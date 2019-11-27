Fantasy Basketball Podcast: That Clippers defense, Melo changing opinions, and early season fantasy MVPs

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Basketball Podcast

Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don are back to discuss all things NBA (and Thanksgiving!) in the latest fantasy basketball podcast.

In this week’s Starting Five, Andy and Dalton run down the five biggest storylines of the fantasy week:

1) Are we feeling any different about Carmelo Anthony after his 25-8-2 line on Monday? (05:17)

2) Buddy Hield hit 11 threes on Monday! Remember when 11 3’s in a *week* was pretty good? Hield had been a dud in his previous three games. (07:26)

3) Clips v. Dallas: Wow, that Clippers defense. Held DAL to 38% shooting, 29% from 3. Porzingis went 15-10; Luka Doncic still Luka'd his way to 22-8-6, but 7 TOs. (09:58)

4) Joel Embiid went 0-11 from the field and missed all his free throws on Monday night. Is there anything to worry about or does Marc Gasol just have his number? (13:06)

5) We take a look at some of the most added players in Yahoo leagues, including Tim Hardaway, Jr., Ky Bowman and Glenn Robinson III. (18:44)

Next up, Andy and Dalton discuss the fantasy MVPs list, the players that most regularly appear on successful fantasy teams so far this season, led by the likes of Luka Doncic and ... Tristan Thompson?! (24:24)

And we wrap up the show with In Case You Missed It. ICYMI this week: Royce Young’s fun, interesting piece on free-throw “defense.” (28:53)

Luka Doncic had his hands full dealing with the LA Clippers defense.

