  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fantasy Baseball Takeaways: Case for adding Brandon Belt

Dalton Del Don
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Brandon Belt has huge double header

Belt hit two homers with seven RBI during Tuesday’s double header, raising his OPS from .731 to .844 while enjoying Coors Field more than Jake McGee did. If anyone deserves a pass for a slow start to the year it’s Belt, whose offseason featured heel surgery and contracting both COVID and mono. He just barely returned to the field before the season began. Belt is likely to remain injury prone now in his mid 30s, but he’s well worth adding in the 85% of Yahoo leagues in which he’s available.

Belt’s 172 wRC+ last season ranked fifth in baseball, and he’s on pace to finish this year with 33 homers, 97 RBI and 11 steals despite the sluggish start. Oracle Park has remained neutral so far, and it should only get more favorable for hitters as the weather warms. In fact, San Francisco has actually been a big boost for homers for left-handed batters this season, which has now been the case since the park changed its dimensions in 2020 (good news for those who added Mike Tauchman or are waiting for Mike Yastrzemski’s return). Finally freed from home confines that destroyed lefty power, Belt should have real fantasy value as long as he stays on the field.

Giancarlo Stanton is hot

Stanton had four hits and homered Tuesday and is hitting .477/.489/.818 over his last 10 games (raising his OPS 317 points over that span). As per usual, he had Tuesday’s hardest hit ball (117.4 mph) — he leads MLB in max exit velocity, average EV and Hard Hit% all by significant margins. While it’s certainly nice to see Stanton have a .271 expected batting average, I wouldn’t necessarily expect a barrage of homers forthcoming. Here are Stanton’s GB:FB ratios starting from 2015 until now: 0.77, 0.92, 1.13, 1.23, 1.33, 1.77, 1.65. And his launch angle (degrees): 15.7, 13.9, 11.1, 11.6, 7.9, 8.3, 8.8.

Now that includes a 2017 season in which he clubbed 59 homers in an extreme Miami pitcher’s park, but that’s a pretty strong trend of becoming a full-blown ground ball hitter. His current 55.9 GB% ranks top-15 in baseball (Randy Arozarena sports an MLB-high 68.3 GB%(!) 👀. This just means Stanton’s home run potential appears more capped than when he first came from Miami to New York, but it’s good news he’s hitting the ball hard and most importantly, has remained healthy. His counting stats should start really improving along with the rest of the underperforming Yankees lineup.

Shane McClanahan’s encore

Fantasy baseball’s hottest recent pickup made his much-anticipated second start Tuesday night, holding an Angels offense that entered leading MLB in wRC+ (albeit without Anthony Rendon) scoreless over four innings. The quick hook was especially discouraging given his modest pitch count (63), which hopefully isn’t a sign of things to come (although a combo of him and Luis Patino would likely continue to produce great results for Tampa Bay). McClanahan threw the five fastest pitches in baseball Tuesday night (all 100+ mph), also producing eight swings and misses on 32 sliders

McClanahan has produced the best CSW in baseball this season over his two starts and is clearly the real deal, with volume being the only question when it comes to his fantasy value over the rest of the year. He remains available in nearly 80% of Yahoo leagues.

Dinelson Lamet returns to the mound

Lamet returned from a forearm strain Tuesday and tossed two scoreless innings. Those came with four hits and zero strikeouts, however, at home against a Pirates offense entering with the third-worst wRC+. Moreover, his velocity was noticeably down (-3.0 mph on his fastball and -2.1 mph on his slider from his previous start). It was nice to see him back in action and willingly throwing his slider, but Lamet is as big of an injury risk as any player in the league moving forward. I’d be aggressively attempting to trade him if at all possible (his next start comes in Coors Field). Do I have any confidence in Lamet staying healthy over the rest of the season? No way Jose!

Follow Dalton Del Don on Twitter

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors can't close vs. Clippers despite gutsy performances

    The Toronto Raptors competed right until the end, but came up short against Kawhi Leonard's Los Angeles Clippers.

  • Sidney Crosby continues to dominate Flyers, enters wrestling match with Travis Konecny

    Sidney Crosby is once again tormenting the Philadelphia Flyers.

  • NHL continues to enable Tom Wilson's dangerous antics with another lazy ruling

    The NHL's Department of Player Safety seemed to do the most dangerous player in the game another serious favor with its latest pocket-change fine.

  • Mitch Moreland's 2-run homer leads A's past Blue Jays

    Mitch Moreland hit a two-run homer on the heels of Jed Lowrie's two-run double in the second to back Cole Irvin's pitching gem, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Tuesday.

  • Rangers denounce 'horrifying act of violence' after Tom Wilson avoids suspension

    The New York Rangers offered a scathing criticism of NHL Department of Player Safety's George Parros after Tom Wilson avoided suspension Monday.

  • Draisaitl, McDavid dominant as Oilers down beleaguered Canucks

    Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Connor McDavid registered a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers collected a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

  • Manchester City ousts PSG to reach first Champions League final

    Riyad Mahrez scored twice to complete Manchester City’s journey to a first Champions League final with a 2-0 victory eliminating Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 on aggregate on Tuesday.

  • 'We're the best worst team of all time': Fred VanVleet jokes after loss to Clippers

    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses the loss to the Clippers, the pivotal game against the Wizards and Malachi Flynn getting named Rookie of the Month.

  • India's top cricket league suspends play as COVID-19 crisis engulfs nation

    The lucrative IPL suspended play amid mounting pressure as India surpassed 20 million confirmed COVID-19 cases.

  • NBA playoff tracker: The top seed in the East slipping away from Nets, Bucks

    The Nets lost to the Bucks again as the 76ers move closer to securing the No. 1 seed in the East.

  • Milan Lucic does Flames a solid by waiving NMC ahead of expansion draft

    Calgary still has plenty of work to do after clearing one major hurdle ahead of the looming Seattle Kraken expansion draft.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Players you need to add to improve in each category

    Anthony Beauvillier has gone on a goal-scoring spree at a perfect time for fantasy owners to add him.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Make it a Mother's Day to remember with these 8 gifts for any fitness-obsessed mom

    Celebrate the woman who does it all while keeping physical health a priority.

  • Umpire Angel Hernandez makes wrong call because he was 'basically blinded by the outfield scoreboard' in KC

    Hernandez incorrectly guessed that a fly ball had been caught by Cleveland in the third inning. And his call led to a lot of confusion on the basepaths.

  • Arsenal's 25-year run in European competition on the line

    So much for Arsenal being one of the elite soccer clubs in Europe. Three weeks after being among the instigators of the controversially closed-off and ultimately ill-fated Super League, the English team is facing the ignominy of being shut out of continental competition for the first time in 25 years. A failure to overturn a 2-1 deficit against Villarreal in the Europa League semifinals on Thursday would end Arsenal’s quarter-century run of participating in either the Champions League or UEFA’s secondary club competitions. Such a degrading of status would be ironic, considering the planned Super League — devised and then aborted within a chaotic 48-hour period last month — would have positioned Arsenal as one of 12 elite teams in the European game. The significance of the match against Villarreal, likely to be played against the backdrop of more fan protests against Arsenal’s American ownership for its involvement in the Super League project, isn’t lost on Mikel Arteta. “It is a big moment,” the Arsenal manager said. “Not for me but for the club, for everything that has happened in the last two years, in the last months, and for all the instability that we have been hit with for many different reasons. “I think it will be really important, and a big step forward, if we are able to be in that final and have the opportunity to win that trophy.” It’s not just Arteta’s future that could be on the line on Thursday. Arsenal’s ability to attract players for next season, and to retain the services of its own best players, might hinge on winning the Europa League and gaining the bonus prize of qualifying for next season’s Champions League. Otherwise, it’s out of Europe, a situation Arsenal hasn’t been in since the 1995-96 season — a year that fell between the storied managerial eras of George Graham and Arsene Wenger. For Arteta, that would be unacceptable. “But it’s the reality,” he said. “It’s not what we want, obviously, but there are a lot of things that have happened in that period for many reasons. “One is the level has been raised to a standard that is unprecedented in the (Premier League) and we are not the only club that has been out of that. But obviously no one accepts that situation and we want to change it straightaway. This season, we have the opportunity to do that.” Arteta delivered the FA Cup to Arsenal in August, at the end of his first season at the club, but his position would be uncertain should his team be eliminated by Villarreal, which — adding to the weight of the occasion — is coached by Unai Emery. Emery is a Spaniard who replaced Wenger at Arsenal in May 2018, following the Frenchman’s nearly 22 years in the job. He lasted only 18 months. Arteta said the success of this season will now be determined by winning the Europa League or not. “It will be judged like this,” he said. “How good or bad job you are doing is judged by many factors by different people. Externally, it’s only when you win or lose. That is the defining moment.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80 Steve Douglas, The Associated Press

  • Only home fans allowed for final 2 rounds in Premier League

    LONDON — Only home fans will be allowed into games when the Premier League welcomes back spectators to stadiums for the final two rounds of the season. Supporters will return in a reduced capacity from May 17, subject to the British government easing lockdown restrictions as planned, and the Premier League has rearranged its schedule to ensure each of its 20 teams plays at least one game at home in front of fans. The league said away supporters would not get tickets for those matches “due to varying operational challenges” and to maximize the opportunity for home fans to attend. “This marks a key step towards full stadiums, including away fans, from the start of the 2021-22 season,” the league said in a statement. The next-to-last round of games will take place on May 18-19. The final round is on May 23. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • CBS commentator apologizes for remark about PSG's Di Maria

    MANCHESTER, England — CBS Sports commentator Jim Beglin has apologized for making “culturally insensitive remarks” about Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Angel Di Maria during the broadcast of Manchester City's 2-0 victory in the Champions League semifinals. Di Maria was sent off for kicking Fernandinho, and as the Argentina international walked off the field, Beglin said “it's that Latino temperament.” He made an on-air apology Tuesday and later expressed remorse on social media. “I apologise for my culturally insensitive remarks during the Champions League tie between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain,” he wrote on Twitter. "I wrongly used a racial stereotype. This was inappropriate and unacceptable. “Words have a strong impact,” his post continued, “and I fully understand the severity of what I said when Angel Di Maria was sent off. I will learn from this and be better moving forward. Jim.” The 57-year-old Irishman played as a defender for Liverpool and Leeds and was part of Ireland's national team in the 1980s. CBS Sports did not make an immediate comment. City beat PSG 4-1 on aggregate and advanced to its first Champions League final. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press