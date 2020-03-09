Fantasy Baseball OF Rankings: Top players, sleepers at outfield for 2020
Few preseason fantasy baseball tasks are more difficult than putting together OF rankings. Starting pitcher and closer rankings are also tough, but at least we know they're an exercise in futility even as we're compiling them. Outfield is different because it feels like a code we can crack (even though we can't). There are so many players, from all-around studs to one-category sleepers, spread throughout the various tiers, that outfield is really a position that needs its own cheat sheet heading into 2020 drafts.
Once you get past the top 20 or so OFs, how you're building your specific team is really more important than how the players are ranked below. We might think Kyle Schwarber's overall impact will be slightly higher than Ramon Laureano's, but if you need some steals and a higher average, Laureano probably makes more sense for you.
2020 Fantasy Baseball Rankings:
Catcher | First | Second | Third | Short | Starter | Reliever | Top 300
You're going to be making a lot of decisions like that with your outfielders. The big power-speed guys will go within the first five or six picks of the draft -- and then there are a host of big-time sluggers who will go throughout the next couple rounds -- but as soon as guys like Starling Marte and Austin Meadows are nearing the top of your queue, you know you have some decisions to make in regards to balancing out your roster.
2020 Fantasy Baseball Tiers, Draft Strategy:
Catcher | First | Second | Third | Short | Outfield | Starter | Reliever
Like the corner infield spots, you'll always be able to find 30-HR upside with outfield, even deep into your draft. Finding the guy who hits 37 HRs instead of 25 is what often separates the top tier from the middling teams, and unfortunately, it's not easy to do. Luck is certainly involved to some degree, but finding guys with clear(ish) paths to playing time and decent peripheral stats goes a long way. It's also worth taking some chances at this position with your final starter/bench spots because there will always be worthwhile pickups available throughout the year.
Fantasy Baseball Draft Strategies: Auction | Keeper/Dynasty | Points
As always, the players listed below are ranked as if they're only eligible at OF. Players eligible at multiple positions may be ranked higher in our overall rankings.
2020 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers:
Catcher | First | Second | Third | Short | Outfielder | Starter | Each team
We'll be updating our OF rankings throughout the spring, so check back for the latest player movement.
DOMINATE YOUR DRAFT: Ultimate 2020 Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Fantasy Baseball OF Rankings
Rankings based on 5x5 H2H leagues with Rs, HRs, RBIs, SBs, and batting average as categories
Position eligibility based on Yahoo default settings (5 games started or 10 games played at a position)
* = not eligible at that position on draft day but expected to play there during the season
14 Eloy Jimenez White Sox
More 2020 Fantasy Baseball: Auction Values | Mock Draft Simulator
Ranking
Player
Team
Other eligibility
1
Ronald Acuna Jr.
Braves
2
Christian Yelich
Brewers
3
Mike Trout
Angels
4
Mookie Betts
Dodgers
5
Cody Bellinger
Dodgers
1B
6
Juan Soto
Nationals
7
J.D. Martinez
Red Sox
8
George Springer
Astros
9
Yordan Alvarez
Astros
10
Bryce Harper
Phillies
11
Aaron Judge
Yankees
12
Giancarlo Stanton
Yankees
13
Starling Marte
D-backs
14
Eloy Jimenez
White Sox
15
Charlie Blackmon
Rockies
16
Austin Meadows
Rays
17
Kris Bryant
Cubs
3B
18
Nicholas Castellanos
Reds
19
Jorge Soler
Royals
20
Jonathan Villar*
Marlins
2B, SS
21
Ketel Marte
D-backs
2B, SS
22
Franmil Reyes
Indians
23
Kyle Schwarber
Cubs
24
Joey Gallo
Rangers
25
Whit Merrifield
Royals
2B
26
Oscar Mercado
Indians
27
Victor Robles
Nationals
28
Andrew Benintendi
Red Sox
29
Ramon Laureano
A's
30
Luis Robert
White Sox
31
Tommy Pham
Padres
32
Marcell Ozuna
Braves
33
Trey Mancini
Orioles
1B
34
Michael Conforto
Mets
35
Willie Calhoun
Rangers
36
Justin Upton
Angels
37
Kyle Tucker
Astros
38
Eddie Rosario
Twins
39
Michael Brantley
Astros
40
Byron Buxton
Twins
41
Mallex Smith
Mariners
42
Cavan Biggio
Blue Jays
2B
43
Scott Kingery
Phillies
2B, 3B, SS
44
Danny Santana
Rangers
1B, 2B, 3B, SS
45
Max Kepler
Twins
46
Aristides Aquino
Reds
47
Andrew McCutchen
Phillies
48
David Dahl
Rockies
49
Avisail Garcia
Brewers
50
Jeff McNeil
Mets
2B, 3B
51
Tommy Edman
Cardinals
2B, 3B
52
Nick Senzel
Reds
53
Bryan Reynolds
Pirates
54
Brandon Lowe
Rays
1B, 2B
55
Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Blue Jays
2B
56
Wil Myers
Padres
1B
57
Ian Happ
Cubs
2B, 3B
58
Lorenzo Cain
Brewers
59
Adam Eaton
Nationals
60
Brian Anderson
Marlins
3B
61
Randal Grichuk
Blue Jays
62
Hunter Renfroe
Rays
63
Kole Calhoun
D-backs
64
J.D. Davis
Mets
3B
65
Joc Pederson
Dodgers
1B
66
Jarrod Dyson
Pirates
67
Alex Verdugo
Red Sox
68
Gregory Polanco
Pirates
69
Shin-soo Choo
Rangers
70
David Peralta
D-backs
71
Mark Canha
A's
1B
72
Ryan Braun
Brewers
1B*
73
Hunter Dozier
Royals
1B, 3B
74
Brett Gardner
Yankees
75
Trent Grisham
Padres
76
Harrison Bader
Cardinals
77
Jurickson Profar
Padres
2B
78
Jackie Bradley Jr.
Red Sox
79
A.J. Pollock
Dodgers
80
Austin Hays
Orioles
81
Teoscar Hernandez
Blue Jays
82
Kevin Kiermaier
Rays
83
Domingo Santana
Indians
84
Nomar Mazara
White Sox
85
Jo Adell
Angels
86
Eric Thames
Nationals
1B
87
Yoshi Tsutsugo
Rays
3B
88
Austin Riley
Braves
3B*
89
Tyler O'Neill
Cardinals
90
Mike Yastrzemski
Giants
91
Anthony Santander
Orioles
92
Brandon Nimmo
Mets
93
Stephen Piscotty
A's
94
Corey Dickerson
Marlins
95
Jake Fraley
Mariners
96
Jake Bauers
Indians
1B
97
Kevin Pillar
Red Sox
98
Jordan Luplow
Indians
99
Ender Inciarte
Braves
100
Dominic Smith
Mets
1B
101
Garrett Cooper
Marlins
1B
102
Jesse Winker
Reds
103
Jose Martinez
Rays