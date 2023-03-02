Who is the best player for fantasy baseball? We rank the top 200 for 2023
Whether we're in for six more weeks of winter weather or not, baseball season will be here soon. That means spring training camps are open, players have begun hitting and pitching, and of course ... fantasy baseball managers are getting ready for drafts.
To get you fully prepared for the upcoming season, USA TODAY Sports has put together an early list of the top overall players for 2023.
What does this list tell us? For starters, anyone with a combination of power and speed will be highly valued. The top five players are elite contributors in all five of the standard hitting categories. Not so coincidentally, they're also the top five in average draft position (according to drafts already conducted by the NFBC).
As for how our top 200 shakes out by position, there are 119 hitters, 80 pitchers ... and one Shohei Ohtani.
POSITION RANKINGS: How the players stack up against their peers
2023 fantasy baseball rankings
Positions based on 20-game eligibility from last season
Rank Player Pos
1. Trea Turner, Phillies SS/2B
2. Aaron Judge, Yankees OF
3. Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves OF
4. Jose Ramirez, Guardians 3B
5. Julio Rodriguez, Mariners OF
6. Kyle Tucker, Astros OF 🔼
7. Shohei Ohtani, Angels DH/SP
8. Juan Soto, Padres OF
9. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays 1B
10. Yordan Alvarez, Astros OF
11. Freddie Freeman, Dodgers 1B
12. Mookie Betts, Dodgers OF
13. Bo Bichette, Blue Jays SS
14. Manny Machado, Padres 3B
15. Corbin Burnes, Brewers SP
16. Mike Trout, Angels OF
17. Gerrit Cole, Yankees SP
18. Rafael Devers, Red Sox 3B
19. Pete Alonso, Mets 1B
20. Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals 1B
21. Francisco Lindor, Mets SS
22. Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres SS/OF
23. Bobby Witt Jr., Royals SS/3B
24. Sandy Alcantara, Marlins SP
25. Spencer Strider, Braves SP
26. Marcus Semien, Rangers 2B
27. Austin Riley, Braves 3B
28. J.T. Realmuto, Phillies C
29. Jose Altuve, Astros 2B
30. Justin Verlander, Mets SP
31. Nolan Arenado, Cardinals 3B
32. Aaron Nola, Phillies SP
33. Brandon Woodruff, Brewers SP
34. Edwin Diaz, Mets RP
35. Michael Harris II, Braves OF
36. Luis Robert, White Sox OF
37. Shane McClanahan, Rays SP
38. Randy Arozarena, Rays OF
39. Emmanuel Clase, Guardians RP
40. Max Scherzer, Mets SP
41. Jacob deGrom, Rangers SP🔽
42. Will Smith, Dodgers C
43. Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays SP
44. Shane Bieber, Guardians SP
45. Carlos Rodon, Yankees SP
46. Dylan Cease, White Sox SP
47. Matt Olson, Braves 1B
48. Adolis Garcia, Rangers OF
49. Josh Hader, Padres RP
50. Cedric Mullins, Orioles OF
Rank Player Pos
51. Adley Rutschman, Orioles C
52. Corey Seager, Rangers SS
53. Max Fried, Braves SP
54. Kyle Schwarber, Phillies OF
55. Xander Bogaerts, Padres SS
56. Dansby Swanson, Cubs SS
57. Teoscar Hernandez, Mariners OF
58. Yu Darvish, Padres SP
59. Daulton Varsho, Blue Jays C/OF
60. Ryan Pressly, Astros RP
61. Zack Wheeler, Phillies SP
62. George Springer, Blue Jays OF
63. Alek Manoah, Blue Jays SP
64. Julio Urias, Dodgers SP
65. Jazz Chisholm, Marlins 2B
66. Luis Castillo, Mariners SP
67. Salvador Perez, Royals C
68. Cristian Javier, Astros SP
69. Jordan Romano, Blue Jays RP
70. Alex Bregman, Astros 3B
71. Starling Marte, Mets OF
72. Eloy Jimenez, White Sox OF
73. Andres Gimenez, Guardians 2B
74. Raisel Iglesias, Braves RP
75. Ozzie Albies, Braves 2B
76. Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks SP
77. Byron Buxton, Twins OF
78. Tim Anderson, White Sox SS
79. Wander Franco, Rays SS
80. Tommy Edman, Cardinals 2B/SS
81. Ryan Helsley, Cardinals RP
82. Bryan Reynolds, Pirates OF
83. Felix Bautista, Orioles RP
84. Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks OF
85. Devin Williams, Brewers RP
86. Camilo Doval, Giants RP
87. Willson Contreras, Cardinals C
88. Framber Valdez, Astros SP
89. Triston McKenzie, Guardians SP
90. Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays C
91. Jose Abreu, Astros 1B
92. Carlos Correa, Twins SS
93. Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers SP
94. Oneil Cruz, Pirates SS
95. Logan Gilbert, Mariners SP
96. Gunnar Henderson, Orioles 3B
97. Logan Webb, Giants SP
98. Vinnie Pasquantino, Royals 1B
99. Kenley Jansen, Red Sox RP
100. MJ Melendez, Royals C/OF
Rank Player Pos
101. Blake Snell, Padres SP
102. Jeremy Peña, Astros SS
103. Hunter Greene, Reds SP
104. Freddy Peralta, Brewers SP
105. Tyler O'Neill, Cardinals OF
106. Robbie Ray, Mariners SP
107. Clay Holmes, Yankees RP
108. Willy Adames, Brewers SS
109. C.J. Cron, Rockies 1B
110. Max Muncy, Dodgers 2B/3B
111. Rhys Hoskins, Phillies 1B
112. Alexis Diaz, Reds RP
113. Jeff McNeil, Mets 2B/OF
114. Amed Rosario, Guardians SS
115. Luis Severino, Yankees SP
116. David Bednar, Pirates RP
117. Nick Castellanos, Phillies OF
118. Anthony Santander, Orioles OF
119. Nathaniel Lowe, Rangers 1B
120. Sean Murphy, Braves C
121. Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles 1B
122. George Kirby, Mariners SP
123. Jake McCarthy, Diamondbacks OF
124. Lance Lynn, White Sox SP
125. Taylor Ward, Angels OF
126. Eugenio Suarez, Mariners 3B
127. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees OF
128. Joe Ryan, Twins SP
129. Jhoan Duran, Twins RP
130. Matt Chapman, Blue Jays 3B
131. Joe Musgrove, Padres SP 🔽
132. Jordan Montgomery, Cardinals SP
133. Seiya Suzuki, Cubs OF
134. Christian Yelich, Brewers OF
135. Brandon Nimmo, Mets OF
136. Andres Muñoz, Mariners RP
137. Pete Fairbanks, Rays RP
138. Ian Happ, Cubs OF
139. Gleyber Torres, Yankees 2B
140. Steven Kwan, Guardians OF
141. Bryce Harper, Phillies DH
142. Kyle Wright, Braves SP
143. Tyler Stephenson, Reds C
144. Alec Bohm, Phillies 3B
145. Kris Bryant, Rockies OF
146. Vaughn Grissom, Braves 2B
147. William Contreras, Brewers C
148. Lucas Giolito, White Sox SP
149. Tyler Glasnow, Rays SP 🔽
150. Anthony Rizzo, Yankees 1B
Rank Player Pos
151. Nestor Cortes, Yankees SP 🔽
152. Alex Verdugo, Red Sox OF
153. Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays SP
154. Christian Walker, Diamondbacks 1B
155. Brandon Drury, Angels 1B/2B/3B
156. Luis Arraez, Marlins 1B/2B
157. Andrew Vaughn, White Sox 1B/OF
158. Chris Sale, Red Sox SP
159. Jose Miranda, Twins 1B/3B
160. Adalberto Mondesi, Red Sox SS
161. Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers SP
162. Brady Singer, Royals SP
163. Ke'Bryan Hayes, Pirates 3B
164. Danny Jansen, Blue Jays C
165. Josh Bell, Guardians 1B
166. Josh Rojas, Diamondbacks 2B/3B
167. Reid Detmers, Angels SP
168. Cal Raleigh, Mariners C
169. Harrison Bader, Yankees OF
170. Nico Hoerner, Cubs SS
171. Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks 2B
172. Kodai Senga, Mets SP
173. Cody Bellinger, Cubs OF
174. Scott Barlow, Royals RP
175. Nick Lodolo, Reds SP
176. Dustin May, Dodgers SP
177. Whit Merrifield, Blue Jays 2B/OF
178. Jeffrey Springs, Rays SP
179. Seranthony Dominguez, Phillies RP
180. Jesus Luzardo, Marlins SP
181. Ty France, Mariners 1B
182. Hunter Renfroe, Angels OF
183. DJ LeMahieu, Yankees 1B/2B/3B
184. Drew Rasmussen, Rays SP
185. Pablo Lopez, Twins SP
186. Jonathan India, Reds 2B
187. Luis Garcia, Astros SP
188. Lourdes Gurriel, Diamondbacks OF
189. Travis d'Arnaud, Braves C
190. Jack Flaherty, Cardinals SP
191. Charlie Morton, Braves SP
192. Ryan McMahon, Rockies 3B
193. Paul Sewald, Mariners RP
194. Mitch Haniger, Giants OF
195. Patrick Sandoval, Angels SP
196. Riley Greene, Tigers OF
197. Grayson Rodriguez, Orioles SP
198. Nathan Eovaldi, Rangers SP
199. Jose Leclerc, Rangers RP
200. Anthony Rendon, Angels 3B
