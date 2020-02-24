Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 300 cheat sheet for 2020
It's officially draft season for 2020 fantasy baseball leagues, and no cheat sheet is complete without a set of overall top 300 rankings. From the top-tier stars to the late-round sleepers -- and everything in between -- we have you covered.
The debates start at the top, where you can make strong cases for several different players to be No. 1. Christian Yelich and Ronald Acuna Jr. both have 40-40 potential, but given Acuna's age, he seems more likely to continue going all out for SBs. Yelich could top him in every other category, though, so there's no shame if he's your preferred option. Mike Trout is Mike Trout, Mookie Betts should continue to be a monster even away from The Monster, and the next dozen or so players all have top-five upside, too.
2020 Fantasy Baseball Rankings:
Catcher | First | Second | Third | Short | Outfield | Starter | Reliever
The important thing to remember with a fantasy baseball big board is that after the first 30-40 players, position/category needs can greatly change the value of players relative to your team. We always caution that our top 300 shouldn't be viewed as a glorified mock draft, but rather a rough guide for the overall value of players in a vacuum.
Compared to other sites, we're generally a little lower on SPs. Not only is pitcher a volatile position because of frequent serious injuries, but you also have to factor in the unpredictability of wins/saves and the variance of ERA and WHIP. There's nothing wrong with valuing pitchers more highly, especially if you think you have a good system for evaluating them, but generally speaking, hitters are more reliable.
We'll be updating these rankings frequently throughout the spring, so check back for the latest player movement.
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 300 cheat sheet
Rankings based on 5x5 H2H leagues with ERA, WHIP, Ks, Ws, and Saves as pitching categories and Rs, HRs, RBIs, SBs, and batting average as hitting categories.
Position eligibility based on Yahoo's default settings (10 games played or 5 games started)
8 Trevor Story Rockies SS
* = player not eligible at a position on draft day but expected to play there during the season
Ranking
Player
Team
Position(s)
1
Ronald Acuna Jr.
Braves
OF
2
Christian Yelich
Brewers
OF
3
Mike Trout
Angels
OF
4
Mookie Betts
Dodgers
OF
5
Cody Bellinger
Dodgers
1B, OF
6
Alex Bregman
Astros
3B, SS
7
Francisco Lindor
Indians
SS
8
Trevor Story
Rockies
SS
9
Juan Soto
Nationals
OF
10
Nolan Arenado
Rockies
3B
11
J.D. Martinez
Red Sox
OF
12
Fernando Tatis Jr.
Padres
SS
13
Trea Turner
Nationals
SS
14
Max Scherzer
Nationals
SP
15
Gerrit Cole
Yankees
SP
16
Anthony Rendon
Angels
3B
17
Jose Ramirez
Indians
3B
18
Jacob deGrom
Mets
SP
19
Freddie Freeman
Braves
1B
20
Justin Verlander
Astros
SP
21
Jose Altuve
Astros
2B
22
Javier Baez
Cubs
SS
23
Gleyber Torres
Yankees
2B, SS
24
George Springer
Astros
OF
25
Walker Buehler
Dodgers
SP
26
Paul Goldschmidt
Cardinals
1B
27
Pete Alonso
Mets
1B
28
Aaron Judge
Yankees
OF
29
Yordan Alvarez
Astros
OF
30
Rafael Devers
Red Sox
3B
31
Bryce Harper
Phillies
OF
32
Giancarlo Stanton
Yankees
OF
33
Starling Marte
D-backs
OF
34
Jack Flaherty
Cardinals
SP
35
Chris Sale
Red Sox
SP
36
Adalberto Mondesi
Royals
SS
37
Jonathan Villar
Marlins
2B, SS, OF*
38
Ketel Marte
D-backs
2B, SS, OF
39
Xander Bogaerts
Red Sox
SS
40
Blake Snell
Rays
SP
41
Manny Machado
Padres
3B, SS
42
Eloy Jimenez
White Sox
OF
43
Stephen Strasburg
Nationals
SP
44
Charlie Blackmon
Rockies
OF
45
Austin Meadows
Rays
OF
46
Kris Bryant
Cubs
3B, OF
47
Eugenio Suarez
Reds
3B
48
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Blue Jays
3B
49
Yoan Moncada
White Sox
3B
50
Luis Castillo
Reds
SP
51
Lucas Giolito
White Sox
SP
52
DJ LeMahieu
Yankees
1B, 2B, 3B
53
Keston Hiura
Brewers
2B
54
Ozzie Albies
Braves
2B
55
Luis Severino
Yankees
SP
56
Tyler Glasnow
Rays
SP
57
Nicholas Castellanos
Reds
OF
58
Josh Donaldson
Twins
3B
59
Jorge Soler
Royals
OF
60
Whit Merrifield
Royals
2B, OF
61
Shane Bieber
Indians
SP
62
Mike Clevinger
Indians
SP
63
Matt Olson
A's
1B
64
Franmil Reyes
Indians
OF
65
Charlie Morton
Rays
SP
66
Jose Abreu
White Sox
1B
67
Josh Bell
Pirates
1B
68
Chris Paddack
Padres
SP
69
Kyle Schwarber
Cubs
OF
70
Anthony Rizzo
Cubs
1B
71
Aaron Nola
Phillies
SP
72
Bo Bichette
Blue Jays
SS
73
Clayton Kershaw
Dodgers
SP
74
Joey Gallo
Rangers
OF
75
Nelson Cruz
Twins
UTIL
76
Khris Davis
A's
UTIL
77
Kirby Yates
Padres
RP
78
Josh Hader
Brewers
RP
79
Patrick Corbin
Nationals
SP
80
J.T. Realmuto
Phillies
C
81
Gary Sanchez
Yankees
C
82
Carlos Correa
Astros
SS
83
Frankie Montas
A's
SP
84
Roberto Osuna
Astros
RP
85
Max Muncy
Dodgers
1B, 2B, 3B
86
Mike Moustakas
Reds
2B, 3B
87
Eduardo Escobar
D-backs
2B, 3B
88
Brad Hand
Indians
RP
89
Aroldis Chapman
Yankees
RP
90
Matt Chapman
A's
3B
91
Lance McCullers Jr.
Astros
SP
92
Corey Kluber
Rangers
SP
93
Carlos Carrasco
Indians
SP
94
Trey Mancini
Orioles
1B, OF
95
Noah Syndergaard
Mets
SP
96
Oscar Mercado
Indians
OF
97
Victor Robles
Nationals
OF
98
Liam Hendricks
A's
RP
99
Jesus Luzardo
A's
SP
100
Jose Berrios
Twins
SP
101
Yuli Gurriel
Astros
1B, 3B
102
Yasmani Grandal
White Sox
C, 1B
103
Willson Contreras
Cubs
C
104
Andrew Benintendi
Red Sox
OF
105
Ramon Laureano
A's
OF
106
Luis Robert
White Sox
OF
107
Tommy Pham
Padres
OF
108
Rhys Hoskins
Phillies
1B
109
Carlos Santana
Indians
1B
110
Miguel Sano
Twins
1B, 3B
111
Taylor Rogers
Twins
RP
112
Ken Giles
Blue Jays
RP
113
Kenley Jansen
Dodgers
RP
114
Mike Soroka
Braves
SP
115
Marcell Ozuna
Braves
OF
116
Edwin Encarnacion
White Sox
1B
117
Hyun-Jin Ryu
Blue Jays
SP
118
Marcus Semien
A's
SS
119
Tim Anderson
White Sox
SS
120
Sonny Gray
Reds
SP
121
Zack Greinke
Astros
SP
122
Raisel Iglesias
Reds
RP
123
Michael Conforto
Mets
OF
124
Willie Calhoun
Rangers
OF
125
Justin Upton
Angels
OF
126
Gavin Lux
Dodgers
2B
127
Cavan Biggio
Blue Jays
2B, OF
128
Edwin Diaz
Mets
RP
129
Max Fried
Braves
SP
130
Justin Turner
Dodgers
3B
131
Hansel Robles
Angels
RP
132
Luke Weaver
D-backs
SP
133
Sean Manaea
A's
SP
134
Craig Kimbrel
Cubs
RP
135
Kyle Tucker
Astros
OF
136
Eddie Rosario
Twins
OF
137
Michael Brantley
Astros
OF
138
David Price
Dodgers
SP
139
Yu Darvish
Cubs
SP
140
Byron Buxton
Twins
OF
141
Mallex Smith
Mariners
OF
142
Salvador Perez
Royals
C
143
Mitch Garver
Twins
C
144
Trevor Bauer
Reds
SP
145
Giovanny Gallegos
Cardinals
RP
146
Nick Anderson
Rays
RP
147
Brandon Workman
Red Sox
RP
148
Max Kepler
Twins
OF
149
Scott Kingery
Phillies
2B, 3B, SS, OF
150
Danny Santana
Rangers
1B, 2B, 3B, SS, OF
151
Jake Odorizzi
Twins
SP
152
Aristides Aquino
Reds
OF
153
Christian Walker
D-backs
1B
154
Lance Lynn
Rangers
SP
155
Will Smith
Dodgers
C
156
Miguel Andujar
Yankees
UTIL
157
Andrew McCutchen
Phillies
OF
158
David Dahl
Rockies
OF
159
Jeff McNeil
Mets
2B, 3B, OF
160
Brandon Woodruff
Brewers
SP
161
Zac Gallen
D-backs
SP
162
Alex Colome
White Sox
RP
163
Archie Bradley
D-backs
RP
164
Sean Doolittle
Nationals
RP
165
Keone Kela
Pirates
RP
166
Dinelson Lamet
Padres
SP
167
Tommy Edman
Cardinals
2B, 3B, OF
168
Wil Myers
Padres
1B, OF
169
Elvis Andrus
Rangers
SS
170
Zack Wheeler
Phillies
SP
171
Ryan McMahon
Rockies
1B, 2B, 3B
172
Brandon Lowe
Rays
1B, 2B, OF
173
Corey Seager
Dodgers
SS
174
Jose LeClerc
Rangers
RP
175
Marcus Stroman
Mets
SP
176
Eduardo Rodriguez
Red Sox
SP
177
Hector Neris
Phillies
RP
178
Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Blue Jays
2B ,OF
179
Kenta Maeda
Twins
SP
180
Renato Nunez
Orioles
1B, 3B
181
Didi Gregorius
Phillies
SS
182
Paul DeJong
Cardinals
SS
183
Ian Kennedy
Royals
RP
184
Luke Voit
Yankees
1B
185
James Paxton
Yankees
SP
186
Rougned Odor
Rangers
2B
187
Ian Happ
Cubs
2B, 3B, OF
188
Dee Gordon
Mariners
2B
189
Kyle Hendricks
Cubs
SP
190
Robbie Ray
D-backs
SP
191
Avisail Garcia
Brewers
OF
192
Nick Senzel
Reds
OF
193
Bryan Reynolds
Pirates
OF
194
Shoehei Ohtani
Angels
SP
195
Madison Bumgarner
D-backs
SP
196
Mark Melancon
Braves
RP
197
Joey Lucchesi
Padres
SP
198
Jose Quintana
Cubs
SP
199
Eric Hosmer
Padres
1B
200
Amed Rosario
Mets
SS
201
Lorenzo Cain
Brewers
OF
202
Adam Eaton
Nationals
OF
203
Jorge Polanco
Twins
SS
204
Jean Segura
Phillies
3B*, SS
205
Adrian Houser
Brewers
SP
206
Michael Chavis
Red Sox
1B, 2B
207
Joc Pederson
Dodgers
1B, OF
208
Mark Canha
A's
1B, OF
209
Brandon Kintzler
Marlins
RP
210
Tyler Mahle
Reds
SP
211
Matt Boyd
Tigers
SP
212
Brian Anderson
Marlins
3B, OF
213
German Marquez
Rockies
SP
214
Carlos Martinez
Cardinals
SP
215
Randal Grichuck
Blue Jays
OF
216
Hunter Renfroe
Rays
OF
217
Kole Calhoun
D-backs
OF
218
J.D. Davis
Mets
3B, OF
219
Nick Solak
Rangers
2B, 3B
220
Joe Jimenez
Tigers
RP
221
Gio Urshela
Yankees
3B
222
Daniel Murphy
Rockies
1B
223
Ryan Braun
Brewers
1B*, OF
224
Jon Gray
Rockies
SP
225
Hunter Dozier
Royals
1B, 3B, OF
226
Shohei Ohtani
Angels
UTIL
227
Kyle Seager
Mariners
3B
228
Joe Musgrove
Pirates
SP
229
Wade Davis
Rockies
RP
230
Jorge Alfaro
Marlins
C
231
Mike Minor
Rangers
SP
232
Andrew Heaney
Angels
SP
233
Kolten Wong
Cardinals
2B
234
Anthony DeSclafani
Reds
SP
235
Yandy Diaz
Rays
1B, 3B
236
C.J. Cron
Tigers
1B
237
Omar Narvaez
Brewers
C
238
Wilson Ramos
Mets
C
239
Christian Vazquez
Red Sox
C
240
Caleb Smith
Marlins
SP
241
Julio Urias
Dodgers
SP
242
Brendan McKay
Rays
SP
243
Howie Kendrick
Nationals
1B, 2B, 3B
244
Carson Kelly
D-backs
C
245
Mychal Givens
Orioles
RP
246
Jarrod Dyson
Pirates
OF
247
Alex Verdugo
Red Sox
OF
248
Gregory Polanco
Pirates
OF
249
Shin-soo Choo
Rangers
OF
250
David Peralta
D-backs
OF
251
Matt Magill
Mariners
RP
252
Tony Watson
Giants
RP
253
Kevin Newman
Pirates
2B, SS
254
Mauricio Dubon
Giants
2B, SS
255
Carter Kieboom
Nationals
3B*, SS
256
Brett Gardner
Yankees
OF
257
Griffin Canning
Angels
SP
258
Justus Sheffield
Mariners
SP
259
Trent Grisham
Padres
OF
260
Harrison Bader
Cardinals
OF
261
Teoscar Hernandez
Blue Jays
OF
262
Jesus Aguilar
Marlins
1B
263
Eric Thames
Nationals
1B, OF
264
Francisco Mejia
Padres
C
265
Sean Murphy
A's
C
266
Jurickson Profar
Padres
2B, OF
267
A.J. Puk
A's
SP
268
Rowdy Tellez
Blue Jays
1B
269
Dan Vogelbach
Mariners
1B
270
Jackie Bradley Jr.
Red Sox
OF
271
A.J. Pollock
Dodgers
OF
272
Joey Votto
Reds
1B
273
Miguel Cabrera
Tigers
1B
274
Albert Pujols
Angels
1B
275
Aaron Civale
Indians
SP
276
Austin Hays
Orioles
OF
277
Masahiro Tanaka
Yankees
SP
278
Dansby Swanson
Braves
SS
279
Isan Diaz
Marlins
2B
280
Cesar Hernandez
Indians
2B
281
Spencer Turnbull
Tigers
SP
282
Cole Hamels
Braves
SP
283
Gio Gonzalez
White Sox
SP
284
Dallas Keuchel
White Sox
SP
285
Willy Adames
Rays
SS
286
Nick Ahmed
D-backs
SS
287
Roberto Perez
Indians
C
288
Josh Lindblom
Brewers
SP
289
Jon Lester
Cubs
SP
290
Kevin Kiermaier
Rays
OF
291
Domingo Santana
Indians
OF
292
Nomar Mazara
White Sox
OF
293
Jo Adell
Angels
OF
294
Niko Goodrum
Tigers
1B, 2B, SS, OF
295
Yoshi Tsutsugo
Rays
3B, OF
296
Austin Riley
Braves
3B*, OF
297
Luis Urias
Brewers
2B, SS
298
Tyler O'Neill
Cardinals
OF
299
Mitch Keller
Pirates
SP
300
Chris Archer
Pirates
SP