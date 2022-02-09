  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fantasy basketball: NBA shooters to add off waiver wire for three-point help

·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chicago Bulls
    Chicago Bulls
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dallas Mavericks
    Dallas Mavericks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Reggie Bullock
    Reggie Bullock
    American basketball player

By Mike Barner, RotoWire

Special to Yahoo Sports

As the NBA prepares for the trade deadline Thursday afternoon, we’ve already seen deals consummated that have significant fantasy impacts. Some players have had their upside bolstered by trades, while others have fallen from fantasy relevancy.

As you look to adjust your squad, you might require some three-pointers. Once the deadline passes, a few more names will rise to the surface. But for now, here are some players still available in the majority of Yahoo leagues who could help in that category.

Reggie Bullock, Dallas Mavericks (51 percent available)

The Mavericks were rumored to be in the hunt to acquire CJ McCollum, but that didn’t come to fruition as he was ultimately dealt to New Orleans. The Mavs badly need someone to take some of the scoring pressure off of Luka Doncic, especially with Kristaps Porzingis (knee) injured yet again. To complicate matters, they lost one of their best three-point shooters in Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) for the season.

[So many reasons to play Yahoo DFS: Learn more now and get in on the fun]

Since Hardaway went down, the Mavericks have relied more on Bullock to help stretch the floor. He’s responded by averaging 17.9 points and 4.6 three-pointers across their last seven games. Unless they make a move to add scoring, Bullock could be locked into a significant role for the remainder of the season.

Coby White, Chicago Bulls (59 percent available)

Few teams have been hit as hard by injuries as the Bulls have. They’ve been depleted the most at power forward and guard, with players including Lonzo Ball (knee), Alex Caruso (wrist) and Patrick Williams (wrist) all still sidelined for a significant amount of time.

Coby White #0 of the Chicago Bulls is a talented NBA shooter
Coby White is known for his three-point prowess in the NBA. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Ball and Caruso should be back in time for the playoffs, but both should be sidelined for at least another month. That means plenty of minutes should be on the table for White, who can be a potent shooter. He’s averaged 2.3 three-pointers over the last 12 games, which has put him on pace to average at least 2.0 three-pointers for the third straight season.

Kevin Huerter, Atlanta Hawks (63 percent available)

Despite the Hawks’ deep roster, Huerter still averaged 31 minutes per game last season. His overall numbers weren’t off the charts, but his averages of 11.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.0 three-pointers per game still left him as a viable fantasy option in 12-team leagues. His overall numbers have taken a slight hit this season, but he’s still averaged a robust 1.9 three-pointers per game.

With Cam Reddish no longer in town, Huerter is left with a more prominent role within the Hawks’ scoring attack. Across their last 11 games, he’s averaged 12.5 points and 2.5 three-pointers. His contributions will likely remain limited in terms of rebounds and assists, but if you need help from behind the arc, he’s a very appealing option.

Grayson Allen, Milwaukee Bucks (78 percent available)

After being selected 21st overall in the 2018 Draft, Allen is already on his third team in four seasons. His skill set is fairly one-dimensional in that most of his contributions come in terms of three-pointers. Despite seeing only 25 minutes with the Grizzlies last season, he still averaged 2.1 three-pointers per game.

Allen has averaged 28 minutes per game as a member of the Bucks, which has helped him average a career-high 2.5 three-pointers. His playing time likely won’t be limited anytime soon, and he benefits from the opposing team having to focus on slowing down Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, so he should continue to thrive from behind the arc.

Garrison Mathews, Houston Rockets (85 percent available)

Mathews has found himself in a prominent role with the Rockets, averaging a career-high 27 minutes per game. He tends to run hot-and-cold from beyond the arc, but dating back to the start of January he’s providing fantasy managers with 2.4 threes per game at a 38.7 percent clip.

[Play in one of Yahoo's NBA DFS contests]

The Rockets figure to be active heading into the trade deadline, with Eric Gordon being the prime candidate to be dealt. Given that the return for him would likely be a draft pick, Mathews could find himself with even more playing time down the stretch.

Tre Mann, Oklahoma City Thunder (90 percent available)

The Thunder don’t have much quality depth since they are still in the early stages of a rebuild. Factor in an injury to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) and Mann has been forced into added playing time. Across the last six games, he’s averaged 14.5 points and 3.0 three-pointers as a member of the starting five.

Gilgeous-Alexander will be out at least through the All-Star break, and with the Thunder playing for nothing but better draft positioning, they are in no rush to get him back onto the floor. We already saw the Thunder hold out Gilgeous-Alexander toward the end of last season when he was injured. They’ve also come out and said that they want to limit star rookie Josh Giddey to 30 minutes a game moving forward. That should leave Mann with plenty of playing time and opportunities to accumulate three-pointers.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ingram has 33 to lead Pelicans to 120-107 win over Rockets

    HOUSTON (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 33 points and tied a career high with 12 assists as the New Orleans Pelicans used a big third quarter to take control of the game and get a 120-107 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. It was the third consecutive victory for New Orleans and Houston’s sixth loss in seven games. Houston led by five at halftime but Ingram scored 17 points to power a 38-point third quarter by the Pelicans that gave them a 10-point lead entering the fourth and the Rocket

  • Smooth run on bumpy course nets Anthony Olympic moguls title

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Jakara Anthony doesn't watch anyone race before her. She avoids glancing at any scores, too. The approach keeps the stress away and frees her up to ski like this: to a gold medal. The 23-year-old from Australia made it look almost easy Sunday, breezing through the bumps as the last competitor of the night to capture the women’s moguls title at the Beijing Olympics. Anthony’s back flip with a grab at the bottom all but sewed up the win on the Secret Garden Olympic course

  • 5 things the Leafs need in the second half

    The Maple Leafs are winning a lot of games in 2022 but according to Omar on the latest episode of In the Mentions, they still lack the consistency and killer instinct that will required in the playoffs. Here are 5 things Toronto needs for a successful second half.

  • Penalty costs Canada medal in mixed short-track speedskating relay

    BEIJING — A penalty for pushing cost Canada a medal in the mixed short-track speedskating relay final on Saturday at the Winter Olympics. Host China claimed its first gold at the Games with a winning time of 2:37.34 ahead of Italy, which took silver in 2:37.36. Florence Brunelle crashed and took Hungary's Zsofia Konya down with her on the 10th lap of the 18-lap relay. Canada, which finished first in its semifinal, was penalized for the contact and relegated to a disappointing sixth-place finish.

  • Gary Bettman downplays Rocky Wirtz's outburst over Kyle Beach questions

    The NHL commissioner doesn't seem to have an issue with team owner Rocky Wirtz losing it on reporters for bringing up the Blackhawks sex abuse scandal.

  • LeBron returns with triple-double, Lakers beat Knicks in OT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James returned from a five-game absence due to injury and had a triple-double of 29 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a 21-point, second-quarter deficit, beating the New York Knicks 122-115 in overtime Saturday night. James missed the games due to swelling in his left knee, but Lakers coach Frank Vogel said prior to the game that James wanted to be part of “a big game against the Knicks on ABC.” James was 13 of 24 from the field in

  • Johaug wins 1st gold medal of Beijing Olympics in skiathlon

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Therese Johaug won the first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Saturday, finishing first in the women’s 15-kilometer cross-country skiathlon. The Norwegian fought wind and frigid temperatures to ski away from a chase group of four, winning in 44 minutes, 13.7 seconds. “I’ve trained thousands of hours for this and been away from home a lot over the years. So it’s beautiful to reach this goal,” Johaug said. “I’ve never had an Olympic gold medal, it’s my first one.” Th

  • Beijing Voices: Seeking a stadium peek from outside bubble

    BEIJING (AP) — Beijing residents gathered outside in droves on a below-freezing Friday night to try to get a glimpse of the lit-up Olympic stadium and the fireworks during the opening ceremony for the 2022 Winter Games. Tickets are not being sold because of the pandemic, and only selected spectators are able to attend. About 150,000 people are expected to watch including winter sports enthusiasts, school children, marketing partners and foreign embassy staff. The venues have been walled off as a

  • Canada's Colliton thrust into Olympic spotlight: 'You don't roadmap these things'

    BEIJING — Jeremy Colliton brought his players together toward the tail end of practice. "Let's have that urgency," Canada's Olympic men's hockey coach calmly told the group. "Let's have that desperation." It was instruction — and a job title on the other side of the world — he never would have envisioned three short months ago. "You don't roadmap these things," the 37-year-old told a group of North American reporters about 30 minutes later. "You just do the best you can and prepare for your oppo

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Canadian moguls legend Kingsbury had family close to heart in silver-medal performance

    As important ski competition has been for the majority of Mikaël Kingsbury's life, his family has been and will always be the priority. That's why, in preparation to defend his Olympic gold medal on Saturday, he made sure they all knew he was thinking of them. Back inside the family home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Mikaël's mother Julie, father Robert, brother Maxime and his family as well as Kingsbury's girlfriend Laurence Mongeon were dressed in Canadian colours cheering him on. Mikaël's sister,

  • Sadowski Synnott is 1st Kiwi Winter Olympics gold medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — The land of the long white cloud has its first gold medal in Winter Olympics history. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand threw down a thrilling run on her last trip down the Secret Garden Olympic Slopestyle course on Sunday to claim the gold medal for her island nation. “Greatest run of my life,” said the 20-year-old Sadowski Synnot, an Australian-born shredder with an American mother and a Kiwi father. They moved to Wanaka, on New Zealand’s South Island, when she was 6. New Zeal

  • Curlers hit the frozen Red River in Winnipeg's annual outdoor bonspiel for charity

    Scores of curlers are hurrying hard on the Red River this weekend in an annual outdoor curling event in Winnipeg. This year, about 40 teams are playing in the Ironman Outdoor Curling Bonspiel in the city's Fort Rouge area near Churchill High School. Winnipegger Garth Mihalick has played more than a dozen times in the annual event, now in its 21st year. "It's a lot of fun," Mihalick said on Saturday. "It's about Mother Nature, maximizing everything that you can do and having fun with it instead o

  • The NHL teams defying pre-season expectations

    The Nashville Predators refuse to be bad, it's not all doom and gloom in California but the Montreal Canadiens are playing like the worst team in the salary cap era. Which NHL team has defied pre-season expectations?

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • Fontana wins 10th short track medal, China wins men's race

    BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing and 10th of her career. Her victory in the 500 meters on Monday wasn't all good feelings, though. It laid bare an ongoing rift between the 31-year-old athlete and Italian skating officials who apparently don't want her American husband coaching her. Fontana took the lead from world champion Suzanne Schulting late in the race and let out a yell as she crossed the lin

  • Snowboarder Parrot's slopestyle gold caps four-medal day for Canada

    BEIJING — Snowboarder Max Parrot led the way with a golden performance as Canada rebounded from a disappointing Sunday to collect four medals at the Beijing Olympics on Monday. Parrot won Canada's first gold medal in Beijing with a dominant performance in the men's snowboard slopestyle, while teammate Mark McMorris took the bronze. Speedskater Kim Boutin added a bronze medal in the women's 500-metres and Canada's ski jumpers made history with a bronze in the mixed team event. It's the second tim

  • Nuis, Krol give Dutch 1-2 finish in Olympic speedskating

    BEIJING (AP) — Kjeld Nuis saw the record-setting time of his countryman and knew what awaited in his race. “This is going to hurt,” he mumbled to himself. It was all worth it. Nuis became the first speedskater since 1994 to successfully defend his Olympic title in the men’s 1,500 meters, edging Dutch teammate Thomas Krol at the Beijing Games on Tuesday. Krol, the reigning world champion, broke the 20-year-old Olympic record in his 3 3/4 laps around the Ice Ribbon oval. The mark didn't last very

  • Five To Know: Dubois crashes into final and medals

    BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do