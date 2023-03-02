Who is the best player for fantasy baseball? We rank the top 200 for 2023

Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
Whether we're in for six more weeks of winter weather or not, baseball season will be here soon. That means spring training camps are open, players have begun hitting and pitching, and of course ... fantasy baseball managers are getting ready for drafts.

To get you fully prepared for the upcoming season, USA TODAY Sports has put together an early list of the top overall players for 2023.

What does this list tell us? For starters, anyone with a combination of power and speed will be highly valued. The top five players are elite contributors in all five of the standard hitting categories. Not so coincidentally, they're also the top five in average draft position (according to drafts already conducted by the NFBC).

As for how our top 200 shakes out by position, there are 119 hitters, 80 pitchers ... and one Shohei Ohtani.

As both a pitcher and DH, the Angels' Shohei Ohtani benefited from a new rule instituted last season that allowed him to remain in the batting order even after he was removed as the starting pitcher.
2023 fantasy baseball rankings

Positions based on 20-game eligibility from last season

Rank    Player    Pos

1.    Trea Turner, Phillies    SS/2B

2.    Aaron Judge, Yankees    OF

3.    Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves    OF

4.    Jose Ramirez, Guardians    3B

5.    Julio Rodriguez, Mariners    OF

6.    Kyle Tucker, Astros    OF 🔼

7.    Shohei Ohtani, Angels    DH/SP

8.    Juan Soto, Padres    OF

9.    Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays    1B

10.    Yordan Alvarez, Astros    OF

11.    Freddie Freeman, Dodgers    1B

12.    Mookie Betts, Dodgers    OF

13.    Bo Bichette, Blue Jays    SS

14.    Manny Machado, Padres    3B

15.    Corbin Burnes, Brewers    SP

16.    Mike Trout, Angels    OF

17.    Gerrit Cole, Yankees    SP

18.    Rafael Devers, Red Sox    3B

19.    Pete Alonso, Mets    1B

20.    Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals    1B

21.    Francisco Lindor, Mets    SS

22.    Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres    SS/OF

23.    Bobby Witt Jr., Royals    SS/3B

24.    Sandy Alcantara, Marlins    SP

25.    Spencer Strider, Braves    SP

26.    Marcus Semien, Rangers    2B

27.    Austin Riley, Braves    3B

28.    J.T. Realmuto, Phillies    C

29.    Jose Altuve, Astros    2B

30.    Justin Verlander, Mets    SP

31.    Nolan Arenado, Cardinals    3B

32.    Aaron Nola, Phillies    SP

33.    Brandon Woodruff, Brewers    SP

34.    Edwin Diaz, Mets    RP

35.    Michael Harris II, Braves    OF

36.    Luis Robert, White Sox    OF

37.    Shane McClanahan, Rays    SP

38.    Randy Arozarena, Rays    OF

39.    Emmanuel Clase, Guardians    RP

40.    Max Scherzer, Mets    SP

41.    Jacob deGrom, Rangers    SP🔽

42.    Will Smith, Dodgers    C

43.    Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays    SP

44.    Shane Bieber, Guardians    SP

45.    Carlos Rodon, Yankees    SP

46.    Dylan Cease, White Sox    SP

47.    Matt Olson, Braves    1B

48.    Adolis Garcia, Rangers    OF

49.    Josh Hader, Padres    RP

50.    Cedric Mullins, Orioles    OF

Rank    Player    Pos

51.    Adley Rutschman, Orioles    C

52.    Corey Seager, Rangers    SS

53.    Max Fried, Braves    SP

54.    Kyle Schwarber, Phillies    OF

55.    Xander Bogaerts, Padres    SS

56.    Dansby Swanson, Cubs    SS

57.    Teoscar Hernandez, Mariners    OF

58.    Yu Darvish, Padres    SP

59.    Daulton Varsho, Blue Jays    C/OF

60.    Ryan Pressly, Astros    RP

61.    Zack Wheeler, Phillies    SP

62.    George Springer, Blue Jays    OF

63.    Alek Manoah, Blue Jays    SP

64.    Julio Urias, Dodgers    SP

65.    Jazz Chisholm, Marlins    2B

66.    Luis Castillo, Mariners    SP

67.    Salvador Perez, Royals    C

68.    Cristian Javier, Astros    SP

69.    Jordan Romano, Blue Jays    RP

70.    Alex Bregman, Astros    3B

71.    Starling Marte, Mets    OF

72.    Eloy Jimenez, White Sox    OF

73.    Andres Gimenez, Guardians    2B

74.    Raisel Iglesias, Braves    RP

75.    Ozzie Albies, Braves    2B

76.    Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks    SP

77.    Byron Buxton, Twins    OF

78.    Tim Anderson, White Sox    SS

79.    Wander Franco, Rays    SS

80.    Tommy Edman, Cardinals    2B/SS

81.    Ryan Helsley, Cardinals    RP

82.    Bryan Reynolds, Pirates    OF

83.    Felix Bautista, Orioles    RP

84.    Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks    OF

85.    Devin Williams, Brewers    RP

86.    Camilo Doval, Giants    RP

87.    Willson Contreras, Cardinals    C

88.    Framber Valdez, Astros    SP

89.    Triston McKenzie, Guardians    SP

90.    Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays    C

91.    Jose Abreu, Astros    1B

92.    Carlos Correa, Twins    SS

93.    Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers    SP

94.    Oneil Cruz, Pirates    SS

95.    Logan Gilbert, Mariners    SP

96.    Gunnar Henderson, Orioles    3B

97.    Logan Webb, Giants    SP

98.    Vinnie Pasquantino, Royals    1B

99.    Kenley Jansen, Red Sox    RP

100.  MJ Melendez, Royals    C/OF

Rank    Player    Pos

101.    Blake Snell, Padres    SP

102.    Jeremy Peña, Astros    SS

103.    Hunter Greene, Reds    SP

104.    Freddy Peralta, Brewers    SP

105.    Tyler O'Neill, Cardinals    OF

106.    Robbie Ray, Mariners    SP

107.    Clay Holmes, Yankees    RP

108.    Willy Adames, Brewers    SS

109.    C.J. Cron, Rockies    1B

110.    Max Muncy, Dodgers    2B/3B

111.    Rhys Hoskins, Phillies    1B

112.    Alexis Diaz, Reds    RP

113.    Jeff McNeil, Mets    2B/OF

114.    Amed Rosario, Guardians    SS

115.    Luis Severino, Yankees    SP

116.    David Bednar, Pirates    RP

117.    Nick Castellanos, Phillies    OF

118.    Anthony Santander, Orioles    OF

119.    Nathaniel Lowe, Rangers    1B

120.    Sean Murphy, Braves    C

121.    Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles    1B

122.    George Kirby, Mariners    SP

123.    Jake McCarthy, Diamondbacks    OF

124.    Lance Lynn, White Sox    SP

125.    Taylor Ward, Angels    OF

126.    Eugenio Suarez, Mariners    3B

127.    Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees    OF

128.    Joe Ryan, Twins    SP

129.    Jhoan Duran, Twins    RP

130.    Matt Chapman, Blue Jays    3B

131.    Joe Musgrove, Padres    SP 🔽

132.    Jordan Montgomery, Cardinals    SP

133.    Seiya Suzuki, Cubs    OF

134.    Christian Yelich, Brewers    OF

135.    Brandon Nimmo, Mets    OF

136.    Andres Muñoz, Mariners    RP

137.    Pete Fairbanks, Rays    RP

138.    Ian Happ, Cubs    OF

139.    Gleyber Torres, Yankees    2B

140.    Steven Kwan, Guardians    OF

141.    Bryce Harper, Phillies    DH

142.    Kyle Wright, Braves    SP

143.    Tyler Stephenson, Reds    C

144.    Alec Bohm, Phillies    3B

145.    Kris Bryant, Rockies    OF

146.    Vaughn Grissom, Braves    2B

147.    William Contreras, Brewers    C

148.    Lucas Giolito, White Sox    SP

149.    Tyler Glasnow, Rays    SP 🔽

150.    Anthony Rizzo, Yankees    1B

Rank    Player    Pos

151.    Nestor Cortes, Yankees    SP 🔽

152.    Alex Verdugo, Red Sox    OF

153.    Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays    SP

154.    Christian Walker, Diamondbacks    1B

155.    Brandon Drury, Angels    1B/2B/3B

156.    Luis Arraez, Marlins    1B/2B

157.    Andrew Vaughn, White Sox    1B/OF

158.    Chris Sale, Red Sox    SP

159.    Jose Miranda, Twins    1B/3B

160.    Adalberto Mondesi, Red Sox    SS

161.    Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers    SP

162.    Brady Singer, Royals    SP

163.    Ke'Bryan Hayes, Pirates    3B

164.    Danny Jansen, Blue Jays    C

165.    Josh Bell, Guardians    1B

166.    Josh Rojas, Diamondbacks    2B/3B

167.    Reid Detmers, Angels    SP

168.    Cal Raleigh, Mariners    C

169.    Harrison Bader, Yankees    OF

170.    Nico Hoerner, Cubs    SS

171.    Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks    2B

172.    Kodai Senga, Mets    SP

173.    Cody Bellinger, Cubs    OF

174.    Scott Barlow, Royals    RP

175.    Nick Lodolo, Reds    SP

176.    Dustin May, Dodgers    SP

177.    Whit Merrifield, Blue Jays    2B/OF

178.    Jeffrey Springs, Rays    SP

179.    Seranthony Dominguez, Phillies    RP

180.    Jesus Luzardo, Marlins    SP

181.    Ty France, Mariners    1B

182.    Hunter Renfroe, Angels    OF

183.    DJ LeMahieu, Yankees    1B/2B/3B

184.    Drew Rasmussen, Rays    SP

185.    Pablo Lopez, Twins    SP

186.    Jonathan India, Reds    2B

187.    Luis Garcia, Astros    SP

188.    Lourdes Gurriel, Diamondbacks    OF

189.    Travis d'Arnaud, Braves    C

190.    Jack Flaherty, Cardinals    SP

191.    Charlie Morton, Braves    SP

192.    Ryan McMahon, Rockies    3B

193.    Paul Sewald, Mariners    RP

194.    Mitch Haniger, Giants    OF

195.    Patrick Sandoval, Angels    SP

196.    Riley Greene, Tigers    OF

197.    Grayson Rodriguez, Orioles    SP

198.    Nathan Eovaldi, Rangers    SP

199.    Jose Leclerc, Rangers    RP

200.    Anthony Rendon, Angels    3B

