Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Pickups to boost your teams

We have hit the point in the season where some fantasy managers start to lose interest or give up on their teams, as many turn their attention to fantasy football drafts. But for those who continue to pay attention, this is a great time of year to maximize the value of the waiver wire. Less competition for players means more opportunities to improve your roster, and Major League teams still have more than 25 percent of their schedule left to play.

Here are some of my favorite options at the moment:

Mitch Garver (C, 35 percent rostered)

Among catchers with at least 100 plate appearances this season, Garver ranks fourth in OPS (.851). And he hasn’t had good luck on his way to that top tier, as his .247 BABIP is the lowest mark of any catcher who is in the top-6 in OPS. Simply put, Garver is really good and should be on any fantasy team that could use homers and RBIs.

Yan Gomes (C, 14 percent)

I won’t spend too much time on Gomes, whom I mentioned in this column last week. The veteran should be ranked as a top-12 catcher going forward, as he is one of the few backstops who can provide a helpful batting average while also providing respectable power.

Miguel Rojas (SS, 17 percent)

Rojas is among the most underrated fantasy players. He plays regularly and typically provides a helpful batting average. And Rojas has added a speed component to his game by swiping 11 bases across 92 games so far this year. Hitting at the top of a revamped Marlins lineup, the shortstop should help any team that needs batting average, runs, and steals.

Anthony Santander (OF, 35 percent)

Santander was an excellent value pick in March before an April ankle injury caused an extended IL stint and limited his effectiveness for a long period of time after he returned to the lineup. The 26-year-old may have finally returned to full health, as is evidenced by his four homers in his past four games. Santander has a high enough ceiling that he should be grabbed in shallow leagues while we determine if he can extend his brief hot streak.

Sam Hilliard (OF, 11 percent)

Hilliard has posted eye-popping numbers in the Minors but has yet to fully find his stride in brief Major League trials. This year could be different, as the retooling Rockies have plenty of playing time opportunities at the moment and have reached the now-or-never stage with the 27-year-old. Hilliard has already shown power this year (eight homers in 103 at-bats), and while he strikes out too often to hit for average, he could provide a few steals. My recommendation is the use him regularly at home (career 1.022 OPS) and rarely on the road (career .648 OPS).

Josiah Gray (SP, 34 percent)

One of baseball’s best prospects, Gray looked phenomenal while striking out 10 batters across five innings last time out. The youngster is likely going to have some growing pains down the stretch, as he has thus far been prone to giving up homers, but he also has the potential to deliver some dominant outings where he posts eye-popping strikeout totals. In my eyes, Gray is the perfect boom-or-bust option for fantasy teams that need to climb up the standings.

Josiah Gray could be the answer for fantasy teams that need a big boost. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Elieser Hernandez (SP, 28 percent)

Hernandez was one of my favorite preseason sleepers before injuries derailed most of his 2021 campaign. The right-hander has made just eight starts since the outset of 2020, but his results (3.27 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 11.7 K/9 rate) show that he could be a major factor in fantasy leagues down the stretch. Set to return in the coming days, Hernandez is someone who I would look to add in almost every format.

Huascar Ynoa (SP, 37 percent)

Ynoa joins Hernandez to give fantasy managers a pair of exciting starters who will soon return from long-term injuries. The 23-year-old was terrific at the start of the season, posting a 3.02 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP across 44.2 innings, and he has looked good on his rehab assignment. Even those in shallow leagues should try to stash Ynoa right now.

Austin Gomber (SP, 47 percent)

Gomber has been remarkably effective since a disastrous April 26 outing, going 8-3 with a 2.91 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP across his last 14 starts. He has shown solid strikeout skills (9.1 K/9 rate) and outstanding control (1.1 BB/9 rate) over that 14-start stretch, making him someone who I would even consider for his appearances at Coors Field. I rarely recommend adding a Rockies starter, so you know that Gomber has really blown me away.

Dylan Floro (RP, 24 percent)

I value Floro similarly to Twins closer Alex Colome, who is rostered in twice as many leagues. Neither pitcher posts a high strikeout rate, and they both pitch for teams with losing records. But like Colome, Floro has his hands on a ninth-inning role and is just good enough to keep it for the remainder of the campaign.