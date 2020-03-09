Fantasy Baseball SS Rankings: Top players, sleepers at shortstop for 2020

Other positions are deeper, but none are more important than shortstop during your fantasy baseball draft. Not only do you have as many as five legit first-round talents in the top tier, but you also have the kind of power-speed guys needed to balance out a roster. Our 2020 SS rankings are as deep as any we've put together in recent years, which should give you some relief when finalizing your draft cheat sheet.

We have Alex Bregman at the top of our rankings, but many will value the 25-SB upside of Francisco Lindor or Trevor Story more. That's fine, as both could pop as many or more homers than Bregman, but we expect the Astros star to hit for a better average and produce noticeably more RBIs. Bottom line -- you're in great shape if you start your draft with any of those three, so it comes down to how you like to build your team.

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trea Turner are also potential first-rounders, with Turner standing out because of his high-SB upside. However, it's worth noting that Adalberto Mondesi and Jonathan Villar have just as much SB potential and will be available three or four rounds later. Obviously, you're giving up batting average and likely some overall run production with those two compared to Turner, but stolen bases alone shouldn't cause you to take Turner in the first or second round if you think you can get Mondesi or Villar a little later.

But that just proves our original point -- this position is loaded with high-impact players, which is why most owners will fill it before the end of the sixth round. The fact that last year's AL batting champion, Tim Anderson, is No. 16 in our rankings, and the NL's No. 2 hitter, Ketel Marte, is No. 13, shows you just how deep and varied this position is. We've already mentioned the power-speed, high-SB, and high-average guys, but you also have 30-plus HR hitters, such as Paul DeJong (30 HRs last year), Carlos Correa (21 HRs in 75 games), and Didi Gregorius (16 HRs in 82 games) ranked outside of the top 12.

There are legit sleepers available at SS, but you really shouldn't be counting on any of them to start for you on opening day. Mauricio Dubon, Carter Kieboom, Luis Urias, and Ryan Mountcastle are the types of potential breakouts who just need playing time to put up solid all-around stats, while Nick Madrigal, Garrett Hampson, and Jon Berti could all put up big SB numbers with regular at-bats.

There isn't quite as much multi-position eligibility for the top shortstops as there is at other positions, but there's plenty throughout the middle tiers. This should allow you to grab at least one stud SS early in your draft and one or two solid backups later on. Take advantage of the varied skill sets and high level of talent at this important position.

Please note that the players below are ranked as if they're only eligible at SS. Players might be ranked higher overall if they're eligible at other positions.

We'll be updating our SS rankings throughout the spring, so check back for the latest player movement.

Fantasy Baseball SS Rankings

Rankings based on 5x5 H2H leagues with Rs, HRs, RBIs, SBs, and batting average as categories

Position eligibility based on Yahoo default settings (5 games started or 10 games played at a position)

16 Tim Anderson White Sox

* = not eligible at that position on draft day but expected to play there during the season

Ranking

Player

Team

Other eligibility

1

Alex Bregman

Astros

3B

2

Francisco Lindor

Indians

3

Trevor Story

Rockies

4

Fernando Tatis Jr.

Padres

5

Trea Turner

Nationals

6

Gleyber Torres

Yankees

2B

7

Javier Baez

Cubs

8

Adalberto Mondesi

Royals

9

Jonathan Villar

Marlins

2B, OF*

10

Xander Bogaerts

Red Sox

11

Manny Machado

Padres

3B

12

Bo Bichette

Blue Jays

13

Ketel Marte

D-backs

2B, OF

14

Carlos Correa

Astros

15

Marcus Semien

A's

16

Tim Anderson

White Sox

17

Scott Kingery

Phillies

2B, 3B, OF

18

Danny Santana

Rangers

1B, 2B, 3B, OF

19

Elvis Andrus

Rangers

20

Corey Seager

Dodgers

21

Didi Gregorius

Phillies

22

Paul DeJong

Cardinals

23

Amed Rosario

Mets

24

Jorge Polanco

Twins

25

Jean Segura

Phillies

3B*

26

Kevin Newman

Pirates

2B

27

Mauricio Dubon

Giants

2B

28

Carter Kieboom

Nationals

3B*

29

Luis Urias

Brewers

SS

30

Dansby Swanson

Braves

31

Willy Adames

Rays

32

Nick Ahmed

D-backs

33

Niko Goodrum

Tigers

1B, 2B, OF

34

Freddy Galvis

Reds

2B

35

Garrett Hampson

Rockies

2B, OF

36

Nick Madrigal

White Sox

2B

37

Jon Berti

Marlins

3B, OF

38

Ryan Mountcastle

Orioles

39

Orlando Arcia

Brewers

40

Enrique Hernandez

Dodgers

2B, OF

41

J.P. Crawford

Mariners

42

Chris Taylor

Dodgers

2B, OF

43

Leury Garcia

White Sox

2B*, OF

44

Jose Iglesias

Orioles

45

Jose Peraza

Red Sox

2B, OF

46

Brendan Rodgers

Rockies

2B

47

Andrelton Simmons

Angels

48

Brandon Crawford

Giants

49

Miguel Rojas

Marlins

50

Johan Camargo

Braves

3B, OF

51

Nico Hoerner

Cubs

2B*

