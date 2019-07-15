Fantasy Baseball Podcast: Trading season is upon us and solving the anomaly of starting pitching in the juiced ball era

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 2019 All-Star break is over, commemorating baseball's unofficial mid-way point and that means one thing for fantasy owners and real GMs alike: it's trading season.

Scott Pianowski invites Yahoo Sports' very own lead NFL connoisseur Frank Schwab to shed the pigskin for the day and talk some fantasy baseball before the football season kicks into full gear. They start the conversation with the major strategic differences between fantasy baseball and football and why baseball tends to reward more skilled owners (8:00).

Diving into the 2019 MLB season, Scott and Frank discuss their strategies at starting pitcher and how they've attempted to solve the position in this era of home run or bust (17:20).

Later, they try to find the upside in the roster of the recently flagging Milwaukee Brewers (24:55) and then discuss how they can better evaluate rookies who seem to be blowing up and becoming fantasy relevant at an alarming rate (27:45). They close out the baseball portion of the show breaking down the aforementioned trading season and what they're seeing in both the majors and in fantasy leagues (34:05).

To wrap up the show, Scott and Frank draft their favorite installments of 30 for 30 (45:05).

Few starting pitchers have proven themselves to be as elite as Max Scherzer in the offensively biased juiced-ball era. Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab discuss how they've attempted to solve the position on the latest Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Please remember to rate, review and subscribe on your podcast provider of choice and send us your questions for future episodes on Twitter @YahooFantasy.

Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts