Fantasy Basketball Podcast: Is there really no love for Kevin Love?

Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don are back to discuss all things NBA in the latest fantasy basketball podcast.

To kick us off, Andy tells us about the Chicago Bulls’ GLORIOUS 34-point win over the Atlanta Hawks last night.

Let’s move on. In this week’s Starting Five, Andy and Dalton run down the five biggest storylines of the fantasy week:

1) There hasn't been much love for Kevin Love from fantasy managers. He's scored less than 10 points in 5 of his last 7 games. And now, the Cavalier is popping up in trade rumors. There might be a buying opportunity in fantasy if he ends up on a contender ... if a contender is willing to take on his hefty contract. (04:25)

2) Apologies to Knicks fans, even on this podcast you are not safe. Head Coach David Fizdale is gone but the Knicks are ... still the Knicks. Could we see the Knicks unleash their young players like RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson in the second half of the season? (8:39)

3) Devonte’ Graham dropped a 40-piece on the Brooklyn Nets last night with seven 3's. He's currently returning second-round value in 9-cat leagues over the full season. Can he keep it up? (11:50)

4) Marc Stein reports that we might not see Zion Williamson play in a game until 2020. Zion was previously ruled out of playing in any back-to-backs this season. Andy and Dalton tackle what managers should do if they are stashing the rookie on their teams. (15:01)

5) DeAndre Ayton and John Collins are soon to return from their PED suspensions. They might already be gone from your waiver wire, but their return might impact other players on your team. Will early-season surprise Aron Baynes still be worth rostering when Ayton returns? Can Jabari Parker continue his renaissance year when Collins comes back to Atlanta? (19:57)

And we wrap up the show with In Case You Missed It. ICYMI this week: past pod guest Ricky O’Donnell on Ja Morant and his stellar highlight-reel this season. Plus, the second season of Posted Up debuts this week. Yahoo's Chris Haynes chats with CJ McCollum about his life, his career, the Blazers' slow start to the 2019 season and adding Carmelo Anthony to the team. (32:42)

Is Kevin Love's time in Cleveland coming to a close?

