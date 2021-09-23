Fantasy Basketball: 2021-22 draft rankings

Just like that, it's time to start preparing for fantasy basketball draft season!

We're going to get a full, standard 82-game season out of the NBA this year (hopefully, without any pandemic-related stoppages or changes), so we're set to receive all the hoops action we can get!

Are you on board with reigning MVP Nikola Jokic for being the No. 1 pick? Or are you Team Giannis, especially after that championship run? Who will be the rookie to emerge, the sleepers to take off, and the star to fade?

Whatever you think will happen, our draft rankings from hoops analyst Dalton Del Don can help you build a winning team! Check 'em out below and be sure to bookmark them for when you're on the clock!

2021 Fantasy Basketball Rankings powered by FantasyPros