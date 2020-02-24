Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 300 cheat sheet for 2020

Sporting News

It's officially draft season for 2020 fantasy baseball leagues, and no cheat sheet is complete without a set of overall top 300 rankings. From the top-tier stars to the late-round sleepers -- and everything in between -- we have you covered.

The debates start at the top, where you can make strong cases for several different players to be No. 1. Christian Yelich and Ronald Acuna Jr. both have 40-40 potential, but given Acuna's age, he seems more likely to continue going all out for SBs. Yelich could top him in every other category, though, so there's no shame if he's your preferred option. Mike Trout is Mike Trout, Mookie Betts should continue to be a monster even away from The Monster, and the next dozen or so players all have top-five upside, too.

2020 Fantasy Baseball Rankings:
Catcher | First | Second | Third | Short | Outfield | Starter | Reliever

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The important thing to remember with a fantasy baseball big board is that after the first 30-40 players, position/category needs can greatly change the value of players relative to your team. We always caution that our top 300 shouldn't be viewed as a glorified mock draft, but rather a rough guide for the overall value of players in a vacuum.

Compared to other sites, we're generally a little lower on SPs. Not only is pitcher a volatile position because of frequent serious injuries, but you also have to factor in the unpredictability of wins/saves and the variance of ERA and WHIP. There's nothing wrong with valuing pitchers more highly, especially if you think you have a good system for evaluating them, but generally speaking, hitters are more reliable.

We'll be updating these rankings frequently throughout the spring, so check back for the latest player movement.

Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 300 cheat sheet

Rankings based on 5x5 H2H leagues with ERA, WHIP, Ks, Ws, and Saves as pitching categories and Rs, HRs, RBIs, SBs, and batting average as hitting categories.

Position eligibility based on Yahoo's default settings (10 games played or 5 games started)

8 Trevor Story Rockies SS

* = player not eligible at a position on draft day but expected to play there during the season

Ranking

Player

Team

Position(s)

1

Ronald Acuna Jr.

Braves

OF

2

Christian Yelich

Brewers

OF

3

Mike Trout

Angels

OF

4

Mookie Betts

Dodgers

OF

5

Cody Bellinger

Dodgers

1B, OF

6

Alex Bregman

Astros

3B, SS

7

Francisco Lindor

Indians

SS

8

Trevor Story

Rockies

SS

9

Juan Soto

Nationals

OF

10

Nolan Arenado

Rockies

3B

11

J.D. Martinez

Red Sox

OF

12

Fernando Tatis Jr.

Padres

SS

13

Trea Turner

Nationals

SS

14

Max Scherzer

Nationals

SP

15

Gerrit Cole

Yankees

SP

16

Anthony Rendon

Angels

3B

17

Jose Ramirez

Indians

3B

18

Jacob deGrom

Mets

SP

19

Freddie Freeman

Braves

1B

20

Justin Verlander

Astros

SP

21

Jose Altuve

Astros

2B

22

Javier Baez

Cubs

SS

23

Gleyber Torres

Yankees

2B, SS

24

George Springer

Astros

OF

25

Walker Buehler

Dodgers

SP

26

Paul Goldschmidt

Cardinals

1B

27

Pete Alonso

Mets

1B

28

Aaron Judge

Yankees

OF

29

Yordan Alvarez

Astros

OF

30

Rafael Devers

Red Sox

3B

31

Bryce Harper

Phillies

OF

32

Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees

OF

33

Starling Marte

D-backs

OF

34

Jack Flaherty

Cardinals

SP

35

Chris Sale

Red Sox

SP

36

Adalberto Mondesi

Royals

SS

37

Jonathan Villar

Marlins

2B, SS, OF*

38

Ketel Marte

D-backs

2B, SS, OF

39

Xander Bogaerts

Red Sox

SS

40

Blake Snell

Rays

SP

41

Manny Machado

Padres

3B, SS

42

Eloy Jimenez

White Sox

OF

43

Stephen Strasburg

Nationals

SP

44

Charlie Blackmon

Rockies

OF

45

Austin Meadows

Rays

OF

46

Kris Bryant

Cubs

3B, OF

47

Eugenio Suarez

Reds

3B

48

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Blue Jays

3B

49

Yoan Moncada

White Sox

3B

50

Luis Castillo

Reds

SP

51

Lucas Giolito

White Sox

SP

52

DJ LeMahieu

Yankees

1B, 2B, 3B

53

Keston Hiura

Brewers

2B

54

Ozzie Albies

Braves

2B

55

Luis Severino

Yankees

SP

56

Tyler Glasnow

Rays

SP

57

Nicholas Castellanos

Reds

OF

58

Josh Donaldson

Twins

3B

59

Jorge Soler

Royals

OF

60

Whit Merrifield

Royals

2B, OF

61

Shane Bieber

Indians

SP

62

Mike Clevinger

Indians

SP

63

Matt Olson

A's

1B

64

Franmil Reyes

Indians

OF

65

Charlie Morton

Rays

SP

66

Jose Abreu

White Sox

1B

67

Josh Bell

Pirates

1B

68

Chris Paddack

Padres

SP

69

Kyle Schwarber

Cubs

OF

70

Anthony Rizzo

Cubs

1B

71

Aaron Nola

Phillies

SP

72

Bo Bichette

Blue Jays

SS

73

Clayton Kershaw

Dodgers

SP

74

Joey Gallo

Rangers

OF

75

Nelson Cruz

Twins

UTIL

76

Khris Davis

A's

UTIL

77

Kirby Yates

Padres

RP

78

Josh Hader

Brewers

RP

79

Patrick Corbin

Nationals

SP

80

J.T. Realmuto

Phillies

C

81

Gary Sanchez

Yankees

C

82

Carlos Correa

Astros

SS

83

Frankie Montas

A's

SP

84

Roberto Osuna

Astros

RP

85

Max Muncy

Dodgers

1B, 2B, 3B

86

Mike Moustakas

Reds

2B, 3B

87

Eduardo Escobar

D-backs

2B, 3B

88

Brad Hand

Indians

RP

89

Aroldis Chapman

Yankees

RP

90

Matt Chapman

A's

3B

91

Lance McCullers Jr.

Astros

SP

92

Corey Kluber

Rangers

SP

93

Carlos Carrasco

Indians

SP

94

Trey Mancini

Orioles

1B, OF

95

Noah Syndergaard

Mets

SP

96

Oscar Mercado

Indians

OF

97

Victor Robles

Nationals

OF

98

Liam Hendricks

A's

RP

99

Jesus Luzardo

A's

SP

100

Jose Berrios

Twins

SP

101

Yuli Gurriel

Astros

1B, 3B

102

Yasmani Grandal

White Sox

C, 1B

103

Willson Contreras

Cubs

C

104

Andrew Benintendi

Red Sox

OF

105

Ramon Laureano

A's

OF

106

Luis Robert

White Sox

OF

107

Tommy Pham

Padres

OF

108

Rhys Hoskins

Phillies

1B

109

Carlos Santana

Indians

1B

110

Miguel Sano

Twins

1B, 3B

111

Taylor Rogers

Twins

RP

112

Ken Giles

Blue Jays

RP

113

Kenley Jansen

Dodgers

RP

114

Mike Soroka

Braves

SP

115

Marcell Ozuna

Braves

OF

116

Edwin Encarnacion

White Sox

1B

117

Hyun-Jin Ryu

Blue Jays

SP

118

Marcus Semien

A's

SS

119

Tim Anderson

White Sox

SS

120

Sonny Gray

Reds

SP

121

Zack Greinke

Astros

SP

122

Raisel Iglesias

Reds

RP

123

Michael Conforto

Mets

OF

124

Willie Calhoun

Rangers

OF

125

Justin Upton

Angels

OF

126

Gavin Lux

Dodgers

2B

127

Cavan Biggio

Blue Jays

2B, OF

128

Edwin Diaz

Mets

RP

129

Max Fried

Braves

SP

130

Justin Turner

Dodgers

3B

131

Hansel Robles

Angels

RP

132

Luke Weaver

D-backs

SP

133

Sean Manaea

A's

SP

134

Craig Kimbrel

Cubs

RP

135

Kyle Tucker

Astros

OF

136

Eddie Rosario

Twins

OF

137

Michael Brantley

Astros

OF

138

David Price

Dodgers

SP

139

Yu Darvish

Cubs

SP

140

Byron Buxton

Twins

OF

141

Mallex Smith

Mariners

OF

142

Salvador Perez

Royals

C

143

Mitch Garver

Twins

C

144

Trevor Bauer

Reds

SP

145

Giovanny Gallegos

Cardinals

RP

146

Nick Anderson

Rays

RP

147

Brandon Workman

Red Sox

RP

148

Max Kepler

Twins

OF

149

Scott Kingery

Phillies

2B, 3B, SS, OF

150

Danny Santana

Rangers

1B, 2B, 3B, SS, OF

151

Jake Odorizzi

Twins

SP

152

Aristides Aquino

Reds

OF

153

Christian Walker

D-backs

1B

154

Lance Lynn

Rangers

SP

155

Will Smith

Dodgers

C

156

Miguel Andujar

Yankees

UTIL

157

Andrew McCutchen

Phillies

OF

158

David Dahl

Rockies

OF

159

Jeff McNeil

Mets

2B, 3B, OF

160

Brandon Woodruff

Brewers

SP

161

Zac Gallen

D-backs

SP

162

Alex Colome

White Sox

RP

163

Archie Bradley

D-backs

RP

164

Sean Doolittle

Nationals

RP

165

Keone Kela

Pirates

RP

166

Dinelson Lamet

Padres

SP

167

Tommy Edman

Cardinals

2B, 3B, OF

168

Wil Myers

Padres

1B, OF

169

Elvis Andrus

Rangers

SS

170

Zack Wheeler

Phillies

SP

171

Ryan McMahon

Rockies

1B, 2B, 3B

172

Brandon Lowe

Rays

1B, 2B, OF

173

Corey Seager

Dodgers

SS

174

Jose LeClerc

Rangers

RP

175

Marcus Stroman

Mets

SP

176

Eduardo Rodriguez

Red Sox

SP

177

Hector Neris

Phillies

RP

178

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Blue Jays

2B ,OF

179

Kenta Maeda

Twins

SP

180

Renato Nunez

Orioles

1B, 3B

181

Didi Gregorius

Phillies

SS

182

Paul DeJong

Cardinals

SS

183

Ian Kennedy

Royals

RP

184

Luke Voit

Yankees

1B

185

James Paxton

Yankees

SP

186

Rougned Odor

Rangers

2B

187

Ian Happ

Cubs

2B, 3B, OF

188

Dee Gordon

Mariners

2B

189

Kyle Hendricks

Cubs

SP

190

Robbie Ray

D-backs

SP

191

Avisail Garcia

Brewers

OF

192

Nick Senzel

Reds

OF

193

Bryan Reynolds

Pirates

OF

194

Shoehei Ohtani

Angels

SP

195

Madison Bumgarner

D-backs

SP

196

Mark Melancon

Braves

RP

197

Joey Lucchesi

Padres

SP

198

Jose Quintana

Cubs

SP

199

Eric Hosmer

Padres

1B

200

Amed Rosario

Mets

SS

201

Lorenzo Cain

Brewers

OF

202

Adam Eaton

Nationals

OF

203

Jorge Polanco

Twins

SS

204

Jean Segura

Phillies

3B*, SS

205

Adrian Houser

Brewers

SP

206

Michael Chavis

Red Sox

1B, 2B

207

Joc Pederson

Dodgers

1B, OF

208

Mark Canha

A's

1B, OF

209

Brandon Kintzler

Marlins

RP

210

Tyler Mahle

Reds

SP

211

Matt Boyd

Tigers

SP

212

Brian Anderson

Marlins

3B, OF

213

German Marquez

Rockies

SP

214

Carlos Martinez

Cardinals

SP

215

Randal Grichuck

Blue Jays

OF

216

Hunter Renfroe

Rays

OF

217

Kole Calhoun

D-backs

OF

218

J.D. Davis

Mets

3B, OF

219

Nick Solak

Rangers

2B, 3B

220

Joe Jimenez

Tigers

RP

221

Gio Urshela

Yankees

3B

222

Daniel Murphy

Rockies

1B

223

Ryan Braun

Brewers

1B*, OF

224

Jon Gray

Rockies

SP

225

Hunter Dozier

Royals

1B, 3B, OF

226

Shohei Ohtani

Angels

UTIL

227

Kyle Seager

Mariners

3B

228

Joe Musgrove

Pirates

SP

229

Wade Davis

Rockies

RP

230

Jorge Alfaro

Marlins

C

231

Mike Minor

Rangers

SP

232

Andrew Heaney

Angels

SP

233

Kolten Wong

Cardinals

2B

234

Anthony DeSclafani

Reds

SP

235

Yandy Diaz

Rays

1B, 3B

236

C.J. Cron

Tigers

1B

237

Omar Narvaez

Brewers

C

238

Wilson Ramos

Mets

C

239

Christian Vazquez

Red Sox

C

240

Caleb Smith

Marlins

SP

241

Julio Urias

Dodgers

SP

242

Brendan McKay

Rays

SP

243

Howie Kendrick

Nationals

1B, 2B, 3B

244

Carson Kelly

D-backs

C

245

Mychal Givens

Orioles

RP

246

Jarrod Dyson

Pirates

OF

247

Alex Verdugo

Red Sox

OF

248

Gregory Polanco

Pirates

OF

249

Shin-soo Choo

Rangers

OF

250

David Peralta

D-backs

OF

251

Matt Magill

Mariners

RP

252

Tony Watson

Giants

RP

253

Kevin Newman

Pirates

2B, SS

254

Mauricio Dubon

Giants

2B, SS

255

Carter Kieboom

Nationals

3B*, SS

256

Brett Gardner

Yankees

OF

257

Griffin Canning

Angels

SP

258

Justus Sheffield

Mariners

SP

259

Trent Grisham

Padres

OF

260

Harrison Bader

Cardinals

OF

261

Teoscar Hernandez

Blue Jays

OF

262

Jesus Aguilar

Marlins

1B

263

Eric Thames

Nationals

1B, OF

264

Francisco Mejia

Padres

C

265

Sean Murphy

A's

C

266

Jurickson Profar

Padres

2B, OF

267

A.J. Puk

A's

SP

268

Rowdy Tellez

Blue Jays

1B

269

Dan Vogelbach

Mariners

1B

270

Jackie Bradley Jr.

Red Sox

OF

271

A.J. Pollock

Dodgers

OF

272

Joey Votto

Reds

1B

273

Miguel Cabrera

Tigers

1B

274

Albert Pujols

Angels

1B

275

Aaron Civale

Indians

SP

276

Austin Hays

Orioles

OF

277

Masahiro Tanaka

Yankees

SP

278

Dansby Swanson

Braves

SS

279

Isan Diaz

Marlins

2B

280

Cesar Hernandez

Indians

2B

281

Spencer Turnbull

Tigers

SP

282

Cole Hamels

Braves

SP

283

Gio Gonzalez

White Sox

SP

284

Dallas Keuchel

White Sox

SP

285

Willy Adames

Rays

SS

286

Nick Ahmed

D-backs

SS

287

Roberto Perez

Indians

C

288

Josh Lindblom

Brewers

SP

289

Jon Lester

Cubs

SP

290

Kevin Kiermaier

Rays

OF

291

Domingo Santana

Indians

OF

292

Nomar Mazara

White Sox

OF

293

Jo Adell

Angels

OF

294

Niko Goodrum

Tigers

1B, 2B, SS, OF

295

Yoshi Tsutsugo

Rays

3B, OF

296

Austin Riley

Braves

3B*, OF

297

Luis Urias

Brewers

2B, SS

298

Tyler O'Neill

Cardinals

OF

299

Mitch Keller

Pirates

SP

300

Chris Archer

Pirates

SP

What to Read Next

Back