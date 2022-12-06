Fantasy Basketball Values: Is Point Zion Back?

Dan Titus
·Fantasy Analyst
·8 min read

Week 7 of the NBA season is in the rearview, and now it's time to reflect, overreact and assess the fantasy basketball landscape. We're a quarter through the season and equipped with more data to evaluate player performance. With Week 8 underway, keeping tabs on the players who are showing sustained performance indicators or those due for a market correction is important.

Let's dive into this week's risers and fallers.

RISERS

Zion Williamson - PF/C, New Orleans Pelicans

Current per-game ranking: 40

Zion Williamson had himself a week. The Pelicans' franchise player took his fantasy prowess to new heights in Week 7, finishing eighth in per-game value after registering 28.7 points, 9,8 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.8 blocks across 35.6 minutes per game.

He's quietly been on a tear for the past month. He's been 31st in per-game value since early November, delivering the counting stats for every category except for the three-pointers made. And for those in points leagues, Zion is a top-20 player this year.

But I've been most impressed by the assists — can we say Point Zion is back?

And when I say Point Zion, I'm referring to the 24 games in the 2020-2021 season where he dished out between five and nine assists in 24 out of 61 games played that season (39 percent). He's already dolled out between five and nine assists in 7-of-18 games this year (39%) but, this year's roster is much different than two years ago.

Plus, Brandon Ingram has been in and out of the lineup this year. Now, some might say it doesn't matter since the Pelicans play through Zion, but it does matter. In five of the seven games in which Zion's racked up at least five assists, Brandon Ingram didn't play.

So, while I appreciate his playmaking, we'll see his assists go down when Ingram returns. However, should they reduce, his recent surge of stocks should continue to raise his floor. In his previous ten games, Zion is averaging 2.1 stocks per game. And he's a smidge under that for the season (1.9), which would be a new career high.

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans is a fantasy star
A return of Point Zion could make Williamson's fantasy value even higher. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

All this to say, it's going to take a significant haul to pry Zion from another fantasy manager — but it's possible. Some fantasy managers could be willing to deal after he's already missed five games to either injury or rest this year. Whether you actively trade for him or are content to watch from afar, his stock is UP!

Malik Monk - SG, Sacramento Kings

Current per-game ranking: 119

I'm celebrating the play of a Sacramento Kings player for the second week in a row. What a time.

Last week was Kevin Huerter, and this week, it's Malik Monk. Monk's per-game ranking hasn't eclipsed top 100 status yet, but he's well on his way after catching fire over the past couple of weeks.

His preseason ADP was 140, so most weren't expecting much out of Monk this season. He's on a new team with an undefined role off the bench — and it makes sense, because Monk has primarily been a low-minutes scoring threat off the bench for much of his career.

And for much of this season, that narrative held true. But recently, Monk has stepped up his efficiency, and over his past ten games, he's averaging 18.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists 2.2 3PM and 1.1 steals with 55/37/84 shooting splits. That efficiency and boon in assists moved him up in the rankings to 67 last week and 74th in per-game value over the past two weeks.

And his utilization is key to his improvement. Kings HC Mike Brown has Monk as the primary facilitator of the second unit, and he's getting the highest usage of his career at 26.3%.

Monk is doing more with less this season, and he's steadily climbing up the Sixth Man of The Year list for his improved play. From a fantasy perspective, he's still 54% rostered in Yahoo leagues, so I recommend scooping him up wherever still available in 12-team points and H2H leagues. And, if there's an injury to any Kings starters, Monk will undoubtedly be a must-add in shallow leagues.

FALLERS

Gary Trent Jr. - PG/SG, Toronto Raptors

Current per-game ranking: 127

This take may not age well because, literally as I'm typing this, Gary Trent Jr. has 20 points with one rebound, one assist and two steals in 26 minutes. Despite having a decent night on Monday, I'm not convinced fantasy managers should trust in Trent Jr.

After earning a new contract in the offseason, Trent Jr. began the season as the starting shooting guard for a team that should easily be in playoff contention, given their talent. At the time of publication, the Raptors are 12-12 and are just 3-9 on the road this season. Raptors HC Nick Nurse called out Trent Jr. specifically for his inconsistent effort on the defensive end — and apparently, it was inconsistent enough to move him to the bench.

Here's a quick timeline of Nick Nurse's comments regarding Gary Trent Jr.

November 22: "But we want him to be a disruptor. He kinda fits us when he does that, and if he doesn't, he doesn't fit us." Nick Nurse is certainly not mincing words here:

November 28 (Trent Jr. is pulled from the starting lineup at the last minute): Nick Nurse explains, "I'm just trying to get the team to play as best as possible ... didn't seem to bother (Gary) one bit."

December 5: A little optimism, but basically Nick Nurse tells me I'm reading too much into this, lol:

Trent Jr.'s minutes are down regardless of what Nick Nurse says though. He has yet to play at least 30 minutes in five of his last seven games. And for Trent to live up to his preseason ADP of 88.9, he needs to have a more consistent role in the offense. His preseason ADP seemed justified after playing so well last year and earning 35 minutes per night.

Well, his minutes are now sitting at 30.8, trending in the wrong direction.

He's primarily been a poor-shooting points, threes and steals guy, and that expectation shouldn't change much for fantasy purposes. With his minutes fluctuating and possibly still working his way out of his coach's doghouse, there isn't much appeal here. I'd wait for another big game and sell him before he becomes the next Chris Boucher.

Saadiq Bey - SF/PF, Detroit Pistons

Current per-game rank: 140

The Pistons are a mess, and while I projected them to exceed their preseason win total, Cade Cunningham's injury sealed the deal for this team to be playing for ping-pong balls next year. And unfortunately, fantasy managers expecting Saadiq Bey to level up or at least play to last year's standard have been fooled.

It's hard to pinpoint the root cause, but he just hasn't been playing well this season. He's down in almost every statistical category that matters in fantasy except for free-throw percentage, and had Isaiah Livers not gotten hurt, Bey would be playing behind him on the depth chart. Bey's had a few great games this season, but they've been so sporadic that fantasy managers often leave him on the bench because he's been so inconsistent.

As someone who is also rostering Bey and spent that ninth-round draft capital on him, I'm waiting for my next opportunity to sell high.

He's coming off a night where he scored 24 points with seven rebounds and six assists. That sounds like the perfect opportunity to make a move, and hopefully, he can string together a couple more games where he'll look even more attractive as a trade target. Otherwise, those in deeper leagues may be forced to send him to waivers for a better option — like Andrew Nembhard, Tim Hardaway Jr. or AJ Griffin, for example.

Latest Stories

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Bonds, Clemens Hall of Fame bids now on even shakier ground

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were rejected by baseball writers in their bids for the Baseball Hall of Fame 10 times. On Sunday, the duo chased by steroid suspicions got another rebuke from a panel that included many of their peers. The door hasn't formally shut on their Cooperstown chances. But the latest letdown means the pair — with eight MVPs and seven Cy Young Awards between them — may never be celebrated with the sport's greatest individual honor. Fred McGriff was the only

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies past 76ers, 117-109

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 28 points and eight rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 points and four blocks — one in the closing minute — and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-109 on Friday night. Dillon Brooks finished with 17 points to help Memphis win for third time in four games. Joel Embiid had 35 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Philadelpia. Tobias Harris added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Shake Milton had 17 points and six assists. The Grizzlies led

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • Flames' Markstrom offers blunt assessment of his play: 'I suck at hockey right now'

    The Flames goalie hit another low in Thursday's loss to the Canadiens.

  • AP source: Mariners close to acquiring Brewers' Kolten Wong

    SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are close to completing a deal to acquire second baseman Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers for outfielder Jesse Winker and Canadian infielder Abraham Toro, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person confirmed to The Associated Press an agreement was reached Friday pending a medical review. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been officially announced by either team. The Athletic first reporte

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Bolts have regressed on both sides of ball in losing 4 of 6

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers needed to do three things to be successful against the Las Vegas Raiders: contain Josh Jacobs, limit Davante Adams on deep routes and capitalize on offensive opportunities. Failing on all three, the Chargers fell 27-20 to the Raiders on Sunday, their fourth loss in six games. “They were getting to us early on in the game,” Chargers running back Austin Ekeler said. “We were trying to mix it up, come out with some quick pass game, just take some pressure o

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Canada scores milestones with each of its two goals at World Cup in Qatar

    DOHA, Qatar — Canada made history in Qatar with its first-ever goal at the men's World Cup. And it turns out its only other goal was also a milestone, albeit one scored by an opponent. FIFA says the own goal by Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd was the 100th of the tournament. It came in the 40th minute at Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday with the Canadian men trailing 2-0. Canadian wingback Sam Adekugbe beat a Moroccan defender down the left flank and put a ball in on goal that deflected off Aguerd's

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail

  • Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson 'week to week' with knee injury

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh sounded doubtful Monday about Lamar Jackson's availability for this weekend's game at Pittsburgh. Jackson left Sunday's 10-9 win over Denver with a knee injury. Harbaugh said after the game that it was not a season-ending type of injury. On Monday, he provided an update. “He's been through the MRIs, and I would say it's kind of week to week. It's going to be a weekly thing, so as the week goes on we'll see for this week,” Harbaugh sai