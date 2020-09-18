Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups: Volume hitters and two-start pitchers for the final days

With just 1.5 weeks left in the regular season, fantasy managers are done looking for Mr. Right and are instead focused on finding Mr. Right Now. Whether needing power, speed, strikeouts, or saves, here is a wide array of options who are available in more than half of Yahoo leagues.

Jared Walsh, LAA (1B, 37 percent rostered)

Walsh has been this month’s biggest surprise story, having come out of nowhere to produce seven homers and 18 RBIs across 13 games. And while I say he came out of nowhere from a Major League and fantasy perspective, there are reasons to believe that some of his success is sustainable, namely the ridiculous 1.109 OPS he logged in Triple-A last season. For those who need a powerful shot in the arm down the stretch, Walsh is the top option.

Bobby Dalbec, BOS (1B/3B, 22 percent)

Dalbec sits behind Walsh as the best power option among corner infielders this week. And Dalbec will be a better fit for some managers, due to his dual eligibility. The slugger has already gone deep six times in 54 at-bats, which is not surprising after he produced 27 homers in the Minors last year. Dalbec is unlikely to be a batting average asset, but his playing time is rock-solid and the homers will be there.

Jesus Aguilar, MIA (1B, 21 percent)

Marlins hitters are great options for those who are looking for volume in the final days, as the club has a pair of double-headers and zero days off. Aguilar is hitting a solid .278 and leads the teams in homers and RBIs.

Andres Gimenez, NYM (2B/3B/SS, 15 percent)

Gimenez has given everything that fantasy managers had expected from Amed Rosario. The youngster has usurped Rosario as the Mets primary shortstop, delivering a solid batting average (.276), seven steals, and 19 runs scored in 105 at-bats. Those who want late-season steals without having to roster a one-category contributor should give Gimenez a shot.

Andres Gimenez has been a pleasant surprise for the Mets and fantasy managers. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) More

Alec Bohm, PHI, (3B, 37 percent)

I keep writing about Bohm, and y’all continue to leave him on the waiver wire. So, I’ll keep this simple. A notable prospect, he is hitting .317 with 20 RBIs and 18 runs scored in 123 at-bats. And his initial success has earned him a premium lineup spot in recent games. If you want a corner infielder with pure power, Walsh and Dalbec are your guys. If you are looking for a balanced profile, look no further than Bohm.

DJ Stewart, BAL (OF, 32 percent)

Stewart is the outfield version of Dalbec, a pure power source who may be a bit of a batting average drain. Unlike Dalbec, Stewart does not have a Minor League track record of elite power numbers. But the 26-year-old is swinging a hot bat right now (seven homers in September) and will play all his remaining games at hitter-friendly parks.

Tyler O’Neill, STL (OF, 2 percent)

Like Aguilar, O’Neill is a pure volume play. The Cards have two more doubleheaders and zero remaining off days, which should give O’Neill plenty of chances to compile counting stats. The career .236 hitter won’t help with batting average, but he has plus power and sneaky speed.

J.A. Happ, NYY (SP, 40 percent)

Happ has been solid in the ratios department (3.96 ERA, 1.18 WHIP) and has excellent win potential Saturday when he faces a Red Sox team that is struggling to field a competent pitching staff.

Deivi Garcia, NYY (SP, 47 percent)

Set to start against the Red Sox on Sunday, Garcia is an even better streaming option than Happ. The rookie has been terrific in his initial four Major League starts (3.28 ERA, 0.97 WHIP) and should help with ratios and whiffs en route to earning a win.

Cole Hamels, ATL (SP, 27 percent)

The rest of this space will be dedicated to two-start pitchers for the final week. Hamels is a bit of a desperation play, but he is on a quest to prove he should be in the postseason rotation and has a pair of favorable home starts (Marlins, Red Sox).

