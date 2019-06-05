Fantasy Baseball: What's behind the success of these breakout pitchers?

Matthew Boyd is having a career-year in both fantasy and reality. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

By Fred Zinkie

Special to Yahoo Sports

After profiling some breakout hitters when we reached the one-third mark of the season last week, we will now turn our attention to starting pitchers who have exceeded expectations. While some successful hurlers are due for major regression in the coming weeks, the seven men on this list are showing the skills to support the notion of a full-year breakout.

Matthew Boyd, Tigers

In short, I like everything I am seeing from Boyd. The left-hander has taken his plate dominance to an absurd level, boosting his strikeout rate, lowering his walk rate and logging a 6.5 K:BB ratio that ranks fourth among qualified hurlers. Like former Tiger, Max Scherzer, Boyd gives up plenty of fly balls but can limit the damage of the occasional homer by issuing few free passes. His 2.75 FIP shows that the 28 year old has exceeded without the benefit of stellar luck (.295 BABIP, 78.3 percent strand rate).

Luis Castillo, Reds

Castillo is doing everything owners want to see in a breakout starter. The right-hander is generating plenty of whiffs (29.4 percent) while also limiting hard contact (33.1 percent) and generating a plethora of ground balls (59.8 percent). Even with a homer-happy venue in Cincinnati, Castillo can remain permanently successful by continuing to minimize the number of plate appearances that end with a well-hit ball traveling through the air. Control issues (11.8 percent walk rate) are the final hurdle to clear before this breakout starter becomes a true fantasy ace.

Don Cooper strikes again. The White Sox pitching coach can put another notch in his professional belt after resurrecting the career of this former elite prospect. The Nats soured on Giolito and his first year with the White Sox was a forgettable one, but the right-hander has found a new pitch mix this season that has produced excellent results. Experiencing increased fastball velocity and relying more on his changeup, Giolito has made major gains on his whiff rate (29.9 percent) and walk rate (7.7 percent). His batted ball luck has been slightly favorable (.256 BABIP, 6.3 percent HR/FB rate) but he has also been among baseball’s best at limiting hard contact and generating infield fly balls.

Mike Minor, Rangers

To summarize Minor in one phrase: He is good, but not quite this good. Still, I like this skillset a lot. Despite calling one of the best parks in baseball for hitters his home, the 31 year old has produced dazzling fantasy results (2.74 ERA, 1.19 WHIP). His skills have been good enough to keep this up (3.3 K:BB ratio, 19.7 percent line drive rate, 36.5 percent hard contact rate), but he has also benefited from an 85.4 percent strand rate. Minor should remain in mixed-league lineups, but his ace-like status could depend on finding his way out of Texas via trade this summer.

Montas is showing skills that could make him the next great A’s starter. His control over the strike zone is above average (3.6 K:BB ratio), and his best trait is his ability to generate oodles of ground balls (51.5 percent). Montas has achieved a 2.83 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP without the aid of terrific luck (.299 BABIP, 73.4 percent strand rate), which is evidenced by his 3.09 FIP. Although matchups against the Astros and Rangers in Texas may present challenges this summer, the youngster should find plenty of manageable starts against the many also-ran teams in the American League.

Brandon Woodruff, Brewers

It’s always great to see a breakout starter with a FIP (3.14) that is even lower than his ERA (3.82). Such is the case with Woodruff, who has taken stellar strikeout skills (10.5 K/9 rate) and improved control (2.5 BB/9 rate) to rank among baseball’s biggest surprises. His average fastball velocity is up (now nearly 96.0 mph), and his marks in BABIP (.324), HR/FB rate (10.9 percent) and strand rate (74.8 percent) are not favorable. With the backing of a competitive Brewers squad, Woodruff has the potential to be a four-category stud the rest of the way.

Caleb Smith, Marlins

Strike zone dominance can carry a starter a long way, and Smith has that skill in spades. The left-hander’s 26.2 percent K-BB ratio is among the five best in baseball, and he can have sustained success by continuing to rack up K’s while issuing few whiffs. Beyond controlling the area above home plate, Smith profiles as someone who can succeed by generating plenty of fly balls (47.4 percent) while making half his starts at homer-suppressing Marlins Park. Although his supporting cast will limit his win potential, Smith ought to be a three-category stud.

