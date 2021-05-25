Fantasy Baseball Trade Analyzer: Time is running out to deal for Kyle Tucker

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fred Zinkie
·Yahoo Fantasy Contributor
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After preaching patience during the initial weeks of the season, I need to change my tune. In roughly one week, the MLB season will be one-third of the way to the finish line. And although the roughly 70 percent of games that remain as of today give fantasy managers plenty of time to make progress, we have entered a key phase of the season where tough decisions need to be made on each roster member. Here are some big names to acquire and a few overachievers to send packing.

Players to acquire

Kyle Tucker (OF, Houston Astros)

Tucker can make a strong case to have been the unluckiest hitter in baseball up to this point. The talented youngster has produced plenty of hard contact (42 percent) while regularly using all fields, but all he has to show for his efforts is 7th lowest BABIP (.219) of any qualified player. Hitting just .219 with a lofty .302 xBA, Tucker has already started to turn things around (1.135 OPS since May 9) and his trade window is closing fast. In my eyes, the 24-year-old is worth a large trade return.

Francisco Lindor (SS, New York Mets)

The trade value of Lindor continues to drop, as the Mets star can’t seem to shake his early season slump. He has been marginally better in May, but his improvements are barely noticeable overall and many of his fantasy managers would be happy to move on for a modest return. One of the most popular players on the Yahoo Trade Market page, Lindor has recently been dealt for the likes of Zach Eflin or Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Those deals feel like big wins for the manager who is adding Lindor.

Aaron Nola (SP, Philadelphia Phillies)

With a 3.94 ERA, Nola looks more like a rotation filler than a staff ace. But there is nothing wrong with the right-hander, who continues to have one of the best K-BB percentages in baseball. Nola has experienced below average luck with his BABIP and strand rate, despite allowing small amount of hard contact and a reasonable average exit velocity. His xERA is nearly a full run below his actual mark, which paints an accurate picture of someone who is due to better days soon.

Eduardo Rodriguez (SP, Boston Red Sox)

Some managers may be ready to drop Rodriguez, who owns a 5.06 ERA. But the southpaw has logged an excellent 20.9 percent K-BB rate, and his xERA is 3.55. One of just three qualified pitchers with an xERA that is more than a full run lower than his actual mark. Rodriguez is also supported by a team with an outstanding lineup and solid closer. For a small trade return, the 28-year-old could provide plenty of wins and respectable ratios this summer.

Players to trade away

Carlos Carrasco (SP, New York Mets)

Carrasco can’t seem to shake his hamstring injury. The right-hander was initially expected to return in May but suffered a setback and now appears to be several weeks away from helping fantasy managers. Carrasco has plenty of upside for the second half, and he still carries some name value in trade talks, but something just doesn’t seem right here. My advice is to get someone useful for Carrasco and move on.

Jesse Winker (OF, Cincinnati Reds)

I am ready to take advantage of the sky-high opinions on Winker. The outfielder is raking this year (1.096 OPS), but virtually all of his production has come against right-handers. The lefty slugger has produced just one long ball and four RBIs vs. same-sided hurlers, and it is hard for any player to maintain lofty status with such notable platoon splits. Winker has recently been traded in Yahoo leagues for the likes of Lucas Giolito, which is the kind of deal I would be looking for make right now.

Brandon Crawford (SS, San Francisco Giants)

Crawford ranks among the league leaders with 11 homers but isn’t truly an elite power hitter. He has taken full advantage of favorable matchups, producing a couple homers at Coors Field, two more at Great American Ball Park and another pair against a meager Pirates pitching staff. The 34-year-old is already past half-way to his career high of 21 long balls, and his second-best lifetime total is just 14. Shrewd Yahoo managers have recently packaged the shortstop with another mid-level talent in order to upgrade to a star player.

Casey Mize (SP, Detroit Tigers)

Overall, I’m not buying into a Mize breakout. Although I believe this touted prospect will one day be an excellent Major League starter, he has produced secondary statistics that do not support his 3.42 ERA. Striking out just 18.7 percent of batters isn’t going to get the job done, especially when Mize is also logging a 9.3 percent walk rate. The 24-year-old owns the lowest strikeout rate of any of the top-30 qualified pitchers in ERA, which strongly suggests that he won’t stay on the ERA leaderboard for long.

Latest Stories

  • Connor scores in 3OT as Jets complete sweep of Oilers

    Kyle Connor scored in triple overtime to lift the Jets to a 4-3 victory over the Oilers on Monday, ending Edmonton's playoff run.

  • Campbell shuts the door late as Maple Leafs top Canadiens to take 2-1 series lead

    Jack Campbell made 28 saves, including all 15 shots he faced in the third, as the Maple Leafs hung on to beat the Canadiens 2-1 and take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series Monday.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Nuggets even series in Game 2 as Damian Lillard's hot start comes up short

    Damian Lillard's eight first-half 3-pointers weren't enough to lead Portland to a 2-0 series lead.

  • Aaron Rodgers finally spoke about his rift with Packers management. And it’s not good.

    Rodgers spoke affectionately about working with or for virtually everyone involved with the Packers franchise — but notably left the front office out of that mix.

  • Brooks Koepka unloads on Bryson DeChambeau in moment of honesty

    A rare unguarded moment for Brooks Koepka lets his true feelings about Bryson DeChambeau through.

  • Kerfoot fills Tavares' shoes in Leafs' impressive Game 3 performance

    Both the Maple Leafs and Canadiens were forced to make changes for Game 3. It worked out brilliantly for the Maple Leafs with Alexander Kerfoot.

  • Rays win 11th in a row, score 7 in 11th to beat Blue Jays

    Francisco Mejía hit a tiebreaking, two-run single during a seven-run burst in the 11th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays won their 11th straight game, outlasting the Toronto Blue Jays 14-8 on Monday.

  • Kenny Mayne's final ESPN broadcast was legendary: 'F*** you, Aaron Rodgers'

    Mayne also talked to Marshawn Lynch about aliens, and found the perfect story to tell as he signed off for the very last time.

  • Warriors 'pretty confident' they can re-sign Stephen Curry this summer

    "Obviously we want Steph back in the worst way."

  • NBA explains why LeBron James wasn't suspended for breaking league's COVID-19 protocol

    The NBA issued a statement amid cries that James was receiving preferential treatment.

  • Tom Brady hosts offsite workout with Bucs pass catchers

    Brady hosted the drills months after knee surgery and weeks after reportedly imploring players to skip team-organized workouts.

  • NBA social justice coalition urges lawmakers to pass George Floyd police act ahead of anniversary

    President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing act by Tuesday, the anniversary of Floyd's murder.

  • Canada loses to Germany, falls to 0-3 at world championship

    Germany beat Canada 3-1 on Monday at the hockey world championship to remain undefeated through three games.

  • U.S. issues 'do not travel' to Japan advisory ahead of Tokyo Olympics amid COVID-19 spike

    The IOC maintains its plan to host the Tokyo Games amid mounting pressure from within Japan to cancel them.

  • Watch the Champions League final live this weekend with a free trial

    An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Fans' return has sports roaring back to life, from the PGA Championship to Madison Square Garden

    It was sports that told us Covid would be serious and life-altering. And perhaps it's sports that will tell us life, in many ways, is getting back to normalcy.

  • Decisions for Southgate, Kane as England prepares for Euros

    LONDON (AP) — Naming a 33-man provisional list, Gareth Southgate gave himself another week to deliberate on England's final European Championship squad. To keep the three newcomers or not? How fatigued will the 12 players competing in this week's European club finals be? And will the players returning from injury be fit enough to make the final group of 26? “I think our situation is more complicated than any other country at the moment," Southgate said Tuesday. Even the situation surrounding Harry Kane — one of the first names on the team sheet — is not so clear. The captain is preparing to link up with England amid uncertainty around his Tottenham future. Fresh from finishing as the Premier League's leading scorer, Kane has said he is mulling over his Tottenham future after another season without winning a first trophy. “He’s made some statements in the last few days, but that is out of the way now. It’s very unlikely that transfer deals will be done while we are away,” Southgate said. "Most deals will be done at the end of the tournament or in the first week before it starts. I would expect most deals in terms of our players to be done after the tournament.” Tottenham's difficult season — finishing seventh in the league and losing the League Cup final — has contributed to Eric Dier being left out of the squad after helping England reach the semifinals at the 2018 World Cup. “Unfortunately I don’t think his season has been strong enough to be in the squad," Southgate said. “That wasn’t an easy conversation.” Delighted to receive a call from the England coach was the trio being called up for the first time. Center backs Ben White of Brighton and Ben Godfrey of Everton have been given a late chance to make the tournament alongside fellow newcomer Aaron Ramsdale, the Sheffield United goalkeeper. Trent Alexander-Arnold was recalled to feature among a quartet of right backs in the provisional squad. Southgate has until June 1 to decide who makes the cut for the final 26-man squad with injury doubts over defender Harry Maguire and midfielders Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips. West Bromwich's Sam Johnstone, who has never played for England, is also in the squad as Burnley's Nick Pope missed out through injury. Jude Bellingham, the 17-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder who made his England debut in November, has a chance of making the final group. Manchester United teenager Mason Greenwood was recalled for the first time since being sent home after his debut in Iceland. While United is contesting the Europa League final against Villarreal on Wednesday, the club season doesn't end until Saturday for the Chelsea and Manchester City players in the Champions League final. The first warmup game is against Austria next Wednesday for England, which will largely play the rescheduled Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium. England opens its Group D campaign on June 13 against Croatia at Wembley before also playing Scotland and the Czech Republic at the north London stadium. There's also a potential round of 16 match at Wembley for England, while the semifinals and final will all be played there. ___ Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United) Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atlético Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Brighton) Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Harris, The Associated Press

  • Dominique Wilkins receives apology from restaurant that turned him away due to dress code policy

    Dominique Wilkins called the apology a "first step" on Twitter.

  • Canadian men aiming to qualify for fast-paced 3-on-3 basketball's Olympic debut

    Canadians Steve Sir and Kyle Landry started playing basketball together at Northern Arizona University in 2004. Since then, Sir set the career record for three-point percentage among NCAA players with at least 300 triples, eventually earning a shot with the Milwaukee Bucks in Summer League. Landry, meanwhile, carved out a lengthy international career that recently brought him back home to the Canadian Elite Basketball League. Now, the two friends will attempt to help qualify Canada for the Olympic debut of 3-on-3 basketball. "You hope through your own actions that you inspire others to take it up, to get organized, put a team together, because that's one of the great things about 3-on-3," Sir said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "You can get your friends together and say, 'Hey, let's put a team together, let's get in the tournament and let's start going after this.'" Sir, 38, and Landry, 35, are part of a Canadian squad that also includes Jordan Jensen-Whyte and Alex Johnson that will compete at an Olympic qualifying tournament beginning Wednesday in Austria. CBC Sports has full coverage via live stream. Canada won both its round-robin games at its final pre-qualifier tournament over the weekend in Croatia before falling to Belgium in the quarter-final. Canada, ranked 10th, is grouped with Latvia (fifth), the Netherlands (sixth), Croatia (25th) and Austria (28th) in the 20-team tournament. The top two teams in each of the four groups advance to the single-game quarter-finals. Both finals teams, plus the third-place winner, book their spots to Tokyo. Edmonton's Steve Sir holds the NCAA record for career 3-point shooting percentage.(Courtesy Canada Basketball) Played on half court The Canadian women's team won't get a shot at qualifying due to a quirky rule limiting each country to only one entrant. The men won out due to their higher FIBA ranking. The sport itself might look familiar — it's played on a half court with just one basket, and the first to 21, or whoever is leading after 10 minutes, wins. Baskets are counted by ones and twos instead of the standard twos and threes. The pace of play would make Steve Nash's seven-seconds-or-less Phoenix Suns teams seem slow. "What everybody was saying when they came away from it was like, 'Man, this is so fast.' You're not standing around," Sir said. "Everybody has to be involved. So you could tell the potential for this was just sky high." In that sense, 3-on-3 borrows from the likes of beach volleyball and rugby sevens, in that it's a spinoff of a well-known sport that seeks to increase pace by partially reducing the number of participants. Landry says that elevating the sport to the Olympic stage should only fuel the fire. "You're going to get casual viewers from all over the world that generally don't really follow sports that much," Landry, from Calgary, said. "But they know that the Olympics is a big deal. 'Chance to grow' "And it gives you the opportunity to watch some sports and it gives it a chance to grow." It also encapsulates the Olympic ideal of celebrating amateur sports. Leave the full-court game to the pros and bring the neighbourhood game to the international scene. Landry first started playing the truncated version in Hoop It Up, a grassroots 3-on-3 basketball tour recognized by FIBA and now owned by NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett. "It's just one of those things. You just get your buddies together and you go out and play. And I mean, that's really what we're doing here," he said. Sir, of Edmonton, said he first heard rumblings of the sport potentially being added to the Olympics as far back as 2011. He began playing 3-on-3 in 2016 when he got involved with Team Saskatoon, the gold standard of the sport in Canada led by a legend in Michael Linklater. Saskatoon's Bridge City Ballers disbanded in 2019. "Once it found the bloodstream and got in with people, everyone was just going to say, 'This is a lot of fun' and people are having fun playing like that. And this is going to continue to grow and develop," Sir said. While Sir and Landry emphasize the joy of the game, the 3-on-3 tour isn't all glamour. On the court, it's much different than your average neighbourhood game. The talent is obviously greater, and there's less improvisation as teams run organized offensive sets. When one more point is needed to win, it won't just be the guy who scored the previous basket taking the shot. "Whoever ends up open is just going to take it. I don't think anyone our team is really up for that individual glory," Landry said. Whoever ends up open is just going to take [the shot.] I don't think anyone our team is really up for that individual glory. - Kyle Landry Off the court, 3-on-3 players are not yet carded, meaning they don't receive federal funding to continue building the program. That makes the grind, including travelling throughout Europe to retain a spot on tour and eventually make the Olympics, that much more hard. Sir and Landry, both with families at home, have missed the past two Mother's Days due to national-team commitments. "There's been a lot of investment and sacrifice that have come to pursue this dream," Sir said. "And it would be a mistake to not make mention of the wives and the kids and the parents who have stood behind this and helped us with their kind words and their love and their support and their willingness to really carry some of the load at home when we're gone." If Canada is able to secure an Olympic berth in Austria, the question then becomes where the team can hold its pre-Olympic training given Canada's mandated 14-day quarantine upon return home. "I think what we hope through what is going on with us right now is that [we] will inspire other people to get involved in and take [3-on-3] up," Sir said. "And then who knows what doors will open for them?"