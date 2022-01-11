Fantasy Basketball: Klay Thompson returns and more headlines to know

Special to Yahoo Sports

Welcome to Week 13 of the fantasy basketball season!

This week, we’ll officially pass the halfway point in the NBA calendar, so I’ll do my best to no longer write about any players who are “off to a great start.”

For most fantasy managers, the darkest days of COVID-19 — when 10-day hardship signings reached a fever pitch — look to be in the rear-view. A handful of top-150 players are still battling the virus or sidelined due to conditioning, but the league has collectively weathered the storm, and injury reports are no longer resembling a print-out of the entire roster.

Over the second half of the season, the hope is that we’ll get as close to a “normal” stretch of fantasy basketball as we’ve had since the pre-pandemic days. It’s a big ask, but as boosters kick in and testing protocols lighten up, more of the league’s stars should be on the floor on a nightly basis.

With that said, there are still plenty of injuries keeping key players sidelined. We’ll touch on those, as well as the other top fantasy headlines from around the league, in this week’s deep dive:

The return of Klay Thompson

We begin in Golden State, where Klay Thompson made his long-awaited return to game action Sunday night against the Cavs. After an emotional pregame introduction, Thompson was back in the lineup at his customary shooting guard position alongside Stephen Curry.

Thompson hit his first shot of the night — a difficult, driving layup in traffic — to register his first points since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. A noticeably aggressive Thompson went on to hoist 18 shots in 20 minutes en route to 17 points (7-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block. Of course, the highlight of the night was Thompson’s right-handed dunk near the end of the second quarter.

Klay Thompson looked like he didn't miss a beat in his return to the court and fantasy basketball. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Thompson’s return clearly gave the Warriors an emotional boost on a night when Draymond Green was only on the floor for the opening tip due to a calf injury. Golden State did not announce Green’s intentions until moments before the game began, sending both fantasy managers and sports bettors into a frenzy.

Green has already been ruled out of Tuesday’s game against Memphis and should be considered very much questionable for the Warriors’ upcoming back-to-back set Thursday (at Milwaukee) and Friday (at Chicago).

With Thompson back, Jordan Poole should function as the Warriors’ sixth man going forward. Poole played 24 minutes off the bench Sunday, finishing with 14 points, two rebounds, two assists and a block.

Uncertainty in Portland

While the Blazers pulled off a nice home win over the Nets on Monday night, the season has been a massive disappointment on the whole. Injuries are partially to blame, as both Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum have missed extensive time, while several role players have been in and out of the lineup.

On Sunday, coach Chauncey Billups (still weird to type) announced that Lillard would not join the team on its upcoming six-game road swing as he continues to deal with an abdominal issue. By the end of the trip, Lillard will have already missed 17 games — the most in any season of his career.

Even more concerning for Portland was a report from Bleacher Report’s Sean Highkin, who notes that the Blazers are considering shutting down the superstar guard for the season if he doesn’t demonstrate tangible progress within the next two weeks. That’s a scary proposition for fantasy managers who spent a first-round pick on a player who’s historically one of the league’s most dependable assets.

It’s difficult to look past the Lillard situation, but it’s not all doom and gloom in Portland. The Blazers should get CJ McCollum back at some point during their road trip. He’s reportedly fully recovered from the collapsed lung that’s sidelined him since Dec. 4, but McCollum will wait until the birth of his child — expected this week — before rejoining the team. Prior to the injury, McCollum averaged 20.6 points, 4.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 3.2 threes per game. With no Lillard, McCollum should be the team’s clear No. 1 option offensively.

Even with McCollum back, Anfernee Simons is well-positioned to hang onto an increased role going forward and perhaps for the remainder of the season. Beginning with his 43-point outburst against the Hawks on Jan. 3, Simons is averaging 27.8 points, 7.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 5.0 threes (44.6% 3Pt) over his last five appearances. He finished Monday’s victory over the Nets with 23 points, 11 assists and six boards in 38 minutes.

Kyrie is officially back

Fantasy managers who stashed Kyrie Irving for the first 12 weeks of the season were finally rewarded — at least to some degree — when he made his debut last week against Indiana. Irving finished the come-from-behind victory with 22 points, four assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 32 minutes. After sitting out home matchups against the Bucks and Spurs, Irving was back in action Monday night in Portland, where he again posted 22 points to go with eight boards, four assists, a steal, a block and three three-pointers.

Irving appeared to tweak his ankle during the fourth quarter, but he told reporters postgame that he does not expect to miss any time. Looking ahead, Irving will be eligible to play Wednesday at Chicago before the Nets return home to face the Thunder (Thursday) and Pelicans (Saturday).

After Monday’s game, Chauncey Billups referred to Irving as “a wizard.” Ironically, Irving will not be eligible to play in next Wednesday’s game against the Wizards due to Washington D.C.’s vaccine mandate. Irving should be cleared to play in the Nets’ other three Week 14 contests, however (at CLE, at SAN, at MIN).

Quick Hits

The red-hot Grizzlies are gunning for their 10th straight win Tuesday against Golden State. Entering the night, Memphis has four players — Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson, Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks — ranked inside the top-100 in per-game value for the season.

Morant is clearly the leader of that brigade, posting averages of 24.7 points, 6.7 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.6 threes while shooting 48.9 percent from the field — an outstanding number for a point guard who feasts on difficult looks at the rim.

Ja Morant has been a revelation this season. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)