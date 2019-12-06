Fantasy Basketball Podcast: What's going on with Nikola Jokic and Andre Drummond keeps rolling

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Basketball Podcast

Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don are back to discuss all things NBA in the latest fantasy basketball podcast — and this is our 10th episode!

Before we get into it, here’s your weekly mention of Carmelo Anthony: He’s up to 71% rostered in Yahoo leagues, and was awarded your NBA Western Conference Player of the Week. (02:19)

But let’s move on. In this week’s Starting Five, Andy and Dalton run down the five biggest storylines of the fantasy week:

1) Nikola Jokic has been disappointing this year. He came into the season with an ADP around 6 on Yahoo. Currently ranked 45 in 9-cat on Basketball Monster. Worth buying low or nah? (05:09)

2) Rajon Rondo put up a near triple-double against the Jazz on Wednesday night, with a stat line of 14/9/12. Andy and Dalton talk about why Rondo could be worth a grab for fantasy owners dealing with point guard injuries. (09:46)

3) Andre Drummond is rolling: averaging 17/17 with a suddenly palatable 62 FT%. He was merely one assist away from the mythical 5x5 — logging at least 5 points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks — on Tuesday. (11:59)

4) Ja Morant is “week-to-week” with back spasms. Backup PG Tyus Jones has not exactly set the world on fire but De’Anthony Melton played well on Wednesday. (16:24)

5) The Washington Wizards league-high pace is paying off for managers who’ve picked up players like Isaiah Thomas and Mo Wagner. (19:04)

Next up, Andy and Dalton are joined by Kyle McKeown from Basketball Monster. The trio go over James Harden’s historic and maybe even a little underrated season (22:29), what to do about Zion Williamson (30:53), and whether Andrew Wiggins can keep up his career year. (35:24)

And we wrap up the show with In Case You Missed It. ICYMI this week: Announcers gone wild. First, Atlanta Hawks announcers were not happy with James Harden being upset on the bench during a blow out when Harden realized he was two points away from a career-high. Then, the Utah Jazz commentary team complained about a shoeless LeBron James on the court cheering on teammates on the defensive end.

Nikola Jokic has had a (mildly) disappointing season for the Denver Nuggets and fantasy teams.

Please remember to rate, review and subscribe on your podcast provider of choice and send us your questions for future episodes on Twitter @YahooFantasy.

Follow Dalton @daltondeldon

Follow Andy @andybehrens

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts