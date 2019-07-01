Fantasy Baseball Podcast: Young pitchers, trade-bait pitchers and Yankees-Sox brings the rivalry to London

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast

Just in time for the USA's yearly bash celebrating their independence from Britain, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox brought some fireworks to London. Rudy Gamble of Razzball joins Scott Pianowski to discuss the wacky series that saw 50 runs scored in two games and the rest of the week that was in baseball.

First they chat about a trio of young pitchers in the Padres' Logan Allen, the Rays' Brendan McKay and White Sox' Dylan Cease (5:00).

Later they hit on that monstrous Yankees/Red Sox series in London and whether fantasy owners need to look out for future situations in which teams will be playing in unknown ballparks (11:30). Sticking with the Yankees, the guys discuss Giancarlo Stanton injury the myth of injury prone guys (20:35).

They close out the baseball portion of the show discussing Daniel Murphy and the Colorado Rockies (24:10), relief pitchers who might get moved at the trade deadline (29:50) and some thoughts on the Tampa Bay Rays (37:45).

To wrap up the podcast, Scott and Rudy draft their favorite "ownership" albums -- hidden gems that they love but are off the beaten path (40:05).

