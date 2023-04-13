Fantasy Baseball Weekend Preview: Summon the Guardians!

Now we are really being tested.

I’ve always said that fantasy sports are the ritual of watching a well-organized plan slowly fall apart, and that is certainly the case for many managers right now. In the past 48 hours, we have witnessed Zach Eflin, Tim Anderson, Joey Gallo, Corey Seager and Brandon Woodruff land on the IL, while Dansby Swanson, Miguel Vargas, Michael Conforto and Byron Buxton are day-to-day and could require an extended absence.

With stars dropping at a rapid rate, successful managers will be those who find the correct hitters and pitchers to stream as replacements in the coming weeks. Let’s take a look at those with extreme schedules this weekend.

Matchups to Target

Orioles @ White Sox

The White Sox are throwing a respectable trio of starters at the Orioles this weekend (Mike Clevinger, Michael Kopech, Dylan Cease), but they are all right-handed and the park switch is a favorable one for Baltimore. At the very least, I would keep all of the O’s lefty batters and switch hitters (Cedric Mullins, Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander, Gunnar Henderson) active in all leagues, while benching Austin Hays in most formats.

Guardians @ Nationals

Cleveland’s best batters should have plenty of success in a weekend series against Trevor Williams, Chad Kuhl and Patrick Corbin. The top five players in the Guardians lineup (Steven Kwan, Amed Rosario, Jose Ramirez, Josh Naylor, Andres Gimenez) are all must-start players. Josh Bell should be given an opportunity this weekend to reverse his slow start and Myles Straw can be activated by roto managers.

Mets @ A’s

The Mets could score plenty of runs at the expense of a trio of subpar A’s starters, Shintaro Fujinami, James Kaprielian and J.P. Sears and a lackluster Oakland bullpen that has thus far logged a 5.66 ERA. Beyond New York’s star players, Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil and Mark Canha should get the benefit of the doubt in situations where they are under consideration.

Phillies @ Reds

The Phillies will shift from their hitter-friendly home park to an even more offense-enticing venue in Cincinnati. And to make things even better, they match up with subpar starters (Connor Overton, Luis Cessa) in two of their three weekend games. Beyond stars such as Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto, this is a great time to add or activate lefty swingers Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh.

Story continues

Matchups to Avoid

Red Sox vs. Angels

Boston will enjoy playing in their hitter-friendly home park, but their southpaw swingers may not be happy to see a trio of left-handed starters (Patrick Sandoval, Tyler Anderson, Reid Detmers). Rafael Devers obviously remains a must-start option, while Alex Verdugo can remain active in some 12-team leagues. Triston Casas and Reese McGuire should be benched everywhere.

Rockies @ Mariners

Sending Colorado hitters directly from Coors Field to T-Mobile Park feels like a cruel form of punishment. I’m looking to bench my Rockies wherever possible, although I might give C.J. Cron a look in 12-team leagues, while Kris Bryant and Ryan McMahon deserve consideration in 15-team formats.

Twins @ Yankees

Although the park switch is favorable for Minnesota hitters this weekend, the team may struggle to score runs during the games started by Nestor Cortes Jr. and Gerrit Cole. Despite his hot start to the season, Trevor Larnach should be benched in most mixed leagues this weekend.

Blue Jays vs. Rays

Although I expect Rogers Centre to play well for Blue Jays hitters this season, they could be silenced this weekend by a Rays pitching staff that has been pitching out of their minds this year (2.17 ERA). Toronto faces stars Drew Rasmussen and Shane McClanahan on Friday and Sunday, with a more reasonable matchup against Josh Fleming on Saturday. I’m looking to bench every Toronto hitter not named George Springer, Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Daulton Varsho and Matt Chapman.

Streaming Starters

In order, here are my favorite streamers from Friday to Sunday, with their start date and Yahoo! roster rate in brackets.