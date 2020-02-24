Fantasy Baseball SP Rankings: Top players, sleepers at starting pitcher for 2020

Our 2020 fantasy SP rankings will feature many, many updates throughout the spring. No other position gets decimated by injury quite like starting pitcher, and with some top-tier hurlers already on the shelf (Mike Clevinger, James Paxton, Shohei Ohtani, Luis Severino), opening day can't come soon enough. That doesn't mean these rankings are meaningless -- it just means drafting depth and taking chances with a few sleepers is more important at starter than any other position.

Ranking SPs is further complicated by the volatility of standard pitching stats, particularly wins. Strikeouts is a fairly reliable stat for pitchers, but even WHIP and ERA can fluctuate noticeably from year-to-year. We saw that last season with Blake Snell and Chris Sale, among others. Because of that, advanced stats like BABIP, FIP, and SIERA can give us a much better picture of how a player really performed last season -- and could perform this season.

Fantasy Baseball SP Rankings

Of course, you have to project when doing rankings, and that means giving some proven talents, such as Trevor Bauer and Corey Kluber, the benefit of the doubt and predicting breakouts for guys like Jesus Luzardo or Dinelson Lamet. You're not going to guess correctly on on everyone, but targeting at least a few bounce-backs and breakouts -- again, based largely on advanced stats -- is a good way to approach the position.

Fantasy baseball owners know you can never have enough depth at SP, so even if you don't necessarily draft an SP early (not a necessity but you usually want at least one bona fide ace), you should draft them often. The middle rounds are usually full of undervalued starters, so make sure to go into the season with options -- and be prepared to be active on the waiver wire.

Again, we'll be updating our SP rankings often throughout the spring, so check back for the latest player movement!

Rankings based on 5x5 H2H leagues with ERA, WHIP, Ks, Ws, and Saves as categories

Ranking

Player

Team

1

Max Scherzer

Nationals

2

Gerrit Cole

Yankees

3

Jacob deGrom

Mets

4

Justin Verlander

Astros

5

Walker Buehler

Dodgers

6

Jack Flaherty

Cardinals

7

Chris Sale

Red Sox

8

Blake Snell

Rays

9

Stephen Strasburg

Nationals

10

Luis Castillo

Reds

11

Lucas Giolito

White Sox

12

Luis Severino

Yankees

13

Tyler Glasnow

Rays

14

Shane Bieber

Indians

15

Mike Clevinger

Indians

16

Chris Paddack

Padres

17

Charlie Morton

Rays

18

Aaron Nola

Phillies

19

Clayton Kershaw

Dodgers

20

Patrick Corbin

Nationals

21

Frankie Montas

A's

22

Lance McCullers Jr.

Astros

23

Corey Kluber

Rangers

24

Carlos Carrasco

Indians

25

Noah Syndergaard

Mets

26

Jesus Luzardo

A's

27

Jose Berrios

Twins

28

Mike Soroka

Braves

29

Hyun-Jin Ryu

Blue Jays

30

Sonny Gray

Reds

31

Zack Greinke

Astros

32

Max Fried

Braves

33

Luke Weaver

D-backs

34

Sean Manaea

A's

35

David Price

Dodgers

36

Yu Darvish

Cubs

37

Trevor Bauer

Reds

38

Jake Odorizzi

Twins

39

Lance Lynn

Rangers

40

Brandon Woodruff

Brewers

41

Zac Gallen

D-backs

42

Dinelson Lamet

Padres

43

Zack Wheeler

Phillies

44

Marcus Stroman

Mets

45

Eduardo Rodriguez

Red Sox

46

Kenta Maeda

Twins

47

James Paxton

Yankees

48

Kyle Hendricks

Cubs

49

Robbie Ray

D-backs

50

Shoehei Ohtani

Angels

51

Madison Bumgarner

D-backs

52

Joey Lucchesi

Padres

53

Jose Quintana

Cubs

54

Adrian Houser

Brewers

55

Tyler Mahle

Reds

56

Matt Boyd

Tigers

57

German Marquez

Rockies

58

Carlos Martinez

Cardinals

59

Jon Gray

Rockies

60

Joe Musgrove

Pirates

61

Mike Minor

Rangers

62

Andrew Heaney

Angels

63

Anthony DeSclafani

Reds

64

Caleb Smith

Marlins

65

Julio Urias

Dodgers

66

Brendan McKay

Rays

67

Griffin Canning

Angels

68

Justus Sheffield

Mariners

69

A.J. Puk

A's

70

Aaron Civale

Indians

71

Masahiro Tanaka

Yankees

72

Spencer Turnbull

Tigers

73

Cole Hamels

Braves

74

Gio Gonzalez

White Sox

75

Dallas Keuchel

White Sox

76

Josh Lindblom

Brewers

77

Jon Lester

Cubs

78

Mitch Keller

Pirates

79

Chris Archer

Pirates

80

Jordan Yamamoto

Marlins

81

Zach Plesac

Indians

82

Ryan Yarbrough

Rays

83

Miles Mikolas

Cardinals

84

Kevin Gausman

Giants

85

Julio Teheran

Angels

86

Michael Kopech

White Sox

87

Pablo Lopez

Marlins

88

Ross Stripling

Dodgers

89

Yonny Chirinos

Rays

90

Steven Matz

Mets

91

Dylan Cease

White Sox

92

Jose Urquidy

Astros

93

Forrest Whitley

Astros

94

Homer Bailey

Twins

95

Marco Gonzales

Mariners

96

Brad Peacock

Astros

97

Dylan Bundy

Angels

98

John Means

Orioles

99

Rick Porcello

Mets

100

Jeff Samardzija

Giants

101

Kyle Gibson

Rangers

102

Johnny Cueto

Giants

103

Jake Arrieta

Phillies

104

Garrett Richards

Padres

105

Michael Pineda

Twins

