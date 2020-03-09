Fantasy Baseball OF Rankings: Top players, sleepers at outfield for 2020

Few preseason fantasy baseball tasks are more difficult than putting together OF rankings. Starting pitcher and closer rankings are also tough, but at least we know they're an exercise in futility even as we're compiling them. Outfield is different because it feels like a code we can crack (even though we can't). There are so many players, from all-around studs to one-category sleepers, spread throughout the various tiers, that outfield is really a position that needs its own cheat sheet heading into 2020 drafts.

Once you get past the top 20 or so OFs, how you're building your specific team is really more important than how the players are ranked below. We might think Kyle Schwarber's overall impact will be slightly higher than Ramon Laureano's, but if you need some steals and a higher average, Laureano probably makes more sense for you.

You're going to be making a lot of decisions like that with your outfielders. The big power-speed guys will go within the first five or six picks of the draft -- and then there are a host of big-time sluggers who will go throughout the next couple rounds -- but as soon as guys like Starling Marte and Austin Meadows are nearing the top of your queue, you know you have some decisions to make in regards to balancing out your roster.

Like the corner infield spots, you'll always be able to find 30-HR upside with outfield, even deep into your draft. Finding the guy who hits 37 HRs instead of 25 is what often separates the top tier from the middling teams, and unfortunately, it's not easy to do. Luck is certainly involved to some degree, but finding guys with clear(ish) paths to playing time and decent peripheral stats goes a long way. It's also worth taking some chances at this position with your final starter/bench spots because there will always be worthwhile pickups available throughout the year.

As always, the players listed below are ranked as if they're only eligible at OF. Players eligible at multiple positions may be ranked higher in our overall rankings.

We'll be updating our OF rankings throughout the spring, so check back for the latest player movement.

Fantasy Baseball OF Rankings

Rankings based on 5x5 H2H leagues with Rs, HRs, RBIs, SBs, and batting average as categories

Position eligibility based on Yahoo default settings (5 games started or 10 games played at a position)

* = not eligible at that position on draft day but expected to play there during the season

14 Eloy Jimenez White Sox

Ranking

Player

Team

Other eligibility

1

Ronald Acuna Jr.

Braves

2

Christian Yelich

Brewers

3

Mike Trout

Angels

4

Mookie Betts

Dodgers

5

Cody Bellinger

Dodgers

1B

6

Juan Soto

Nationals

7

J.D. Martinez

Red Sox

8

George Springer

Astros

9

Yordan Alvarez

Astros

10

Bryce Harper

Phillies

11

Aaron Judge

Yankees

12

Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees

13

Starling Marte

D-backs

14

Eloy Jimenez

White Sox

15

Charlie Blackmon

Rockies

16

Austin Meadows

Rays

17

Kris Bryant

Cubs

3B

18

Nicholas Castellanos

Reds

19

Jorge Soler

Royals

20

Jonathan Villar*

Marlins

2B, SS

21

Ketel Marte

D-backs

2B, SS

22

Franmil Reyes

Indians

23

Kyle Schwarber

Cubs

24

Joey Gallo

Rangers

25

Whit Merrifield

Royals

2B

26

Oscar Mercado

Indians

27

Victor Robles

Nationals

28

Andrew Benintendi

Red Sox

29

Ramon Laureano

A's

30

Luis Robert

White Sox

31

Tommy Pham

Padres

32

Marcell Ozuna

Braves

33

Trey Mancini

Orioles

1B

34

Michael Conforto

Mets

35

Willie Calhoun

Rangers

36

Justin Upton

Angels

37

Kyle Tucker

Astros

38

Eddie Rosario

Twins

39

Michael Brantley

Astros

40

Byron Buxton

Twins

41

Mallex Smith

Mariners

42

Cavan Biggio

Blue Jays

2B

43

Scott Kingery

Phillies

2B, 3B, SS

44

Danny Santana

Rangers

1B, 2B, 3B, SS

45

Max Kepler

Twins

46

Aristides Aquino

Reds

47

Andrew McCutchen

Phillies

48

David Dahl

Rockies

49

Avisail Garcia

Brewers

50

Jeff McNeil

Mets

2B, 3B

51

Tommy Edman

Cardinals

2B, 3B

52

Nick Senzel

Reds

53

Bryan Reynolds

Pirates

54

Brandon Lowe

Rays

1B, 2B

55

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Blue Jays

2B

56

Wil Myers

Padres

1B

57

Ian Happ

Cubs

2B, 3B

58

Lorenzo Cain

Brewers

59

Adam Eaton

Nationals

60

Brian Anderson

Marlins

3B

61

Randal Grichuk

Blue Jays

62

Hunter Renfroe

Rays

63

Kole Calhoun

D-backs

64

J.D. Davis

Mets

3B

65

Joc Pederson

Dodgers

1B

66

Jarrod Dyson

Pirates

67

Alex Verdugo

Red Sox

68

Gregory Polanco

Pirates

69

Shin-soo Choo

Rangers

70

David Peralta

D-backs

71

Mark Canha

A's

1B

72

Ryan Braun

Brewers

1B*

73

Hunter Dozier

Royals

1B, 3B

74

Brett Gardner

Yankees

75

Trent Grisham

Padres

76

Harrison Bader

Cardinals

77

Jurickson Profar

Padres

2B

78

Jackie Bradley Jr.

Red Sox

79

A.J. Pollock

Dodgers

80

Austin Hays

Orioles

81

Teoscar Hernandez

Blue Jays

82

Kevin Kiermaier

Rays

83

Domingo Santana

Indians

84

Nomar Mazara

White Sox

85

Jo Adell

Angels

86

Eric Thames

Nationals

1B

87

Yoshi Tsutsugo

Rays

3B

88

Austin Riley

Braves

3B*

89

Tyler O'Neill

Cardinals

90

Mike Yastrzemski

Giants

91

Anthony Santander

Orioles

92

Brandon Nimmo

Mets

93

Stephen Piscotty

A's

94

Corey Dickerson

Marlins

95

Jake Fraley

Mariners

96

Jake Bauers

Indians

1B

97

Kevin Pillar

Red Sox

98

Jordan Luplow

Indians

99

Ender Inciarte

Braves

100

Dominic Smith

Mets

1B

101

Garrett Cooper

Marlins

1B

102

Jesse Winker

Reds

103

Jose Martinez

Rays

