Fantasy Baseball Podcast: Verlander's no-hitter and projecting next year's best pitchers

In a crazy holiday weekend across sports as pro and college football began their autumn grasp of the American sports fan's psyche, the performance of the weekend was on the mound. Scott Pianowski is joined by Paul Sporer of Fangraphs to discuss Justin Verlander's no-hitter on Sunday in Toronto (0:50).

The pitcher talk continues as Scott asks Paul to run through his preliminary top 30 pitchers list for 2020 and in addition to Verlander, the guys discuss Max Scherzer, Gerrit Cole, Noah Syndergaard and Shane Bieber (5:10).

The curious case of Trevor Bauer continues as Scott asks Paul to comment on the recently-traded pitcher who has seen his stats plummet since moving to the Reds (23:30).

Taking a brief break from pitching, the guys move out west and talk Shohei Ohtani... as a hitter (28:00).

Scott & Paul discuss Frankie Montas and Matthew Boyd (30:50), then close out the baseball portion of the podcast discussing a way-too-early 2020 fantasy draft Paul took part in over the weekend (38:40).

Closing out the podcast, Scott & Paul pick their top 5 famous movies they haven't seen (42:15).

Houston Astros P Justin Verlander's no-hitter in Toronto headlined a big weekend in sports. Scott Pianowski and Paul Sporer discuss Verlander and the state of pitchers in their 30s on the latest Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

