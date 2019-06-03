Fantasy Baseball Podcast: The Mets' rotation, Julio Teheran's upside and why the Twins will continue to dominate
Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast
Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify
The NL East is not the greatest division in 2019, but what it lacks in great teams, it makes up for in intriguing fantasy options
Scott Pianowski is joined by Michael Salfino of The Athletic to check in on the starting rotation of the New York Mets, a sub .500 team with a pair of top-20 starting pitchers in Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard (1:20).
Michael discusses his latest column about teams with huge schedule advantages in the league-leading Minnesota Twins and the Atlanta Braves (19:45). The Braves discussion also dives into the fantasy viability of Julio Teheran, a not-flashy pitcher on a team in playoff contention (25:30).
Scott and Michael also discuss the impressive season from Lucas Giolito (29:30), thoughts ahead of the 2019 MLB draft (34:15) and wrap up the fantasy discussion on Kevin Gausman and José Ramírez (39:30).
Scott and Michael close the show with a 5-round draft of the best athletes from the 1970s (45:45).
Please remember to rate, review and subscribe on your podcast provider of choice and send us your questions for future episodes on Twitter @YahooFantasy.
Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski