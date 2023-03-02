Who is the best player for fantasy baseball? We rank the top 200 for 2023

Whether we're in for six more weeks of winter weather or not, baseball season will be here soon. That means spring training camps are open, players have begun hitting and pitching, and of course ... fantasy baseball managers are getting ready for drafts.

To get you fully prepared for the upcoming season, USA TODAY Sports has put together an early list of the top overall players for 2023.

What does this list tell us? For starters, anyone with a combination of power and speed will be highly valued. The top five players are elite contributors in all five of the standard hitting categories. Not so coincidentally, they're also the top five in average draft position (according to drafts already conducted by the NFBC).

As for how our top 200 shakes out by position, there are 119 hitters, 80 pitchers ... and one Shohei Ohtani.

As both a pitcher and DH, the Angels' Shohei Ohtani benefited from a new rule instituted last season that allowed him to remain in the batting order even after he was removed as the starting pitcher.

2023 fantasy baseball rankings

Positions based on 20-game eligibility from last season

Rank Player Pos

1. Trea Turner, Phillies SS/2B

2. Aaron Judge, Yankees OF

3. Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves OF

4. Jose Ramirez, Guardians 3B

5. Julio Rodriguez, Mariners OF

6. Kyle Tucker, Astros OF 🔼

7. Shohei Ohtani, Angels DH/SP

8. Juan Soto, Padres OF

9. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays 1B

10. Yordan Alvarez, Astros OF

11. Freddie Freeman, Dodgers 1B

12. Mookie Betts, Dodgers OF

13. Bo Bichette, Blue Jays SS

14. Manny Machado, Padres 3B

15. Corbin Burnes, Brewers SP

16. Mike Trout, Angels OF

17. Gerrit Cole, Yankees SP

18. Rafael Devers, Red Sox 3B

19. Pete Alonso, Mets 1B

20. Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals 1B

21. Francisco Lindor, Mets SS

22. Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres SS/OF

23. Bobby Witt Jr., Royals SS/3B

24. Sandy Alcantara, Marlins SP

25. Spencer Strider, Braves SP

26. Marcus Semien, Rangers 2B

27. Austin Riley, Braves 3B

28. J.T. Realmuto, Phillies C

29. Jose Altuve, Astros 2B

30. Justin Verlander, Mets SP

31. Nolan Arenado, Cardinals 3B

32. Aaron Nola, Phillies SP

33. Brandon Woodruff, Brewers SP

34. Edwin Diaz, Mets RP

35. Michael Harris II, Braves OF

36. Luis Robert, White Sox OF

37. Shane McClanahan, Rays SP

38. Randy Arozarena, Rays OF

39. Emmanuel Clase, Guardians RP

40. Max Scherzer, Mets SP

41. Jacob deGrom, Rangers SP🔽

42. Will Smith, Dodgers C

43. Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays SP

44. Shane Bieber, Guardians SP

45. Carlos Rodon, Yankees SP

46. Dylan Cease, White Sox SP

47. Matt Olson, Braves 1B

48. Adolis Garcia, Rangers OF

49. Josh Hader, Padres RP

50. Cedric Mullins, Orioles OF

51. Adley Rutschman, Orioles C

52. Corey Seager, Rangers SS

53. Max Fried, Braves SP

54. Kyle Schwarber, Phillies OF

55. Xander Bogaerts, Padres SS

56. Dansby Swanson, Cubs SS

57. Teoscar Hernandez, Mariners OF

58. Yu Darvish, Padres SP

59. Daulton Varsho, Blue Jays C/OF

60. Ryan Pressly, Astros RP

61. Zack Wheeler, Phillies SP

62. George Springer, Blue Jays OF

63. Alek Manoah, Blue Jays SP

64. Julio Urias, Dodgers SP

65. Jazz Chisholm, Marlins 2B

66. Luis Castillo, Mariners SP

67. Salvador Perez, Royals C

68. Cristian Javier, Astros SP

69. Jordan Romano, Blue Jays RP

70. Alex Bregman, Astros 3B

71. Starling Marte, Mets OF

72. Eloy Jimenez, White Sox OF

73. Andres Gimenez, Guardians 2B

74. Raisel Iglesias, Braves RP

75. Ozzie Albies, Braves 2B

76. Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks SP

77. Byron Buxton, Twins OF

78. Tim Anderson, White Sox SS

79. Wander Franco, Rays SS

80. Tommy Edman, Cardinals 2B/SS

81. Ryan Helsley, Cardinals RP

82. Bryan Reynolds, Pirates OF

83. Felix Bautista, Orioles RP

84. Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks OF

85. Devin Williams, Brewers RP

86. Camilo Doval, Giants RP

87. Willson Contreras, Cardinals C

88. Framber Valdez, Astros SP

89. Triston McKenzie, Guardians SP

90. Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays C

91. Jose Abreu, Astros 1B

92. Carlos Correa, Twins SS

93. Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers SP

94. Oneil Cruz, Pirates SS

95. Logan Gilbert, Mariners SP

96. Gunnar Henderson, Orioles 3B

97. Logan Webb, Giants SP

98. Vinnie Pasquantino, Royals 1B

99. Kenley Jansen, Red Sox RP

100. MJ Melendez, Royals C/OF

101. Blake Snell, Padres SP

102. Jeremy Peña, Astros SS

103. Hunter Greene, Reds SP

104. Freddy Peralta, Brewers SP

105. Tyler O'Neill, Cardinals OF

106. Robbie Ray, Mariners SP

107. Clay Holmes, Yankees RP

108. Willy Adames, Brewers SS

109. C.J. Cron, Rockies 1B

110. Max Muncy, Dodgers 2B/3B

111. Rhys Hoskins, Phillies 1B

112. Alexis Diaz, Reds RP

113. Jeff McNeil, Mets 2B/OF

114. Amed Rosario, Guardians SS

115. Luis Severino, Yankees SP

116. David Bednar, Pirates RP

117. Nick Castellanos, Phillies OF

118. Anthony Santander, Orioles OF

119. Nathaniel Lowe, Rangers 1B

120. Sean Murphy, Braves C

121. Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles 1B

122. George Kirby, Mariners SP

123. Jake McCarthy, Diamondbacks OF

124. Lance Lynn, White Sox SP

125. Taylor Ward, Angels OF

126. Eugenio Suarez, Mariners 3B

127. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees OF

128. Joe Ryan, Twins SP

129. Jhoan Duran, Twins RP

130. Matt Chapman, Blue Jays 3B

131. Joe Musgrove, Padres SP 🔽

132. Jordan Montgomery, Cardinals SP

133. Seiya Suzuki, Cubs OF

134. Christian Yelich, Brewers OF

135. Brandon Nimmo, Mets OF

136. Andres Muñoz, Mariners RP

137. Pete Fairbanks, Rays RP

138. Ian Happ, Cubs OF

139. Gleyber Torres, Yankees 2B

140. Steven Kwan, Guardians OF

141. Bryce Harper, Phillies DH

142. Kyle Wright, Braves SP

143. Tyler Stephenson, Reds C

144. Alec Bohm, Phillies 3B

145. Kris Bryant, Rockies OF

146. Vaughn Grissom, Braves 2B

147. William Contreras, Brewers C

148. Lucas Giolito, White Sox SP

149. Tyler Glasnow, Rays SP 🔽

150. Anthony Rizzo, Yankees 1B

151. Nestor Cortes, Yankees SP 🔽

152. Alex Verdugo, Red Sox OF

153. Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays SP

154. Christian Walker, Diamondbacks 1B

155. Brandon Drury, Angels 1B/2B/3B

156. Luis Arraez, Marlins 1B/2B

157. Andrew Vaughn, White Sox 1B/OF

158. Chris Sale, Red Sox SP

159. Jose Miranda, Twins 1B/3B

160. Adalberto Mondesi, Red Sox SS

161. Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers SP

162. Brady Singer, Royals SP

163. Ke'Bryan Hayes, Pirates 3B

164. Danny Jansen, Blue Jays C

165. Josh Bell, Guardians 1B

166. Josh Rojas, Diamondbacks 2B/3B

167. Reid Detmers, Angels SP

168. Cal Raleigh, Mariners C

169. Harrison Bader, Yankees OF

170. Nico Hoerner, Cubs SS

171. Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks 2B

172. Kodai Senga, Mets SP

173. Cody Bellinger, Cubs OF

174. Scott Barlow, Royals RP

175. Nick Lodolo, Reds SP

176. Dustin May, Dodgers SP

177. Whit Merrifield, Blue Jays 2B/OF

178. Jeffrey Springs, Rays SP

179. Seranthony Dominguez, Phillies RP

180. Jesus Luzardo, Marlins SP

181. Ty France, Mariners 1B

182. Hunter Renfroe, Angels OF

183. DJ LeMahieu, Yankees 1B/2B/3B

184. Drew Rasmussen, Rays SP

185. Pablo Lopez, Twins SP

186. Jonathan India, Reds 2B

187. Luis Garcia, Astros SP

188. Lourdes Gurriel, Diamondbacks OF

189. Travis d'Arnaud, Braves C

190. Jack Flaherty, Cardinals SP

191. Charlie Morton, Braves SP

192. Ryan McMahon, Rockies 3B

193. Paul Sewald, Mariners RP

194. Mitch Haniger, Giants OF

195. Patrick Sandoval, Angels SP

196. Riley Greene, Tigers OF

197. Grayson Rodriguez, Orioles SP

198. Nathan Eovaldi, Rangers SP

199. Jose Leclerc, Rangers RP

200. Anthony Rendon, Angels 3B

