric Gordon gets traded, there could be a longer-term appeal.

Mid-tier Adds

Seth Curry, PG/SG, Brooklyn Nets 30% rostered)

Kyrie Irving can only do so much to carry the Nets without Kevin Durant, but Seth Curry is also stepping up. Without KD in the lineup, Curry is averaging 14.7 points with two triples over the past two weeks while shooting almost 51% from the field.

He won't do much outside of scoring, threes and the occasional steal, but he's playing a shade under 30 minutes per night in his last six contests and has been clutch thus far in crunch time. Turnovers aside, he should be rostered in more than 30% of leagues, especially in H2H, where you can take advantage of his shooting efficiency.

Alex Caruso, PG/SG, Chicago Bulls (47% rostered)

Despite being rostered in over 40% of leagues, I've seen Caruso available in several 12-team H2H leagues. But that should change ahead of Week 15. The Bulls have arguably the best fantasy basketball schedule, playing against the Hawks, Pacers, Hornets and Magic this week. And I'd want Caruso because he's been racking up a ridiculous amount of stocks lately.

Last Thursday, he tallied four steals and three blocks versus the Pistons. He's also swiped at least two steals in each of his last three games, plus at least one block in four of his previous five games. Caruso's been a top 55 player over the past two weeks, and if he's on waivers, I'd even take the plunge in shallow leagues, given the Bulls' fantasy-friendly schedule.

Short-term but worth a look

Jericho Sims, C, New York Knicks (16% rostered)

The debate is settled — Sims is the center to roster in fantasy basketball while Mitchell Robinson (thumb) is out. Initially, I thought Isaiah Hartenstein would emerge as the winner (given he signed a 2-yr/$16M guaranteed deal this offseason), but he's fallen out of favor with Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Sims has logged 28 and 33 minutes in the Knicks' past two games, compared to only 15 and 17 minutes for Hartenstein. Week 15 could be challenging for Knicks bigs because they play the Cavs, Celtics and Nets. But if you want to take a flier on a player that can rebound well, accumulate stocks and shoot a high FG percentage, go with Sims.

Delon Wright, PG/SG, Washington Wizards (16% rostered)

The Wizards combo guard is 71st in per-game value this season. He's 256th in total value because he's only played in 17 games, but he's been very productive in limited minutes. Since returning on December 23, Wright ranks 10th in total steals and 5th in steals per game in the NBA.

He's been averaging close to 22 minutes per night in the new year, and while he won't light up the scoreboard, he's reached double-figures in his past two games. He's good for assists and obviously steals and is worth streaming midweek with the Wizards playing a Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back set against the Mavs and Rockets.

Bradley Beal has not played 30 minutes since returning from his latest hamstring injury, and Wright only needs a limited amount of minutes to provide value. Anyone looking for a quick boost mid-week should consider scooping up Wright.

Watchlist

Dyson Daniels, SG/SF, New Orleans Pelicans (3% rostered)

The Pelicans were without Naji Marshall (and Brandon Ingram) on Sunday, and Daniels turned in his best game as a pro.

He committed four turnovers, but he still showed a lot of appeal if he were gifted more minutes. I doubt he'll carry much fantasy value, but he's at least on my radar in deeper leagues. The Pelicans play a Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back, and if either Marshall or Ingram misses the game(s), he could be a sneaky stream.

I don't expect him to score much, but he's a competent passer, and his size gives him an edge defensively against smaller guards.

Drew Eubanks, PF/C, Portland Trail Blazers (7% rostered)

Jusuf Nurkic hasn't been doing much outside of rebounding lately and only played 16 minutes on Sunday without being in foul trouble.

It might be too early to sound the alarm for Nurkic.

Still, Billups did indicate that some lineup changes could be on the horizon after Sunday's collapse against the Lakers. But for those looking for blocks, Eubanks may be the best option considering he's swatted a shot in seven straight contests, including a six-block performance on Sunday night.

Others to consider by my rankings:

Latest Stories

  • ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’: Disney+ Series Starring Jude Law Wraps Filming

    Filming has wrapped for the Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew which stars Jude Law. Stunt coordinator George Cottle shared a video on Instagram celebrating the moment. “That’s a Wrap on Skeleton Crew!! Once again I was lucky enough to be surrounded by some of the most amazing stunt performers I have ever worked with!! […]

  • Canadian rugby women finish 11th while men place 14th at New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — The Canadian women finished the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on a winning note Saturday, thumping Papua New Guinea 44-5 to place 11th. Canada, which came into the tournament in ninth place in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings after two events, got three tries from Bianca Farella and singles from Krissy Scurfield, Nakisa Levale, Fancy Bermudez Chavez, Renee Gonzalez and Shalaya Valenzuela against Papua New Guinea, an invitational side at the tournament. The Canadian

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • Rahm outlasts rookie Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke

    LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — While Jon Rahm had plenty of chances to pump his right first after nice shots on Sunday, the look of relief on his face after holding off rookie Davis Thompson put into perspective his victory at The American Express. The Spanish star took advantage of mistakes by Thompson over the adventuresome final three holes and closed with a 4-under 68 to win by one stroke, his second PGA Tour win in as many starts this year. “I'm, in a weird way, glad that today went the way it we

  • Mahomes leads Chiefs past Jags 27-20 with injured ankle

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the second quarter after his ankle was landed on by a Jacksonville defender. But the All-Pro quarterback returned in the second half and led the Chiefs on a 75-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter that helped to ensure

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Jarry makes 46 saves in return, Penguins top Senators 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tristan Jarry made 46 saves in his return from a lower-body injury to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins past the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Friday night. Jake Guentzel scored twice for the Penguins to reach 20 goals for the sixth straight season. Rickard Rakell added his 17th and Jason Zucker his 13th as Pittsburgh earned a split of its home-and-home series with Ottawa. Brady Tkachuk had his 16th goal for the Senators and Cam Talbott stopped 40 shots while losing for the fifth time in h

  • Bills: Hamlin attending his 1st game since cardiac arrest

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a game three weeks ago, is in attendance at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo's AFC divisional round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the team said on social media. The Bills posted a video to both Instagram and Twitter apparently showing Hamlin arriving at the team's locker room and the message “Welcome home, Damar." Hamlin, 24, has not been seen in public since the Bills and Bengals met on

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Hachimura discusses trade speculation after 30-point night

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Thomas, Saad spark Blues in 5-2 win over Predators

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Gu golden again in World Cup halfpipe, Canada's Karker, Bowman finish on podium

    CALGARY — Eileen Gu's halfpipe is ready for the Winter X Games. The 19-year-old freestyle skier won her second World Cup in Calgary with Canada's Rachael Karker taking a second silver behind Gu on Saturday night. Alex Ferreira and Birk Irving of the United States finished one-two in the men's event with Calgary's Noah Bowman taking bronze. The American-born Gu hit international stardom last year claiming Olympic halfpipe and big air gold medals, and slopestyle silver, for the host Chinese team i

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the