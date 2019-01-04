Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch: Who's rising, who's falling at the start of 2019?

RISERS

Deandre Ayton

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Over the last two weeks the rookie has been a top-five fantasy player, averaging 21.7 points, 13.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks on 67.0 percent shooting from the field. He ranks top-10 in double-doubles this year, with as many as MVP-candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo. Ayton’s defense still needs work, but the 20-year-old is also already among the league leaders in dunks.

His offense has immediately translated to the pros, and it really helps having a big man who can also shoot free throws like Ayton, who’s clearly going to be a fantasy beast for years to come.

Thomas Bryant

He grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds Wednesday, giving the sophomore back-to-back double-doubles. Bryant has seen 30 minutes in each of the past three contests, something that should continue with Markieff Morris expected to miss the next six weeks. Moreover, Washington has a huge void with John Wall and his massive Usage Rate out for the season. Bryant has actually been a top-10 fantasy player over the last two weeks, yet he’s still available in half of Yahoo leagues, so go grab him. Teammate Tomas Satoransky deserves an upgrade as well.

Derrick White

Over the last two weeks, he’s averaged 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocks while shooting 53.5 percent from the field and limiting turnovers, with him ranking as a top-30 fantasy player over that span despite getting a modest 10.5 ppg (and just 3.8 apg from the point guard). White is quietly becoming gold in nine-cat formats, yet he’s owned in only 35 percent of leagues right now. Only the Warriors have a better Offensive Efficiency than the Spurs this season, and White should get even better down the stretch with experience.

DeMarcus Cousins

Story continues

He claims his Achilles is ready to go, with conditioning the final hurdle before Cousins returns to action for the Warriors, who could use help in the middle. Cousins returned to a full practice Wednesday, so it sounds like his Golden State debut is imminent. It will be interesting to see how Cousins, who has always had extremely high Usage Rates throughout his career, does with taking a backseat on offense for the first time.

Could we be seeing DeMarcus Cousins on the court soon? (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Alex Len

He missed a couple of games during the span, but Len has played well over his last four games, averaging 17.5 points and 9.8 rebounds while seeing nearly 28 mpg. Len has always struggled with inconsistency in the past, but he currently owns easily the highest Usage Rate of his career during his first season in Atlanta. There’s no reason for the team not to give the 25-year-old an extended look. He’s still available in more than 80 percent of leagues.

Malik Beasley

He’s been the No. 17 ranked player over the last five games, a two-week span in which he’s scored 18.4 ppg with 1.8 spg, 3.2 3pt and just 0.4 tpg. Beasley hadn’t done much during his NBA career before the hot stretch, and Denver will soon get back all its reinforcements, but he’s certainly put himself on the fantasy radar with his recent play.

FALLERS

Enes Kanter

He’s coming off a nice game, but Kanter has moved to the bench over the last three contests, when he’s averaged just 17 minutes. The Knicks have lost eight straight and are in a full-blown youth movement, so it’s a bench role Kanter may not relinquish anytime soon, especially since it won’t be easy trading him and his bloated contract.

Even after his recent nice game, Kanter hasn’t been a top-200 fantasy player since moving out of the starting five, so his arrow is pointing down.

Wendell Carter Jr.

His up-and-down rookie season hit bottom Wednesday, when Carter was held scoreless in a season-low 13 minutes. Less playing time has been a theme since Jim Boylen took over as Chicago’s coach, which is head-scratching for a rebuilding team. Nevertheless, Carter has fallen outside the top-225 fantasy players over the last month, making him a possible buy-low target in dynasty leagues.

Dennis Smith Jr.

Dealing with a wrist injury and struggling to coexist with rookie sensation Luka Doncic, Smith Jr. has taken a step back in year two, averaging fewer ppg while simultaneously racking up the turnovers, highlighted by an ugly 1.25:1 assist:turnover ratio. He’s improved his outside shooting as a sophomore, but that hasn’t saved his fantasy value, as Smith has barely been a top-150 player over the last month despite shooting 50.0 percent from the floor. He’s a real candidate to be traded this season.

Follow Dalton Del Don on Twitter.

More From Yahoo Fantasy Sports

• 2018’s Best fantasy football moments

• The best Fantasy Bad Beats of 2018

• Listen to the Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast