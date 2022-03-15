  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fantasy Basketball playoff schedule breakdown and more must-know updates

·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Portland Trail Blazers
    Portland Trail Blazers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Philadelphia 76ers
    Philadelphia 76ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Los Angeles Clippers
    Los Angeles Clippers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Denver Nuggets
    Denver Nuggets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

By Nick Whalen, RotoWire

Special to Yahoo Sports

The fantasy basketball season continues to rapidly wind down, with many leagues in the thick of the postseason with only a few more full weeks remaining. Entering Tuesday, every NBA team has played at least 67 games, while three teams — Sacramento (70), Minnesota (70) and the LA Clippers (71) — have already eclipsed the 70-game mark.

At this point in the calendar, there’s only so much fantasy managers can do. The trade deadline has passed, and while the waiver wire is still active, most of the previously ignored players who emerged after the All-Star break — Trendon Watford, Isaiah Hartenstein, Brandon Williams, Justise Winslow, to name a few — have either fallen off or were already snatched up weeks ago.

So, in most cases, fantasy managers are probably playing out the string with the hand they’ve been dealt — or, rather, the hand they’ve meticulously built, tweaked and then tweaked several more times over the previous 20-odd weeks. That means that taking advantage of the schedule is more important than ever.

For the most part, your stars will be in the lineup every single week, but it’s vital to maximize opportunities for the production of role players and waiver wire adds.

[Join the Yahoo Fantasy Tourney Pick'Em $25K Best Bracket Contest]

With that in mind, let’s examine the upcoming schedule before we dig into the top fantasy storylines of the week. With a few notable exceptions, it’s fairly balanced during the semifinals and Finals for most head-to-head leagues:

Fantasy Semifinals – Week 23 (Monday, 3/21 – Sunday, 3/27)

Four games: BK, CHA, CHI, DAL, DET, GSW, HOU, MIA, MIN, NOR, NYK, PHI, POR, UTA, WAS

Three games: ATL, BOS, CLE, DEN, IND, LAL, MEM, MIL, OKC, ORL, PHO, TOR

Two games: LAC, SAC, SAN

Fantasy Finals – Week 24 (Monday, 3/28 – Sunday, 4/3)

Five games: CLE

Four games: ATL, BOS, CHI, DAL, DEN, DET, GSW, HOU, IND, LAC, LAL, MIA, MIL, NYK, OKC, ORL, PHI, POR, SAC, SAN, TOR, WAS

Three games: BK, CHA, MEM, MIN, NOR, PHO, UTA

Over those two weeks, the Bulls, Cavaliers, Mavericks, Pistons, Warriors, Rockets, Heat, Knicks, 76ers, Trail Blazers and Wizards each have an advantage as the only 11 teams to play eight total games.

Conversely, the Clippers, Kings, Grizzlies, Suns and Spurs each play only six games. That doesn’t mean the likes of Ja Morant, Domantas Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox, Devin Booker and Dejounte Murray should be parked on the bench. But it should give fantasy managers pause when considering lower-level starters or potential waiver wire additions.

Let’s take our typical, rapid-fire approach to dive into the top fantasy headlines of the week:

A monster Monday in the NBA

- The two MVP favorites squared off in Denver last night, and it was Nikola Jokic out-dueling Joel Embiid en route to a come-from-behind, 114-110 win for the Nuggets. After a sloppy first quarter, Jokic refocused to finish with 22 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks in 34 minutes, extending his double-double streak to 22 straight games.

Scoring-wise, Embiid had the bigger night, leading the Sixers with 34 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal. Over his last three games, Embiid is a combined 7-of-11 from beyond the arc and 39-of-46 at the free-throw line.

In terms of the betting market, oddsmakers essentially viewed Monday night’s game as a wash. Jokic’s team may have come away with the win, but Embiid (-145) still maintains a slight lead over Jokic (+145) in the MVP odds via BetMGM.

Philadelphia 76ers&#39; Joel Embiid and Denver Nuggets&#39; Nikola Jokic are two fantasy basketball stars
Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid put on a fantasy basketball show last night. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Fantasy-wise, Jokic is well on his way to finishing as the No. 1 overall player for a second straight season. Embiid, meanwhile, ranks fourth in total value (8-cat) behind Jokic, Stephen Curry, Karl-Anthony Towns and Trae Young.

Here’s how the two big men stack up since the All-Star break:

Embiid – 9 GP, 31.2 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 3.6 APG, 1.6 BPG, 1.2 SPG, 43.6% FG, 85.5% FT (15.3 FTA/G)

Jokic – 10 GP, 26.0 PPG, 13.6 RPG, 9.0 APG, 1.3 BPG, 1.4 SPG, 58.4% FG, 78.9% FT (7.6 FTA/G)

- The oddsmakers may not like his chances (+750), but Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to keep his name in the MVP race. The back-to-back winner in 2019 and 2020 led the Bucks to a 117-111 win over the Jazz on Monday, marking Milwaukee’s first win in Salt Lake City since 2001. After posting 30 points, 15 rebounds and four assists in the victory, Antetokounmpo is up to 32.8 points (57.8% FG), 13.0 boards, 5.5 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.5 steals per game since the All-Star break.

- Rookie big man Evan Mobley had a fantastic night in the Cavs’ overtime win over the Clippers, putting up a career-best 30 points (13-22 FG) to go with six rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 40 minutes of action. Mobley has stepped up in a big way since Jarrett Allen went down, posting 21.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.8 steals over the last five contests (37.0 MPG). Per BetMGM, Mobley (-500) looks to have the Rookie of the Year award essentially locked up. Cade Cunningham has the next-lowest odds at +450, followed by Scottie Barnes at +650.

- Trae Young’s scoring tear continued Monday night, as he topped 40 points for the second straight game and for the eighth time this season. Young scored 33 of his 46 points in the first half. After going for 47 points Sunday against Indiana, Young has racked up 93 points on 28-of-51 shooting (25-25 FT, 12-24 3Pt) over his last two appearances.

- Not to be outdone by Young, Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns erupted for 60 points in a victory over the Spurs. More than half of Towns’ points (32, to be exact) came in the third quarter alone. Sitting on 57 points with under two minutes to play, the big man drilled a pull-up three-pointer with 1:38 remaining to clinch the 60-piece. He added 17 rebounds and joined James Harden and Shaquille O’Neal as the only players to put up a 60-15 game over the last 30 years.

Weekly Kyrie Irving update

- Outside of the Nets being fined $50,000 for allowing Irving to enter the locker room at halftime of Sunday’s win over the Knicks, nothing has really changed on the Kyrie eligibility front.

[Play in one of Yahoo's NBA DFS contests]

Time is quickly running out for New York City to amend its vaccine mandate, and if nothing changes between now and April 10, Irving will only be eligible to play in four more regular-season games, including Tuesday’s matchup with the Magic in Orlando. Following that contest, Irving will sit out Wednesday (vs. DAL), Friday (vs. POR) and Monday (vs. UTA) before returning to eligibility for the Nets’ two-game road swing, which includes stops in Memphis (next Wednesday) and Miami (next Saturday).

Draymond Green returns to action

- Monday was such a wild night in the NBA that Green’s string of 31 straight absences coming to an end somehow felt like just a minor footnote. In his first action since Jan. 5, Green finished with six points, seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and one three-pointer as the Warriors sprinted past the Wizards, 126-112. It marked the first time this season — and the first time since the 2019 NBA Finals — that all three of Green, Curry and Klay Thompson took the court together (no, we’re not counting Green being out there for the opening tip on Jan. 9).

Curry immediately felt Green’s impact, as he coincidentally posted his second-highest scoring total of the season, going for 47 points on 16-of-25 shooting in just 35 minutes. Coming off of a monster outing against Milwaukee on Saturday (38 points, eight threes), Thompson finished with 20 points and four three-pointers of his own.

Stephen Curry #30, Klay Thompson #11 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors
The Warriors' Big Three were finally back on the court together. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Warriors will likely exercise caution with Green down the stretch, and with four back-to-back sets remaining on the schedule, fantasy managers should do the same. Golden State has a particularly thorny stretch coming up next week, when it plays five games in seven nights from March 22 through 28.

Quick hitters

- Kristaps Porzingis continues to look good in limited action since debuting for the Wizards earlier this month. Through four appearances, Porzingis is averaging 20.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 24.8 minutes. He finished Monday night’s loss to Golden State with 25 points, eight boards and four assists.

- The Pelicans announced Tuesday morning that CJ McCollum has cleared COVID-19 protocols and will return to action Tuesday night against Phoenix. McCollum landed in protocols Friday, but he’ll end up missing only two contests. With Brandon Ingram still sidelined, expect McCollum to step back in as the Pelicans’ No. 1 scoring option.

- Jose Alvarado took advantage of McCollum’s absence to go for 16 points, 10 assists and six steals in Sunday’s win over Houston. In the two days since, Alvarado has been one of the most popular point-guard adds in Yahoo leagues.

- The most popular add of the day is Markelle Fultz, who joined nearly 9,000 rosters after a pair of strong showings off the bench. Fultz finished Friday’s win over Minnesota with 14 points, seven assists and three rebounds before posting eight points, 11 assists, four rebounds and two steals Sunday against Philly. Fultz is currently rostered in 31% of leagues.

- Trendon Watford’s roster rate is up to 48% after his third straight 20-plus-point effort in Monday’s loss to Atlanta. Over his last three games, Watford is averaging 23.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.

- The most-dropped player in Yahoo leagues? Isaiah Roby, who appears to have lost his starting spot to Olivier Sarr. Roby played just nine minutes off the bench Monday night against Charlotte.

- Cade Cunningham is listed as questionable for Tuesday night’s game against the Heat due to a non-COVID illness. The No. 1 overall pick continues to play well since the break, averaging 22.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 threes over his last 10.

- The Grizzlies are expecting to be without Ja Morant on Tuesday night as he deals with a sore back. Tyus Jones and De’Anthony Melton make for solid streaming options for managers in daily lineup leagues.

- Alex Caruso made his return to action over the weekend, playing 29 minutes off the bench in Saturday’s win over the Cavs. Caruso immediately made his impact felt, swiping four steals to go with 11 points and four assists. The Bulls continue to await the returns of Patrick Williams (wrist) and Lonzo Ball (knee).

- We had a rare Kris Dunn sighting in Atlanta on Monday night when the veteran guard made his debut for the Trail Blazers. In a sign of the times, Dunn was the first guard off the bench for Portland, which continues to embrace one of the clearest tank jobs in recent memory. A top-five pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Dunn appeared in only four NBA games last season as a member of the Hawks.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Auston Matthews' suspension highlights NHL's consistency problem

    In an objective NHL world, Auston Matthews deserves the two-game suspension for his cross-check Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic but the inconsistency of rulings from the NHL's Department of Player Safety has left fans outraged and players confused.&nbsp;

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Canadian speed skater Laurent Dubreuil claims overall World Cup title in 500m

    Canadian speed skater Laurent Dubreuil finished fourth in his 500-metre event on Sunday in Heerenveen, Netherlands, but it was more than enough to secure his first overall World Cup season title. Japan's Tatsuya Shinhama, who won Saturday's race, also picked up the win in Sunday's event in 34.487 seconds, but could not catch points leader Dubreuil. The Canadian finished 15-100ths of a second behind Shinhama but ended up with an insurmountable point total of 614, to the Japanese skater's 586. "My

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.