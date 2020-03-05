Fantasy Basketball Podcast: Steph Curry is really back this time, for real

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Basketball Podcast

Welcome back! Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don are here to discuss all things NBA in the latest fantasy basketball podcast.

In this week’s Starting Five:

1) Another week, another targeted Steph Curry return. He will play tonight … we think. Meanwhile, Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins continues his renaissance season. (03:54)

2) Zion Williamson played his first back-to-back and put up 21 points. He’s scored 20+ in 13 straight. Is it enough to enter the ROY race? (09:37)

3) The Boston Celtics are dealing with injuries on injuries. Kemba, Brown & Hayward were all out last night; Celtics still beat Cleveland. Are there any pickups that can help your fantasy team until they return? (14:08)

4) Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen finally returned from injury and scored 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting with four rebounds and one 3-pointer in 21 minutes. (18:09)

5) Damian Lillard ALSO returned from injury and he’s expected to play in a back to back on Friday/Saturday. We check in on other Blazers breakouts like Hassan Whiteside and Carmelo Anthony. (24:15)

Following the Starting Five, Andy and Dalton discuss pickups of the week like Cameron Johnson and Brandon Knight. (28:12)

And we wrap up the show with In Case You Missed It. ICYMI this week: Jim Boylen and his issues with timeouts, and this moment from Jeopardy. (32:24)

Damian Lillard returns to Portland, but is it too late to make the playoffs?

