Fantasy basketball: NBA shooters to add off waiver wire for three-point help

As the NBA prepares for the trade deadline Thursday afternoon, we’ve already seen deals consummated that have significant fantasy impacts. Some players have had their upside bolstered by trades, while others have fallen from fantasy relevancy.

As you look to adjust your squad, you might require some three-pointers. Once the deadline passes, a few more names will rise to the surface. But for now, here are some players still available in the majority of Yahoo leagues who could help in that category.

The Mavericks were rumored to be in the hunt to acquire CJ McCollum, but that didn’t come to fruition as he was ultimately dealt to New Orleans. The Mavs badly need someone to take some of the scoring pressure off of Luka Doncic, especially with Kristaps Porzingis (knee) injured yet again. To complicate matters, they lost one of their best three-point shooters in Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) for the season.

Since Hardaway went down, the Mavericks have relied more on Bullock to help stretch the floor. He’s responded by averaging 17.9 points and 4.6 three-pointers across their last seven games. Unless they make a move to add scoring, Bullock could be locked into a significant role for the remainder of the season.

Few teams have been hit as hard by injuries as the Bulls have. They’ve been depleted the most at power forward and guard, with players including Lonzo Ball (knee), Alex Caruso (wrist) and Patrick Williams (wrist) all still sidelined for a significant amount of time.

Ball and Caruso should be back in time for the playoffs, but both should be sidelined for at least another month. That means plenty of minutes should be on the table for White, who can be a potent shooter. He’s averaged 2.3 three-pointers over the last 12 games, which has put him on pace to average at least 2.0 three-pointers for the third straight season.

Despite the Hawks’ deep roster, Huerter still averaged 31 minutes per game last season. His overall numbers weren’t off the charts, but his averages of 11.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.0 three-pointers per game still left him as a viable fantasy option in 12-team leagues. His overall numbers have taken a slight hit this season, but he’s still averaged a robust 1.9 three-pointers per game.

With Cam Reddish no longer in town, Huerter is left with a more prominent role within the Hawks’ scoring attack. Across their last 11 games, he’s averaged 12.5 points and 2.5 three-pointers. His contributions will likely remain limited in terms of rebounds and assists, but if you need help from behind the arc, he’s a very appealing option.

After being selected 21st overall in the 2018 Draft, Allen is already on his third team in four seasons. His skill set is fairly one-dimensional in that most of his contributions come in terms of three-pointers. Despite seeing only 25 minutes with the Grizzlies last season, he still averaged 2.1 three-pointers per game.

Allen has averaged 28 minutes per game as a member of the Bucks, which has helped him average a career-high 2.5 three-pointers. His playing time likely won’t be limited anytime soon, and he benefits from the opposing team having to focus on slowing down Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, so he should continue to thrive from behind the arc.

Mathews has found himself in a prominent role with the Rockets, averaging a career-high 27 minutes per game. He tends to run hot-and-cold from beyond the arc, but dating back to the start of January he’s providing fantasy managers with 2.4 threes per game at a 38.7 percent clip.

The Rockets figure to be active heading into the trade deadline, with Eric Gordon being the prime candidate to be dealt. Given that the return for him would likely be a draft pick, Mathews could find himself with even more playing time down the stretch.

Tre Mann, Oklahoma City Thunder (90 percent available)

The Thunder don’t have much quality depth since they are still in the early stages of a rebuild. Factor in an injury to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) and Mann has been forced into added playing time. Across the last six games, he’s averaged 14.5 points and 3.0 three-pointers as a member of the starting five.

Gilgeous-Alexander will be out at least through the All-Star break, and with the Thunder playing for nothing but better draft positioning, they are in no rush to get him back onto the floor. We already saw the Thunder hold out Gilgeous-Alexander toward the end of last season when he was injured. They’ve also come out and said that they want to limit star rookie Josh Giddey to 30 minutes a game moving forward. That should leave Mann with plenty of playing time and opportunities to accumulate three-pointers.