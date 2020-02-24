Fantasy Baseball SP Rankings: Top players, sleepers at starting pitcher for 2020
Our 2020 fantasy SP rankings will feature many, many updates throughout the spring. No other position gets decimated by injury quite like starting pitcher, and with some top-tier hurlers already on the shelf (Mike Clevinger, James Paxton, Shohei Ohtani, Luis Severino), opening day can't come soon enough. That doesn't mean these rankings are meaningless -- it just means drafting depth and taking chances with a few sleepers is more important at starter than any other position.
Ranking SPs is further complicated by the volatility of standard pitching stats, particularly wins. Strikeouts is a fairly reliable stat for pitchers, but even WHIP and ERA can fluctuate noticeably from year-to-year. We saw that last season with Blake Snell and Chris Sale, among others. Because of that, advanced stats like BABIP, FIP, and SIERA can give us a much better picture of how a player really performed last season -- and could perform this season.
Of course, you have to project when doing rankings, and that means giving some proven talents, such as Trevor Bauer and Corey Kluber, the benefit of the doubt and predicting breakouts for guys like Jesus Luzardo or Dinelson Lamet. You're not going to guess correctly on on everyone, but targeting at least a few bounce-backs and breakouts -- again, based largely on advanced stats -- is a good way to approach the position.
Fantasy baseball owners know you can never have enough depth at SP, so even if you don't necessarily draft an SP early (not a necessity but you usually want at least one bona fide ace), you should draft them often. The middle rounds are usually full of undervalued starters, so make sure to go into the season with options -- and be prepared to be active on the waiver wire.
Again, we'll be updating our SP rankings often throughout the spring, so check back for the latest player movement!
Fantasy Baseball SP Rankings
Rankings based on 5x5 H2H leagues with ERA, WHIP, Ks, Ws, and Saves as categories
Ranking
Player
Team
1
Max Scherzer
Nationals
2
Gerrit Cole
Yankees
3
Jacob deGrom
Mets
4
Justin Verlander
Astros
5
Walker Buehler
Dodgers
6
Jack Flaherty
Cardinals
7
Chris Sale
Red Sox
8
Blake Snell
Rays
9
Stephen Strasburg
Nationals
10
Luis Castillo
Reds
11
Lucas Giolito
White Sox
12
Luis Severino
Yankees
13
Tyler Glasnow
Rays
14
Shane Bieber
Indians
15
Mike Clevinger
Indians
16
Chris Paddack
Padres
17
Charlie Morton
Rays
18
Aaron Nola
Phillies
19
Clayton Kershaw
Dodgers
20
Patrick Corbin
Nationals
21
Frankie Montas
A's
22
Lance McCullers Jr.
Astros
23
Corey Kluber
Rangers
24
Carlos Carrasco
Indians
25
Noah Syndergaard
Mets
26
Jesus Luzardo
A's
27
Jose Berrios
Twins
28
Mike Soroka
Braves
29
Hyun-Jin Ryu
Blue Jays
30
Sonny Gray
Reds
31
Zack Greinke
Astros
32
Max Fried
Braves
33
Luke Weaver
D-backs
34
Sean Manaea
A's
35
David Price
Dodgers
36
Yu Darvish
Cubs
37
Trevor Bauer
Reds
38
Jake Odorizzi
Twins
39
Lance Lynn
Rangers
40
Brandon Woodruff
Brewers
41
Zac Gallen
D-backs
42
Dinelson Lamet
Padres
43
Zack Wheeler
Phillies
44
Marcus Stroman
Mets
45
Eduardo Rodriguez
Red Sox
46
Kenta Maeda
Twins
47
James Paxton
Yankees
48
Kyle Hendricks
Cubs
49
Robbie Ray
D-backs
50
Shoehei Ohtani
Angels
51
Madison Bumgarner
D-backs
52
Joey Lucchesi
Padres
53
Jose Quintana
Cubs
54
Adrian Houser
Brewers
55
Tyler Mahle
Reds
56
Matt Boyd
Tigers
57
German Marquez
Rockies
58
Carlos Martinez
Cardinals
59
Jon Gray
Rockies
60
Joe Musgrove
Pirates
61
Mike Minor
Rangers
62
Andrew Heaney
Angels
63
Anthony DeSclafani
Reds
64
Caleb Smith
Marlins
65
Julio Urias
Dodgers
66
Brendan McKay
Rays
67
Griffin Canning
Angels
68
Justus Sheffield
Mariners
69
A.J. Puk
A's
70
Aaron Civale
Indians
71
Masahiro Tanaka
Yankees
72
Spencer Turnbull
Tigers
73
Cole Hamels
Braves
74
Gio Gonzalez
White Sox
75
Dallas Keuchel
White Sox
76
Josh Lindblom
Brewers
77
Jon Lester
Cubs
78
Mitch Keller
Pirates
79
Chris Archer
Pirates
80
Jordan Yamamoto
Marlins
81
Zach Plesac
Indians
82
Ryan Yarbrough
Rays
83
Miles Mikolas
Cardinals
84
Kevin Gausman
Giants
85
Julio Teheran
Angels
86
Michael Kopech
White Sox
87
Pablo Lopez
Marlins
88
Ross Stripling
Dodgers
89
Yonny Chirinos
Rays
90
Steven Matz
Mets
91
Dylan Cease
White Sox
92
Jose Urquidy
Astros
93
Forrest Whitley
Astros
94
Homer Bailey
Twins
95
Marco Gonzales
Mariners
96
Brad Peacock
Astros
97
Dylan Bundy
Angels
98
John Means
Orioles
99
Rick Porcello
Mets
100
Jeff Samardzija
Giants
101
Kyle Gibson
Rangers
102
Johnny Cueto
Giants
103
Jake Arrieta
Phillies
104
Garrett Richards
Padres
105
Michael Pineda
Twins