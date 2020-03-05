Fantasy Baseball Points League Strategy Tips, Advice

Points leagues are not the most popular format in fantasy baseball, but some, like yours truly, greatly prefer the points format. Objectively speaking, it probably isn’t the ideal way to determine the best overall fantasy baseball team, but in points leagues, you’ll find the best fantasy baseball owners. Of course, if you're new to points leagues, you probably need some strategy tips and advice on how to dominate in 2020, and that's what we're here to provide.

I prefer points leagues because, in my experience, owners are less likely to check out halfway through the season. That’s not to say owners never check out in points leagues, but if someone has a big lead in Roto points at the All-Star break, it can be discouraging. In a points league, it’s a head-to-head format, and similar to fantasy football, you're trying to run up the score on your opponent. Even more important, things can swing in a hurry.

Points leagues require plenty of attention, but, like I mentioned earlier, you don’t need to draft the best team. If you’re smart enough, you can constantly pull out victories on a week-to-week basis and prove yourself to be the best manager in your league. Here are some things to keep in mind for doing just that.

Fantasy Baseball Points League Strategy, Advice

Know The Scoring

I hate to sound like a broken record because it’s so easy to dedicate a section to this in every draft guide article, but if you’re new to a points league, you’ll definitely want to familiarize yourself with your league’s scoring and rules. Here is a basic breakdown of most points leagues:

Hitting Pitching Single -- 1 point IP -- 2.25-3 points (0.75-1 points/out) Double -- 2 points ER -- -2 points Triple -- 3 points Strikeout -- 1 point HR -- 4 points Walk -- -1 point Run -- 1 point Win -- 3-7 points RBI -- 1 point Quality Start -- 3 points SB -- 2 points Hold/Save -- 2/5 points Walk -- 1 point Loss -- -5 points Strikeout -- -1 point Blown Save -- -3 points

To sum up the table above, a solo home run equals six points if you account for the RBI, the run scored, and the total bases. So, a grand slam will equal nine points. Now, in a lot of mock drafts I’ve done, I’m seeing high-SB guys going much earlier. That doesn't necessarily make sense. Steals is usually a standard metric in 5x5 or 7x7 head-to-head categories leagues. In points leagues, if a steal is only worth two points, you don’t need to prioritize SBs as much. Of course, if you’re grabbing, say, Mike Trout, Ronald Acuna Jr., or Christian Yelich, then the steals are an added bonus to the power, runs, and RBIs. Whit Merrifield stole 45 bases in 2018, but that number dropped to 20 in '19. Fortunately, if you drafted him in a points league, the uptick in home runs, runs, and RBIs negated the points lost from steals. The juiced ball is a wondrous thing.

Pitching can be a premium if you know the scoring. The innings pitched can be a nice bonus. In most standard points leagues, an out is worth 0.75 points. So, a full inning is worth 2.25 points. If outs are worth a full point (a 33.3-percent increase), then pitching is even more valuable. Again, pay attention to the values of wins, losses, saves, and holds.

Typically, most start-up points leagues won’t incorporate holds, and saves are just five points. And if your closer is only working one inning, that’s just 7.75 points with the upside of 10.75 points if he strikes out the side. Closers could lose points based on walks or hits allowed -- and even more if a runner scores. Unless you’re getting one of the true stud closers, this is typically a position you can punt. If required to start two relief pitchers, I recommend finding a couple SP/RP-eligible pitchers to slot into those spots for their value as starting pitchers.

Wins and losses play a big role, as well. Wins typically range from three-to-seven points, but I have played in leagues where they’re as valuable as 10 points. A loss typically costs you five points. Most savvy points leagues will devalue wins since that’s a statistic more reflective of the team than it is the pitcher. Look at Jacob deGrom. In his past two seasons, he’s 21-17, but he’s won the NL Cy Young each year because of the non-team-related stats such as strikeouts, ERA, WHIP, etc. Some points leagues may reward for quality starts with an additional bonus for wins. deGrom has 95 starts in the past three seasons, throwing 200-plus innings in each. He has 72 quality starts in that span, as well. While the wins may not be as abundant because he plays for the Mets, the quality starts can still return some value in points leagues.

Walks vs. Strikeouts

In today’s MLB, it’s hard to find a player with a walk rate higher than his strikeout rate, but they do exist. Alex Bregman is such a valuable points league commodity because he’s a patient, disciplined hitter. In addition to the 41 home runs, 112 RBIs, and 122 runs scored last year, he was also third in baseball with a 17.2-percent walk rate. This is where we separate the Billy Beanes from the rest of the pack in points leagues. What made Bregman even more special was his 12-percent strikeout rate. Similarly, this is what made Joey Votto so valuable as a points league threat when he was a bit younger. For years he always posted walk rates either better than or on par with his strikeout rate. Unfortunately, 2019 wasn’t kind to him, as he walked in 12.5 percent of his plate appearances and struck out 20.2 percent of the time.

We are witnessing a revitalization in offense across the league. The juiced ball has elevated power and home runs to increase scoring. Last season’s top-10 leaders in walk rate all had at least 28 home runs, with seven of them hitting at least 34. So, with more players in the league swinging for the fences, these players also tend to strikeout more. But don’t forget that walks can lead to other points, as well. A strikeout may cost your hitter a point, but a walk equates to a point and can be more if they score or swipe a base. If you’re having trouble deciding between two hitters during your league’s draft or if you’re stuck on two waiver wire options, take a look at which one has the better walk rate. It’s a fairly decent metric to consider if they’re in a good lineup.

On the opposite site of the ball, you’ll want to consider pitchers with an elevated K/9 (strikeouts per nine innings), or just a high strikeout-to-walk ratio (K:BB). Strikeouts earn your pitchers a point, while some leagues may punish your pitcher if they allow a walk or a hit. So, the previous metrics, as well as WHIP, are useful tools when identifying pitchers you want to draft or claim off waivers.

If you can get a couple starting pitchers that average a strikeout per inning, you’re in good shape. Just be weary of a player like Robbie Ray. Last year, Ray ranked third in K/9 with a 12.1 mark. However, he also had a BB/9 of 4.3, which was the second-worst among qualified starters. He still averaged more strikeouts than walks, but coupled with the elevated home runs allowed, you had a wildly inconsistent pitcher in points leagues. The same can be said for Dakota Hudson. Sure, his 16 wins last season helped boost his points league profile. However, he posted a 7.0 K/9 and a 4.4 BB/9. You’ll want to lock up reliable pitchers with strikeout upside. And when you run out of pitching options averaging a strikeout per inning, try to find those innings eaters. Remember, innings equal points too.

Streaming Starting Pitchers

In a categories league, it’s less popular to stream pitchers because you’re potentially sacrificing the ratio categories if a streamer has even a mediocre start. However, in a points league, a player that goes out and pitches six innings, giving up three earned runs, with six hits, four strikeouts, and three walks is still getting you a few points.

Typically, you should have four-to-five starting pitchers on your team you want to start each week, and that’s not including any SP/RP-eligible pitchers. It’s a points league, you want to accumulate as many points as possible, and you can do that by streaming pitchers each week. During your draft, it’s acceptable to think “quality over quantity,” but when you’re looking at your matchup for the coming week, you may want to flip that philosophy and try to get as many starts in as possible. There are two kinds of streamers to look for on waivers, and luckily Fantasy Alarm provides weekly recommendations for both.

Two-start SPs are the most popular type of streamer. Fantasy Alarm provides a great weekly breakdown of every pitcher toeing the rubber twice that week. Obviously, the elite pitchers won’t be available for you, but a two-start streaming option puts you in a position to collect more points just through streaming an innings eater. Even if a pitcher gets you just 10-20 points across those two starts, that’s better than nothing.

The other kind of streaming option is just a matchup-based, one-start pitcher. If you’re playing in a league that has a limit on the number of transactions you can make each week, you’ll need to identify the pitchers with the best matchups.

If playing in a league that allows you to make unlimited transactions, then try to identify a streamer or two each day. This will frustrate your league to no end, but it’s a tried-and-true method that can work and push you ahead of your opponent each week. Some guys will burn you and cost you some points, but that’s part of the game. Even your ace pitchers will occasionally get roughed up.

When looking at a streamer, consider his recent workload. Is he capable of possibly getting a quality start? Does he give up a lot of hard contact? Does he allow a lot of walks? Who is he playing and is it a pitcher-friendly ballpark? You have to be more aggressive in points leagues and identify the best pitchers to stream. Keep an eye out on Saturday mornings for the Fantasy Alarm Starting Pitching Streamers article.

If you have any questions regarding your draft, or in-season questions about waiver moves or trades in points league formats, hit me up on Twitter (@RealDANlanta) and I’ll gladly help you out!