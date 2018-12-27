Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch: A rookie in Gotham is coming into his own

Risers

Spencer Dinwiddie

He erupted for a career-high seven three-pointers Wednesday. It doesn’t matter if he’s not starting because Dinwiddie is finishing games for the Nets, who have won nine of their last 10 games thanks in no small part to him. Dinwiddie has averaged 24.4 points and 6.6 assists over that aforementioned span. He comes off the bench for a Nets team that runs a slow Pace, but Dinwiddie’s Usage Rate actually ranks top-40 in the NBA (ahead of Karl-Anthony Towns). He’s been a huge boost for his fantasy owners over the last two weeks.

Ivica Zubac

Starting the last three games for a sick JaVale McGee, Zubac’s averaged 17.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks while shooting 78 percent from the field. It’s unclear how long Zubac’s starting opportunity will last, but the Lakers need help short-term with McGee dealing with pneumonia and LeBron James sidelined. Long-term, however, it sure looks like the Lakers did well with their second-round pick, as Zubac clearly has a bunch of offensive upside. He’s been a top-10 fantasy player over the last week yet is still available in 60 percent of leagues. Go pick up Zoo.

Kevin Knox

The rookie has been on a run, averaging 20.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 three-pointers over the last eight games. Knox has attempted 17.5 shots from the field per game over this span after averaging 8.8 over the season’s first 20 games, so he’s really asserting himself into New York’s offense. It’s sounding increasingly unlikely that Kristaps Porzingis will have a big impact this season, so Knox’s growth should only continue over the rest of the year.

Kevin Knox is shining in an unpredictable Knicks rotation. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Kent Bazemore

He scored a career-high 32 points Wednesday, continuing to take advantage of Taurean Prince’s absence. Over nine starts in which Prince has been out, Bazemore has been filling the stat sheet, averaging 18.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.1 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.4 3pt. Bazemore has been a top-30 fantasy player over the last two weeks, and Prince is expected to miss at least the next four games as well. It also helps that the Hawks are running the NBA’s fastest Pace this season.

Jerami Grant

He’s been a nice surprise this season, posting career-highs in points, rebounds, steals and three-pointers during his fifth year in the league. Grant has expanded his shooting range and has seen a big increase in playing time, resulting in by far his most fantasy value despite a career-low in Usage Rate. He’s quietly been a top-75 fantasy player over the last two months.

FALLERS

Draymond Green

Injuries can be partially blamed on his numbers being mostly down across the board, but the real concern moving forward is the continued decline of his shooting. He’s reached a new low this season with an ugly 22.4 percent mark from downtown. Defenses are going to extremes, leaving Green wide open and as a result he may be used as more of a screener on offense moving forward; bad news for his declining fantasy value. Few players in the league have struggled with their jump shot more than Green this season.

Aaron Gordon

After seeing his scoring increase each year he’s been in the league, Gordon’s ppg has taken a step back this season, highlighted by a cold shooting stretch. In fact, over the last month, he’s shot just 38.5 percent from the floor and 66.7 percent from the line, when Gordon has barely been a top-150 fantasy player. At age 23, the former top-five pick is supposed to be breaking out during his fifth year in the league. He’s going in the other direction instead. It’s almost as if constantly having to change systems has stunted Gordon’s growth.

Hassan Whiteside

After a nice start to the season, Whiteside’s fantasy value has come crashing down, as he’s been in an epic slump from the free throw line. The big man has shot just 5-of-35 from the charity stripe over the last 11 games, which has helped him rank outside the top-140 fantasy players over the last month. If you’re looking for a fantasy boost while sticking in Miami, Tyler Johnson’s Usage Rate continues to see a nice increase with Goran Dragic out (with Justice Winslow running point), and he’s still available in 40 percent of leagues.

