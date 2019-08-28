Fantasy Baseball: The return of Johnny Cueto

As we head into September, the contenders and pretenders of MLB will further reveal themselves. So too, are fantasy gamers trying to build upon their strengths while minimizing their weaknesses for the stretch run.

Fantasy baseball expert Dalton Del Don has you covered with some pickup options who can help in that regard.

First up, Dalton suggests stashing Gavin Lux, the prized Dodgers prospect. The kid has hit .350 in the minors and should get a callup in September when rosters expand. Lux has been destroying minor league pitching and looks like a special prospect — stash him now. He’s currently rostered in 17 percent of leagues,

Next up is our old friend, Johnny Cueto. Cueto is set to return to the majors after another rehab start, and while his minor league ERA leaves much to be desired, his 15:1 K:BB ratio is looking great. Pitching at Oracle Park — a supremely run-suppressing park — will help Cueto be a fantasy asset for those who take a chance on him. He’s available in 80% of Yahoo leagues.

Finally, we have Sam Hilliard, a deeper league option. Hilliard is getting a chance with both Raimel Tapia and David Dahl hitting the IL for Colorado. We want Coors Field hitters, and Hilliard possesses an interesting blend of power and speed. He’s just 3% rostered on Yahoo.