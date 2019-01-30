Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch: The Manimal has returned

RISERS

D’Angelo Russell

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 22-year-old is really coming into his own, averaging 23.7 points, 7.1 assists and 3.6 3pt while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 86.7 percent from the line over the last month. He’s been a top-20 fantasy player during that span. Russell’s Usage Rate already ranks top-10 in the NBA, and that’s only going to further increase with Spencer Dinwiddie now out. Nets coach Kenny Atkinson, who’s known as the point guard whisperer, has done it again with Russell. The youngster is clearly the team’s future and somehow has the Nets currently in the playoffs.

[Ditch the pen and paper on football’s biggest day. Go digital with Squares Pick’em!]

Ante Zizic

He’s seeing serious minutes with Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson dealing with injuries and has been making the most of them, averaging 14.6 points and 9.5 boards over the last two weeks, when he’s been a top-90 fantasy player. Zizic just grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds Sunday, is already an offensively-skilled big man, and should still see playing time for a rebuilding Cleveland team even after its frontcourt gets healthy. If you’re searching for help at center, Zizic is still out there in more than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Kenneth Faried

Over five games with the Rockets, Faried has averaged 15.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks while shooting 56.4 percent from the floor. He struggles at the line, but he’s actually averaging career highs in mpg and Usage Rate over this five-game sample with Houston, although the latter is sure to decrease with Chris Paul’s recent return. Clint Capela remains sidelined through the All-Star break, and Faried is both PF and C eligible and still available in 40 percent of leagues.

The Manimal is providing some real fantasy value in the wake of Clint Capela’s injury. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Jahlil Okafor

Story continues

The former No. 3 pick has come out of nowhere to average 21.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks while shooting 74.6 percent from the field over the last five games (all starts). Okafor is benefitting in a big way from Anthony Davis, Julius Randle and Nikola Mirotic all sidelined, but he also deserves credit for taking full advantage of his new opportunity.

He even blocked a career-high six shots in a game during this recent stretch (Okafor has been a top-50 fantasy player over the last two weeks). While New Orleans’ frontcourt will get healthier, Davis (and company) is officially on the trade block, so Okafor should have a fantasy impact over the rest of the season.

Shabazz Napier

With Spencer Dinwiddie going down, Napier has suddenly seen a big increase in his role, resulting in 20.7 ppg, 3.7 apg, 1.7 spg and 3.3 3pt over the last three contests. Napier’s a streaky shooter, but if you’re looking for help in points and threes, he’s still out there in more than 70 percent of leagues. He’s been a top-75 fantasy player on a per 36-minute basis this season.

Dewayne Dedmon

The inconsistent big man has scored in double figures in four straight, continues to develop his range from deep and has been more active on the defensive end than ever before this season. Dedmon has been a top-25 fantasy player over the last week despite seeing a modest 25.1 mpg, as the seven-footer has been able to fit in with an Atlanta system that’s run the league’s fastest pace this season.

Tyreke Evans

He’s actually getting dropped in leagues while currently sidelined with a back injury, but fantasy owners who can afford some patience should be stashing Evans right now. He’s had a poor first season in Indiana, but his injury isn’t considered serious. Evans should move into the starting lineup once he’s back now that Victor Oladipo is out for the season. Oladipo’s Usage Rate ranked 26th in the NBA, so there’s a huge void to be filled with the Pacers. Evans was a top-50 fantasy player as recently as last season, and he’s still available in nearly 50 percent of leagues.

FALLERS

Paul Millsap

Millsap has scored fewer than five points in three of his past four games, as age (and injuries) has started to slow him down this season. He’s been a perennial fantasy star in the past, but Millsap hasn’t been a top-160 player over the last month. He’s barely seen 20 minutes per game over the last week, when he’s shot just 34.8 percent from the field. Maybe his broken toe is to blame, but for whatever reason, Millsap is currently having his worst season of this decade. It’s better to stay patient than drop him, but he’s been a big disappointment.

Evan Fournier

He’s bounced back after an awful 1-for-10 shooting performance last week but has mostly struggled with his shot all season, sporting a career-low 52.5 True Shooting Percentage. After finishing as the No. 62 fantasy player (a career-best) in nine-cat leagues last season, Fournier has barely been a top-200 asset over the last month.

Austin Rivers

His brief run with fantasy value has all but vanished with Chris Paul’s return to action. Rivers could still see decent minutes off the bench (he was given 30 during Tuesday night’s loss), but his game doesn’t translate well to nine-cat formats anyway (he checks in as the No. 347th ranked fantasy player per 36-minutes this year). He’s best utilized as a cheap DFS option on nights when Paul sits.

Follow Dalton Del Don on Twitter.

More From Yahoo Fantasy Sports

• Analyzing key fantasy basketball injuries

• Pressing questions: AFC West edition

• Listen to the Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast