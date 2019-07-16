Fantasy Baseball: Three widely available pickup options

The All-Star break is behind us, and we’re into the second half of the fantasy baseball season. Finding quality players to add via the waiver wire to strengthen your squad gets tough this time of the year. Thankfully, Andy Behrens has you covered with some pickup options who are widely available in many leagues.

First up, Andy suggests Garrett Cooper, the Miami Marlins slugger who is having an excellent season. Cooper is slashing a cool .310/.380/.503 and, when he plays, he delivers. With 10 home runs, 36 runs scored and 34 RBI, he’s currently available in 75% of leagues.

Next is a Rays prospect who has done nothing but hit since being called up. Mike Brosseau, eligible at 2B/3B, already has four homers in his first 12 MLB games, and he hit third in the Rays lineup during Monday’s comeback win against the Yankees. He’s rostered in just 7% of leagues.

Continuing on the prospect front, Andy suggests buying into the potential of Andres Munoz, the best relief prospect in the minors. He routinely fires 100mph pitches, and he’s able to convert that firepower into an enticing K-rate: 150 Ks in 106 career minor league innings. If/when San Diego Padres closer Kirby Yates is dealt to another team, Munoz will be in the saves conversation. He, like Brosseau, is rostered in just 7% of leagues.