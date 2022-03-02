  • Oops!
Fantasy Basketball Trade Analyzer: Moves to make before the deadline

·6 min read
In this article:
By Mike Barner, RotoWire

Special to Yahoo Sports

The NBA trade deadline is firmly in our rearview mirror, but fantasy managers have been able to continue wheeling-and-dealing on Yahoo. However, with the Yahoo trade deadline set for March 3, time is running out to make improvements to your team.

With that in mind, let’s discuss some players to try and trade for while highlighting some to potentially trade away.

Players to Trade For

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

The Knicks' last two games were against the Heat and Sixers, both of which rank inside the top-10 in the league in defensive rating. They did a good job of limiting Randle, who shot a combined 6-for-18 from the field. The good news was that he had at least eight rebounds and seven assists in both games.

Randle has been a disappointment this season because he’s only shot 41.5 percent from the field, including 30.1 percent from behind the arc. Given that and his struggles the last two games, his fantasy managers might be looking to move him.

If you can absorb his percentages, he’s averaging 19.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, so he can certainly help out in a variety of areas. Also working in his favor is that the Knicks will be busy down the stretch. They won’t play fewer than three games in any week, while they have three four-game weeks remaining.

Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards

Like Randle, the schedule should benefit Kuzma down the stretch. The Wizards will be busy, finishing out the season with four straight four-game weeks. They have had five two-game weeks already, so it will be time for them to play catchup in terms of the schedule.

With Bradley Beal (wrist) out for the season and Kristaps Porzingis (knee) yet to make his debut with the Wizards, Kuzma has been a fantasy monster. Over the last eight games, he has provided 22.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.8 three-pointers per game. If Porzingis plays again this season, he’ll likely receive plenty of rest days, considering the Wizards’ busy remaining schedule and lack of playoff ambitions. Kuzma has the potential to be a league-winner down the stretch.

Consider a fantasy trade for Kyle Kuzma #33 of the Washington Wizards
Trading for Kyle Kuzma in fantasy could be a league-winning move. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Josh Hart, Portland Trail Blazers

Hart is one of the last men standing on the Blazers. Other than Anfernee Simons, there really isn’t anyone left on the roster to challenge him for meaningful shot attempts. As the Blazers continue to fall down the standings, don’t expect Damian Lillard (abdomen) to play again this season. The same could be true for Jusuf Nurkic (foot), who is already out at least through the middle of March.

Since joining Portland, Hart has put up 19.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.2 three-pointers across five games, while shooting 54.0 percent from the field. While that level of efficiency will likely be difficult to maintain, his increased usage should remain steady. That could mean fantasy gold with the Blazers finishing out the season with four straight four-game weeks.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks

Across the final five weeks of the regular season, the Hawks will play four games in a week four times. That makes them a prime team to target. One player who stands out is Bogdanovic, who has shifted to a bench role after beginning the season as a starter.

Coming off the bench seems to suit Bogdanovic. Across 15 games since being moved into that role, he’s provided 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 3.1 three-pointers per game. He also shot 48.5 percent from the field during that stretch, which is more in line with his mark from last season when he shot 47.3 percent.

Players to Trade Away

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder are one of the teams most likely to rest players down the stretch to improve their draft positioning. Josh Giddey (hip) and Luguentz Dort (shoulder) have been sidelined recently, and neither seems to be on the brink of returning. Gilgeous-Alexander has been dominating with that pair out, posting at least 32 points and five assists in three straight games coming out of the break.

As good as Gilgeous-Alexander has been, it would stand to reason that, at a minimum, he will also receive rest days down the stretch. He could even be completely shut down at some point like he was last season. Any small injury could give the Thunder an excuse to shelve him.

The time to cash in on him is now. If you could trade him for Randle or Kuzma, consider making the deal.

Kyrie Irving/Ben Simmons, Brooklyn Nets

The situation surrounding the Nets is a mess. While New York City is a few days away from repealing its vaccination mandate, there is still a restriction in place that prevents Irving from playing in home games. That could change at any time, but if you’re counting on Irving in your fantasy league, you also run the risk that the private sector mandate doesn’t get updated until after the regular season concludes.

Simmons isn’t yet ready to make his debut for the Nets since he is currently dealing with a back issue. He has already been ruled out through March 10, which is the date of their matchup against the Sixers in Philadelphia. Even if Simmons does return immediately after that game, he could be on a minutes restriction for a while.

If you can find someone interested in Simmons, making a trade could be wise. Frankly, rostering either Hart or Bogdanovic is much more appealing right now. Irving should result in a better return since he is at least healthy, but it’ll take a trade partner willing to roll the dice.

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

VanVleet has averaged a career-high 38 minutes per game this season, and it might be catching up with him. He’s been dealing with knee soreness lately, which has contributed to him missing four of the Raptors’ last eight games. The Raptors still have 21 games left, which includes three back-to-back sets. Rest days could be on the horizon, which makes VanVleet a risky option despite his gaudy numbers for the season.

Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics

Smart’s numbers don’t jump off the page, but he’s been a valuable fantasy option because he can contribute in so many different areas. While he has a mediocre average of 11.8 points per game, he’s provided 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 three-pointers per game. He’s even shot 41.4 percent from the field, breaking a streak of two straight seasons in which he shot under 40 percent.

With all of that being said, the schedule is not kind to his fantasy value for the rest of the season. The Celtics are the only team in the league that has just one four-game week remaining. Since he doesn’t really excel in any area outside of steals, Smart’s limited opportunities to contribute might make him an ideal candidate to shop heading into the fantasy deadline.

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a