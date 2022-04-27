  • Oops!
Fantasy Baseball: What everyone should know from Tuesday night's MLB action

Dalton Del Don
·3 min read
In this article:
Fantasy Baseball analyst Dalton Del Don analyzes what stood out to him from Tuesday night's MLB action.

Two under-the-radar pickups to consider

Anthony Santander hit a three-run homer off an otherwise effective Luis Severino on Tuesday, and the Baltimore outfielder remains available in more than 80 percent of Yahoo leagues despite an impressive start to 2022. Santander has as many walks as strikeouts while batting third in the Orioles’ lineup, and it’s easy to forget he posted a 130 wRC+ in 2020 (he has a 153 wRC+ this season). Santander ranks top-55 in xwOBA during the opening month, so he looks like a must-add — who won’t be this widely available much longer — in fantasy leagues.

• I recently talked about Andrés Muñoz as a possible pickup for those desperate for saves, and he struck out the side to secure a four-run win Tuesday night. Muñoz produced a whopping six swing-and-misses during his one inning, has averaged more than 100 mph on his fastball this season and currently has some of the best stuff among all pitchers in baseball. Muñoz is available in 85% of Yahoo leagues.

More need-to-know notes

Josh Hader recorded a one-out save with a four-run lead during Tuesday’s win. He actually entered the night ranked outside the top-150 relievers in CSW (he finished third last year) but hasn’t allowed a run on the year and has a 0.48 WHIP anyway. Hader is on pace to record 81 saves this season.

Milwaukee Brewers&#39; Josh Hader is a fantasy star
Josh Hader has been his usual dominant self for fantasy managers. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

• Sure, the NBA had a decent dunk Tuesday night, but MLB countered with one of the wildest walk-offs you’ll ever see.

Charlie Blackmon homered twice Tuesday and has three bombs and a steal over the last four games — all on the road. The 35-year-old’s OPS is suddenly up to .883. Meanwhile, teammate Brendan Rodgers doesn’t have a hit in more than a week and has a .270 OPS! The Rockies have a couple of upcoming series in Coors Field, but Rodgers is stuck on one XBH all season and is testing even the most patient fantasy managers in the deepest of leagues right now.

Carlos Rodón benefitted from facing a shaky Oakland lineup but allowed one run or fewer with 8+ strikeouts during his fourth straight start to open the year. He’s 3-0 with 38 Ks over 23.0 innings with a 0.93 FIP. Of course, durability is his biggest concern, but Rodón should be considered among the favorites to win the NL Cy Young award this season if his health cooperates.

• The Reds entered Tuesday night hitting a collective .186 with a 56 wRC+; the next worst offense in baseball had a 74 wRC+. Cincinnati also ranks last in base running, has a below-average defense and sports an MLB-worst 5.63 ERA. The Reds’ team WAR is -1.9!

But hey, at least Jonathan India returned Tuesday.

Follow Dalton Del Don on Twitter

