Fantasy Basketball Podcast: Let's give out some awards!

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Basketball Podcast

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Welcome back! In this week's episode, Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don break down the latest happenings in the NBA and fantasy world.

In last Monday’s episode, we discussed some updates to the NBA and fantasy basketball as a whole.

The league is still hopeful for a mid or late-summer return. Unfortunately, four Nets players tested positive for the coronavirus, including Kevin Durant. (04:44)

Commissioner Adam Silver spoke with ESPN about some of his ideas, including a possible charity game to start the season. He also spoke of altering the schedules of the rest of the season as well as the playoff schedule. This also includes potentially starting next year’s season this December. (06:10)

Our experts are joined in this episode by RotoWire’s Nick Whalen, and together they hand out some fantasy basketball awards! (11:30)

These include Fantasy MVP: your nominees are James Harden, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, or Anthony Davis. (17:07) And we’ll discuss Fantasy Sleeper of the Year: your choices are Spencer Dinwiddie, Brandon Ingram, Domantas Sabonis, Hassan Whiteside, or Andrew Wiggins. (28:15)

If you disagree with our picks, you can vote on these awards as well. Go here for full details!

We’ll hand out some fake awards too, like fantasy bust of the year. Apologies to Mitchell Robinson, De’Aaron Fox, and Draymond Green. (48:53)

We know these are tough times — how are you keeping busy without the NBA or fantasy basketball? Let us know!

James Harden, Fantasy MVP?

Please remember to rate, review and subscribe on your podcast provider of choice and send us your questions for future episodes on Twitter @YahooFantasy.

Follow Dalton @daltondeldon

Follow Andy @andybehrens

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts