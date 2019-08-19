Fantasy Baseball Podcast: Toronto's young bats, Kershaw's old arm

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast

With the 2019 regular season winding to a close and September call-ups looming, Scott Pianowski is joined by Rob Silver of Baseball Prospectus and the Launch Angle Podcast to look back at the year's most discussed rookie: Vlad Guerrero, Jr.

The guys talk about how his draft value panned out for fantasy owners, what his 2020 could look like and also take a look at the Blue Jay's emerging young bats in Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel, Jr. (10:00)

Transitioning to the NL, Scott & Rob discuss Clayton Kershaw's diminishing pitch velocity and whether fantasy owners should be worried this year or in the long-term (20:25).

Speaking of the Dodgers and their 18.5 game NL West lead, the guys discuss fantasy strategy for the final month of the season and how you should start players on teams with comfortable leads and sights on October (27:30).

Another team with October dreams are the Houston Astros, who are hoping to capture their third World Series win in two years. Scott asks Rob to talk about what makes this Astro's team special, especially their pitching staff (32:00).

Last years world champion Boston Red Sox are on the outside of this year's playoff picture. Rob shares his thoughts on why he's fading the entire Boston pitching staff (35:55).

To wrap up the show, Scott & Rob list 5 of their most unpopular takes (38:45).

Scott Pianowski is joined by Rob Silver to discuss the aging, yet still effective arm of Clayton Kershaw on the Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

